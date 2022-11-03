There’s been a lot of water under the bridge since we last talked during the US Open . That was a contest I took on by myself and I’m super proud of how I navigated things, but I’m also pretty bummed with the mistake I made in my heat with Caroline Marks .

Molly and Caroline Marks share a post-heat laugh © Beatriz Ryder/WSL

That one hurt, it’s not ideal but I’ll take it for what it is and a fifth is still okay, if not quite what I was aiming for. I was chatting with Glenn (Hall, coach) throughout the event, but it was still all a really big learning experience.

Molly Picklum powering her way to a 5th place finish the US Open © Kenny Morris/WSL

From Huntington I went up to the Red Bull High Performance Centre in Santa Monica to do a bunch of testing and chat about the physical side of things; setting up programs and goals with the strength and conditioning crew, training a little in their gym.

Molly Picklum is always happy to head to Melbourne to hit URBNSURF © Andy Myers/URBNSURF

After California I came home for a little break and headed down to Melbourne for the Winter Jam event at URBNSURF. Anytime in the pool is a good time and I got to meet Valentino Guseli (Olympic snowboarder) too, which was great. It wasn’t the best snow set-up obviously, but it was still really cool to see those guys all in action, and surf with all the crew as well.

Olympic snowboarder Valentino Guseli rips on snow and in the water © Andrew Bibby/UNBNSURF

I wasn’t in California for the WSL Finals, but I really wish I could have been on the beach at Trestles to soak up the moment and see Steph Gilmore win her eighth title. The support she was getting from Oz was incredible and I think the whole surf industry was behind her too. I’ve always idolised Steph, and her eighth win just proves she’s the Queen Of Surfing for those who didn’t know it. It was pretty funny when she said she hated the new system, but now that she’s won she loves it. It’s crazy she came from fifth to first, it’s a lot of surfing and it’s amazing the one-day effort she had in her.

Molly in the company of champions: Steph Gilmore and Ash Barty. © Aaron Hughes/WSL

We share management, and I’ve met Ben Crowe, Steph’s mindset coach, a few times too. With the team I have; Glenn, my manager Ben (Mathias) and Jason Patchell (psychologist) I feel really lucky to have the right people in my corner to see what I can achieve in my lifetime. Steph’s gone from doing it alone to having people around her, and I feel like I’ve got good things to come going down that same path.

3rd in Portugal sees Molly one step closer to requalifying for the CT © Damien Poullenot/WSL

Next up for me was the Ericeira event. Going to Portugal is always exciting, it's Europe! I stayed in the Rip Curl house which is always something to look forward to; the boys on the team are such a supportive crew and their banter is so funny that your spirits are constantly high. I knuckled down and made the semis, which is an okay result but you go to these events wanting to win, so it’s always a bit frustrating too.

A solid section cops an appropriately solid Molly response © Damien Poullenot/WSL

I lost to Macy Callaghan, who then won the final, and given we’re from the same home town and mates, I can’t be bummed, I think it’s pretty cool we’re doing what we’re doing together. It was great to get in the Ring Of Fire with all of the Aussies and cheer her up the beach afterwards too.

There’s a real Aussie push at the moment, everyone gets houses together at events and that creates a really strong bond, we’re each other’s family on the road and it’s a long year so we have to get along. The last few years the bond between the two genders has gotten so much stronger too, the Aussie boys will always get down and watch the women’s heats and support us, the same way they’ve always supported their mates, the boys.

I crashed the Kerr family holiday in Bali after that. I love surfing with Sierra and Josh, they’re always fun, always pushing each other whether they’re trying to do the biggest turn or punt, or come up with a new air or something. Josh is the biggest kid ever, he’s non-stop, go go go, never satisfied, has to keep moving, keep doing something.

The current WSL Challenger Series ranking © WSL

I’m pretty close to having qualified for next year’s Championship Tour, but with only five spots it makes the cutline that much harder to lock in. The top three have been so consistent and it would be nice to say we’re in, but there’s not much we can do about it other than put our heads down and try seal the deal. I’m going to Brazil ready to surf more heats. I’ve never been there before and it’s a CT venue, so hopefully it’s a learning experience and next year I’m back as part of the Championship Tour. I’m going with Glen, he’s been there a bunch before, and we’re staying with the Aussie crew so I can’t wait to get over there and figure it all out.

I’m in a good place at the moment. There’s been swell at home, I’m getting results, I’m happy, and my boards are working. It’s an amazing feeling rocking up to an event knowing you’ve got your equipment dialled. Might have to order a couple of those magic boards Steph was on at Trestles, or at least get up to the Gold Coast and put in some time with Darren (Handley, shaper), and see if he can’t throw some of the magic dust he put into Steph’s boards all over mine too. I haven’t seen her yet, but I can’t wait to give her a big old hug and say well done! It’s amazing what she’s achieved, and so inspiring. She’s always been the queen in my eyes, now the numbers back it up.

