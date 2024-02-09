3 takeaways from the Mondo Classic for the 2024 pole vault season

For a third year running, the seven-time world-record-breaker Armand Duplantis invited some of the world’s best pole vaulters to compete in his hometown of Uppsala, Sweden.

The Mondo Classic is a show and competition that puts pole vaulting centre stage. With a packed arena, the spectators only inches away from the athletes, the atmosphere was buzzing with excitement as the athletes took on one incredible height after the next.

Scroll down to find out the key takeaways from the event and watch the full replay below:

01 Six metres is incredibly difficult

Six metres is, in many ways, the golden height of pole vaulting. A height that Duplantis has soared over more times than any other athlete in the history of the sport. It’s easy to forget just how difficult it is to get over that height. The 2024 Mondo Classic put it into perspective.

In true Duplantis fashion, he started of the competition by soaring over the first two heights of 5.67m and 5.82m. He then went on to clear the bar, with a wobble, at 5.92m. However, the jumps weren’t as clean as they normally are and, uncharacteristically, Duplantis struggled to get over the following height of 6.02m. One fail, two fails, three fails. For the second time this season, Duplantis final height remained under six metres.

Since moving to Sweden in 2020, Uppsala has become Duplantis's hometown © Richard Ström Reaching speeds over 10 mps, Mondo's run-up is faster than ever © Richard Ström

With both Duplantis and American athlete KC Lightfoot finishing on 5.92m, the win came down to who had the fewest fails, which in this case was Duplantis. Lightfoot's US compatriot Sam Kendricks placed third.

“The crowd was amazing tonight and gave us so much energy. I’m sorry I couldn’t jump any higher for them,” said Duplantis. “I felt really fast on the runway, and I never really jump bad when I feel fast. But today was one of those rare occasions where I jumped a lot lower than I could have.”

Even on his bad days Duplantis is still the best © Richard Ström

While it's easy to expect six-metre jumps from Duplantis every time, it's good to see that even on his below-par days, he still walks away with the win.

02 Pole vaulting is a very technical sport

There are technical sports, and then there are extremely technical sports. Pole vaulting is definitely one of the latter. It's not just the mind-boggling technique of pulling off a six-metre-high inverted jump that's hard to understand; there's also the run-up, the pole plant, the jump and the different equipment used. Every part of the puzzle is a science in itself.

Start with the equipment. The poles, for example, come in different lengths, widths and stiffnesses. And the athletes don’t even practice with the poles they use in competition as they're too stiff. The stiffer you go, the more difficult the jump, but also the higher. Then it's the big rack that holds up the bar itself, which can be moved forward and back to change the depth of the bar, each athlete having their own preferred depth.

There are even different grip products for your hands to stick to the pole © Richard Ström Duplantis tucks and shoots upwards, maximising pressure on the pole © Richard Ström

The length of each athlete’s run-up also varies, it being an exact science of how many steps and how much speed they need before hitting take-off. And then there's the pole plant – how early or late they lower the pole before it goes in the box at the end of the runway. In fact, the pole plant from Duplantis is different from everybody else’s. “He drops his early on the runway and then slides it into the box. No one else does that,” Duplantis’s dad and coach Greg explained. "It actually dampens the vibrations hitting the box, which gives him an advantage."

After the pole plant comes the take-off and the inverted jump. Here the athlete can play around with plenty of techniques and body positions: how far back they push off, do they go into a ball or try to get inverted straight away? Then there's the fly over and landing – each part equally as technical as the next.

A new documentary with Duplantis is coming this April © Richard Ström A chance to get a proper look behind the scenes of his life © Richard Ström

03 There’s plenty of talent

When you invite eight of the world's best, you expect big things, and the 3,000-strong Mondo Classic crowd wasn't disappointed. Treated to plenty of exciting and emotion-filled moments during the show, there were both highs and lows as the athletes took flight.

The pole vaulters honoured the late Shawn Barber with a minute of silence © Richard Ström

Norwegian Pål Lillefosse had a great night cleaning 5.82m on his first attempt, a season-best and only 1cm shy of his indoor PB. France’s Thibaut Collet also jumped a season-best, clearing the same height. And to put the next height of 5.92m in perspective, both Lillefoss and Collet would have needed to set new PBs by quite a margin to clear it.

I think Uppsala is my favourite place to jump. It's an honour be here and to push my limits Pål Lillefosse

American athlete Chris Nilsen, on the other hand, didn't have the evening he would've expected. He was one of the favourites coming into the event, having cleared six metres earlier this season, but he only made it to 5.67m and left the competition early. The same went for Australian Kurtis Marschall, who ended his night on the same height.

2024 is set up to be a big year for pole vaulting, with some of the most famous competitions in the sport coming up. With the Mondo Classic being one of the first events of the season, it was great taster for the athletes to scope out each other's strengths and weaknesses. Whilst the golden six-metre height wasn’t to be this time around, the competition showed just how full of talent the sport is at the moment. One thing's for sure: it's an exciting year ahead.

