5 of the Most Iconic Battles at Red Bull BC One

Since 2004, there’s been some many memorable battles at Red Bull BC One. The competition has inspired new generations of breakers who, in turn, have become legends in their own right.

With over 20 years of battles, every b-boy and b-girl has a favourite. We have our highlights, but we asked the winners of Red Bull BC One Cypher Australia 2022-23, to pick out their favourite breaking battles of all time.

B-Boy Kid Tek, B-Girl Mags, B-Boy Vinh, and B-Girl Holy Molly let us in on the battles that left a mark on the global dance scene and also shifted their entire lives.

01 Lilou (France) vs Hong 10 (Korea) Red Bull BC One 2005

It’s the finals—two legends in peak condition and opening the doors to a new era of movement. It’s no wonder that this battle not only defined a whole generation of breakers, but also inspired many to become b-boys and b-girls.

“If you ask me about a battle that I could never forget, I knew exactly which one to pick… and this one was everything,” says B-Boy Kid Tek.

“Back then, I always saw Hong 10 as superman, while Lilou was his arch nemesis. If you watch the battle, you can see Hong 10 would wear a sweatband around his arm. So I would go to school and wear a little sweatband around my arm too. Honestly, I just wanted to be a little Hong 10.

“I’ve always had incredible respect for Lilou. He has this crazy mix of flexibility, power, and flow. After all these years, he’s always stood out to me and was never afraid to represent himself.”

With Lilou winning Red Bull BC One twice and Hong 10 three times, they might make sweeping the competition seem easier than it really is.

02 B-Girl Riko (Japan) vs B-Girl Ami (Japan) Red Bull BC One 2023

A whole generation apart—one a returning champ and the other aiming for their first—both world-class talents.

For B-girl Mags, this battle was not only exciting, but it became incredibly personal, inspiring her to keep her competitive breaking dreams alive.

“The current level plays a fundamental role in expanding our understanding of what we are capable of achieving as b-girls. References have always been a special part of any art form,” says B-girl Mags.

“[This battle] is a perfect mix of high-level, dynamic moves, but it wasn’t just good technical execution—they also maintained originality and attention to details in their dancing, which is very important in breaking.

“I felt very fortunate to be there, watching all the battles in person. It was definitely a big inspiration for my work… it also made me feel very proud of the new generation and all that the future holds.”

03 Kolobok (Ukraine) vs Menno (Netherlands) Red Bull BC One 2008

Just like the origin of Kolobok’s name, this battle is one for the books.

According to B-Boy Vinh this battle highlights just how different breaking styles can be, but still have one thing in common: originality.

“They’re strong, creative, and memorable. The way they flow between movements makes them look unlike other breakers,” says B-Boy Vinh. “No-one can predict what they’ll do next. From different freezes to crazy positions, they can link it all together.”

“When I’m doing a freeze, holding [it] is all I can think about. I’m just struggling and trying not to crash. But dancers like Kolobok and Menno can continue on, finding pathways from one shape to another. It’s incredible. No-one can do it like them.”

04 B-Girl India (Netherlands) vs B-Girl 671 (China) Red Bull BC One 2022

When two breakers start having a battle conversation and truly exchange, every dancer in the room can feel it. So those who witnessed this semi-final in New York like B-Girl Holy Molly, have the same eight seconds forever seared in their memory.

“Just after the second round, 671 has finished up and then India goes to jump in. There’s a small signal, and they end up doing the same sequence, the same movements at the exact same time,” recalls B-Girl Holy Molly.

“The crowd jumps to their feet, roaring, and that moment of standing ovation, absolute shock, the reaction, and the energy… It was nuts. They were both just so switched on, so responsive and they really emphasised the battle conversation. It’s a truly special type of exchange that you can only have in a battle.”

05 B-Boy Moy (USA) vs Hong 10 (Korea) Red Bull BC One 2005

For every breaker, there’s a battle that started it all and another that changed their life. While sometimes it’s the same battle, it’s no surprise that Hong 10’s name is often mentioned.

For B-Boy Vinh, he fondly recalls the early days of breaking, when he was given a CD containing this very battle.

“Both Moy and Hong 10 are very original b-boys—back then until now—no-one breaks like them,” says B-Boy Vinh. “When i was a young dancer, I looked up to Hong 10 and I still think he’s one of the greatest in the world today.”

“Even after more than 15 years of breaking, I find myself always coming back to this video… This is my root.”

Bonus: B-Boy Lilou vs B-Boy Cloud Red Bull BC One 2009

Here’s a little bonus of mine. While it’s truly been a while since B-Boy Cloud actively competed in the breaking world, this battle against Lilou will live on as one of the greatest and stands the test of time!

Special thanks to our winners of Red Bull BC One Cypher Australia 2022-23;

B-Boy Vinh (Hybridformz Crew)

B-Girl Mags (Team Cream)

B-Girl Holy Molly (SKB / Wollongangsterz / Sweet Feet)

B-Boy Kid Tek (Flowtality / Zealous / Knuckleheads)

Love Breaking? Watch the 2023 Red Bull BC One World Final held in Paris, France for free on Red Bull TV.

Red Bull BC One World Final 2023 Watch the world's best b-boys and b-girls battle it out to become the 2023 Red Bull BC One World Champions.