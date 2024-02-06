Almost all game lovers should be happy at the start of the year. We are in for some high-profile launches in a wide range of genres, from classic RPGs to brawlers and survival games. There will even be something for fans of SimCity, who occasionally glance towards Total War. Also, without further ado, here we go.

01 Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (18 January)

This title will probably be appreciated above all by slightly older gamers, who still remember the days when Prince of Persia was a real hit and Sands of Time was breaking popularity records.

Now, 11 years after the last part of the game was released, Ubisoft has decided to dust off the classic again and return to the roots for good. This is because the newest part of Prince of Persia, signed with the subtitle 'The Lost Crown', will take place in 2D.

Fans of the cult platformers from the early PC era cannot pass this up!

02 Tekken 8 (26 January)

Fans of brawlers don't have a moment to breathe. After the new editions of Street Fighter (VI) and Mortal Kombat (I) were released in 2023, the next instalment of Tekken awaits them at the start of the year.

But does such a classic need any special introduction? Everyone has at least once in his or her life got a pad and clicked all the available buttons as quickly as possible to kill an opponent. In the eighth instalment of the game, we will undoubtedly get what we love most about Tekken in a slightly refreshed form.

03 Suicide Squad: Death to the Justice League (2 February)

Fans have been waiting almost a year for this game. After all, Suicide Squad: Death to the Justice League was originally scheduled for release in May 2023, but the developers decided to delay the release in order to, as they say, "spend more time polishing the game so that it provides the best experience for players".

Expectations are therefore high, but it would be hard to do otherwise when game developers take on the adaptation of such an iconic series. Among the highlights, it is worth noting that players, able to take on the roles of Harley Quinn, King Shark, Captain Boomeragna or Deadshot, will be given the open world of Metropolis, where they can fight for the fate of the Earth either solo or together with other players.

04 Rise of the Ronin (22 March)

19th century Japan. A time when the country is torn by conflict between the Emperor and the Shogun. And in the midst of it all, we land - as a lone Ronin who can take either side of the argument, helping to change the fate of the entire country.

Rise of the Ronin is a treat for all fans of the Far East. Many people see similarities here to the well-known and popular Ghost of Tsushima series, while the developers themselves, Team Ninja, have already shown in the past that they can create a really solid game like NiOh.

05 Manor Lords (26 April)

The game is set in medieval realities, in which the player will have the task of both building and developing the city and fighting spectacular battles. Fans of both SimCity and Total War will therefore find themselves here. A must for strategy lovers!

The production of Manor Lords is the responsibility of the one-person studio Slavic Magic. Wild!

06 Black Myth: Wukong (20 August)

Another RPG title, after Rise of the Ronin, which takes us to the Far East. This time, however, we land not in Japan, but in China, and in fact in the world of mythology there.

The game's plot is based on the novel Wandering to the West, one of the four most important works of Chinese literature. As the Monkey King, we will embark on our own journey, during which we will have to face numerous challenges in order to discover the mysterious truth.

07 Gothic I Remake (second half of the year)

One of the biggest hits of the early 21st century will get a remake! Yes, after more than 20 years, we will once again return to Khorinis to fight the evil that lurks in the Mining Valley.

The generation of gamers now reaching their 30s will undoubtedly receive a sentimental return to the past, when they spent hours battering hordes of Orcs and eventually came face to face with the Dreamer.

08 Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 (Autumn)

Fans of Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines have waited 20 years for the continuation of the saga set in the World of Darkness! For some time it even seemed that they might not be able to wait for it, as turmoil related to the game's developer meant that the premiere was systematically delayed and eventually even cancelled.

The theme of 'two' returned in 2023, already under the new management of 'The Chinese Room' studio. We can therefore expect many innovations, but above all a heavy, dark climate. After all, "The Chinese Room" is famous for games such as Amnesia or Dear Esther.

09 Ark 2 (end of year)

In an attempt, when compiling this list, to cater to fans of as many genres as possible, it is impossible to leave out the second instalment of Ark. One of the best games in the survivalist category will finally get a sequel.

The developers will once again give players a huge open world full of dinosaurs and other prehistoric beasts, in which our goal is trivially simple - to survive.

10 Senua's Saga: Hellblade II (no exact details available)

This could be one of the most exciting launches of all of 2024. After 7 years, studio Ninja Theory is returning with the second instalment of its blockbuster that has captivated gamers around the world.

The Celtic warrior Senua returns to battle Nordic demons for the second time. The first part of the game delighted first and foremost with its incredibly careful reproduction of what people suffering from schizophrenia and other similar illnesses can feel, which we could experience repeatedly when the main character started hearing voices or hallucinating. This is something that has to be experienced.

