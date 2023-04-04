While you can buy skins for other weapons for as little as 3 cents, you can only get a knife for less than $80-odd dollarydoos with a bit of luck. There seems to be no upper limit to the prices. That's why we took a look at the current market prices for you and examined the 10 most expensive knife skins for you.

01 Butterfly | Fade StatTrak – Factory New

If you have the necessary small change on the high end, you can get the most beautiful butterfly skin in your inventory -- Fade. Each knife shows a different colour gradient - the skin becomes particularly expensive the less blue it has. You can currently purchase an almost blue-free skin for AUD $9640.00~. Yikes.

02 Butterfly | Lore – Factory New

This butterfly knife is very unusual in a stylish mix of green handle, yellow-gold decorations and blade. The ornaments embedded in the blade are reminiscent of pieces of jewellery from a bygone era. At AUD $10846~, it almost seems like a bargain in our ranking.

03 Bajonett | Case Hardened – Factory New

The bayonet has always stood as a simple, stylish tool. A case-hardened blade gives each knife its individual appearance. The simple handle shows off the colourful blade even more. If you aren't too distracted by the beauty of the blade, you can certainly use this knife to melee your way across a map. And at just under $11,100 it's the value of a good used car.

04 Butterfly | Doppler Rubin StatTrack – Factory New

Our first StatTrack Knife of the ranking is in seventh place. In general, it is noticeable that the Doppler skins are very rare and valuable. The ruby ​​skins are almost a bargain among the top shelf. With their noble shade of red, they seem rather simple compared to the previously presented skins. But it is precisely this monotony that seems to give them that special something. At AUD $11570~ it is only slightly more expensive than the bayonet | Case Hardened.

05 M9-Bayonet | Doppler Rubin StatTrack – Factory New

Anyone not convinced by a playful butterfly and prefers the combination of a royal red and the simple bayonet, will find what they're looking for at a similar price. You can already get this combination for AUD $11891~ even in StatTrack. Who could say no to that?! (We could, very easily.)

06 Karambit | Doppler Rubin StatTrack – Factory New

If you don't like it too playful and prefer something smaller, you should take a look at the karambit opps out there. Here, too, we find the crème de la crème in the Doppler series. While the sapphire and emerald are higher-priced in our ranking, you can get the ruby ​​as a StatTrack for around $12855 dollarydoos, plus change. If you don't want to spend two weeks of luxury vacation in anywhere else in the world with your partner for this price, you should strike here.

07 M9-Bayonet | Gamma Doppler Emerald – Factory New

The Gamma Doppler Emerald is represented three times in the Top 4. The dark, plain grip of the bayonet makes the emerald-coloured blade appear even more brilliant. With a market price of AUD $14462~, it's almost a retirement investment.

08 Karambit | Doppler Saphir – Factory New

Third place among the most expensive knife skins in CSGO strikes the Karambit Doppler in sapphire. The royal blue can be elegantly circled around the finger and is definitely always an eye-catcher. With a royal price of $15748~, it deserves third place in the ranking!

09 Karambit | Gamma Doppler Emerald – Factory New

In second place is also a karambit. This knife can also be seen in the greenish appearance of an emerald. Due to the small price difference, it is probably just a question of personal taste. At €10,000 (AUD $16069.55), this knife is hardly more expensive than third place.

10 Butterflymesser | Gamma Doppler Emerald – Factory New

Who needs a new car when you can get a Butterfly Gamma Doppler Emerald? Optically definitely one of the most beautiful and magnificent knives currently available in CSGO. At AUD $20729~ it is also a very rare and very expensive piece. Definitely deserved our place one with this exceptional award!

Since Steam's own market is price capped, these knives are only traded on external sites. Accordingly, well-known trading sites were used as the basis for the research. Therefore, this ranking and the prices are only a snapshot. There have been skins in the past that have gone over the table for more, but are currently not found on any market site. We have not taken these into account in the current ranking.

As on the stock exchange, the prices of the skins also fluctuate, depending on demand and current supply. Trading with the skins is correspondingly risky and very important: Nobody should go into debt for a skin!

