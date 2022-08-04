It’s been a while since we last spoke, right before the Margaret River contest, and a lot has gone down since then. Even though I eventually fell on the wrong side of the mid-season cut at that event it felt like I really found my feet on tour there, and got to give it my all.

The turn that sent shockwaves around the CT © Matt Dunbar/WSL

Tyler Wright put me in a tough position in our heat but I got to lay it all on the line chasing a score and I did that one turn, that went a little bit crazy afterwards, to get past her. It was cool getting to make a statement like that, even if I ended up dropping off the Championship Tour straight afterwards. There’s no better feeling than laying your board on rail and ripping into a turn like that, but hearing a 9.5 get read out on the biggest stage is pretty cool too.

Molly and Micro manage Margaret River © Matt Dunbar/WSL

The waves were so big at Margaret River that it was easy to get distracted from the head noise. It was so scary in the water that the out-of-the-water bit got a little easier. I ended up beating Tyler and Steph Gilmore along the way, which is great for my confidence, I definitely feel like I have the ability to beat them on my day. I made the quarterfinals before bowing out, and Isabella Nichols ended up winning. Her doing that and Brisa Hennessy taking out Sunset earlier in the year both boosted my confidence, and they make you think there’s a bit of a change going on at the top of the table. It’s been a cool experience seeing my friends and peers do that.

Caity Simmers and Molly go one-two on the Gold Coast © Matt Dunbar/WSL

After Margaret River we flew straight across the country to the Challenger Series event at Snapper Rocks on the Gold Coast. It was a bit of a shock to be honest, suddenly I was off the Championship Tour and had to start a whole new tour again, it felt like two years in one. It started so soon after the cut that things hadn’t quite sunk in, but to be surfing pumping Snapper with only a few other people out made it a bit like Margaret's, the waves were so good that they took away all the distractions. That event flew under the radar really, I was just surfing, which is strange because I ended up getting a result.

Molly puts on a show in front surfing's most famous skyline © Andrew Shield/WSL

I came up against Caity Simmers in the final which was cool given what happened with qualifying last year , and we talked a lot in the water. It was really big and solid, rolling in behind the rock, and she was saying how scared she was. Again, mother nature took out the seriousness of the situation and we were able to talk smack and have fun as friends.

Progression, Molly style © Piere Tostee/WSL

Manly was next, nothing much to report. I was over it after that event and just wanted to get home. I hadn’t really sat with my emotions from the cut and then doing well at Snapper, so I needed to refocus. Heading to South Africa I just really wanted to enjoy my time, put the event to the back of my mind and concentrate on enjoying the experience. All of which I know leads me to having a better chance in the contest anyway. I definitely thrive in the water when I allow myself to be happy on land, and I guess that was proven when I ended up winning the contest!

Molly ripping Ballito to pieces en route to the podium © Pierre Tostee/WSL

Glenn (Molly's coach Glenn "Micro" Hall) won the event exactly 10 years ago! He told me about it when we first got to South Africa but I completely forgot until finals day. Suddenly it dawned on me, like, “No way, what if we both win here, that’d be classic!” Sure enough, 10 years later, we’re both from the same country town in Australia, he’s now my coach, and history ends up repeating. Celebrated at the same restaurant and everything, crazy!

Molly Picklum and Rio Waida take home the trophies in South Africa © Pierre Tostee/WSL

Rio Waida won the men’s event, and I find his story super inspiring. He’s very close to becoming the first Indonesian ever to qualify for the Championship Tour, and his confidence around events is amazing. He’s in an UFC-fighter zone, headphones in, pumping himself up, it’s so cool to see his motivation and self-belief. Coming from Indonesia isn’t easy, even though they have the best waves in the world that has never helped the Indonesians compete internationally, and Rio seems out to smash that. He’s also got half-a-million TikTok followers, which is pretty cool.

Caity Simmers and Molly Picklum give back to the next gen © Aaron Hughes/WSL

I’m in Huntington now for the US Open of Surfing . I’ve never felt too at home here so this year I’m making a real effort to try and connect with the place. Last year because of Covid the event was pretty tiny but this year it’s the full festival again, it’s HUGE. So I’m just trying to soak up the energy of it all, vibe off all the people, take it all in and see how we go. I’m travelling solo with no Glenn (Hall, coach) at this event so it’s a good test for me to try and do it by myself.

Molly Picklum punching beneath the pier © Beatriz Ryder/WSL

I haven’t qualified for the 2023 CT yet, but I’m happy with how everything’s gone since I missed the cut this year and have come back to the Challenger Series. It’s a dream really. I’ve got two results so far, I probably need two more from the last four, but I’m heading in the right direction and it’s looking good.

Molly sailing through to the business end of the US Open © Kenny Morris/WSL

Portugal and Brazil and Hawaii are next, and depending on how I go here I might be selective about which events I go to. I still really want to develop my surfing, that’s my priority, so anytime I can step away from the rashie and go and find waves and fill my surfing boots I’m going to try and take advantage of that. We finish at Haleiwa, in Hawaii, which is the place that offers a surfer a bit of everything and is a pretty good place to wrap up the year. Lot of work to do before then, starting right now in California.

At time of publication Molly has progressed to the quarter-finals of the US Open Of Surfing and put herself firmly in the frame to not just qualify for next year's WSL Championship Tour, but win the Challenger Series along the way. Stay tuned to all the action from Huntington Beach HERE .