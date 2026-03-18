MotoGP 26: All the info on the new motorbike simulation

While the premier class of motorbike racing, MotoGP, has already kicked off the new 2026 season in Thailand, the Italian high-end development team is following up with MotoGP 26, the official racing game. Thanks to an overhauled physics engine and a more in-depth career mode, the latest instalment is set to mark a real quantum leap. Find out everything you need to know about MotoGP 26 in this article.

About the author Phil Briel Phil is a former esports professional in games such as Counter-Strike, Unreal Tournament, Call of Duty and FIFA on PC and consoles. In recent years, he has also acquired extensive expertise in technology and gaming peripherals. He has been reporting on the entire gaming world since the 1990s. On redbull.com , he presents new games, provides hardware purchase recommendations, game guides and more.

01

MotoGP 26 will be released on 29 April 2026, continuing the developer's tradition of releasing annual MotoGP titles in April/May. The game will be available on a wide range of platforms, covering all consoles, PC and even gaming handhelds :

PlayStation 5

Xbox Series X|S

Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch

ROG Xbox Ally / ROG Xbox Ally X

PC via Steam, Microsoft Store and Epic Games Store

MotoGP 26 will be released on 29 April 2026 © MotoGP 26

Particularly noteworthy is the day-one support of the Nintendo Switch 2, which is represented in the MotoGP series for the first time. Its predecessor, MotoGP 25 , was released last year for the first generation of Nintendo's hybrid console.

02 What classes are there in MotoGP 26?

MotoGP 26 is the official simulation of the 2026 MotoGP World Championship and includes all licensed riders, teams, motorbikes and tracks from the current season . All three main classes are represented:

MotoGP

Moto2

Moto3

Thanks to the official licence from Dorna Sports and the MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group, authentic visuals, true-to-original engine sounds and all real racetracks of the 2026 season are included. In addition, there are over 100 collectible cards that celebrate riders and iconic tracks and are unlocked by completing objectives in all game modes.

03 MotoGP 26 brings dynamic rider ratings

MotoGP 26 is not just a licence update for the current season, but also brings some exciting new features. One of these is the dynamic rider ratings . Each rider has a rating card based on four key attributes:

Lap Time - How fast is the driver per lap?

Pace - Consistent pace over a race distance

Head-to-head - performance in a direct duel

Reliability - error rate and consistency

These values are constantly updated on the basis of real race results, so that a driver in good form actually becomes stronger in the game. The current form of the drivers directly influences the competitive balance in the game. And this applies both in career mode and in all other game modes.

MotoGP 26 © Milestone

For example, if Pedro Acosta climbs to the top of the drivers' standings, as he did at the start of the 2026 season, the Spaniard will also be faster and more reliable in the game. Otherwise, Alex Marquez , who had to retire his bike after 21 laps at the Grand Prix of Thailand, will have less pace and reliability to fall back on in MotoGP 26 over the next few weeks. MotoGP 26 is constantly reinventing itself, ensuring that the gameplay is always kept fresh.

04 New physics model: Rider Based Handling

MotoGP 26 relies on a completely redesigned physics model , which should ensure even more realistic races. The centrepiece is the completely revised Rider Based Handling system . This is a physics-based riding experience that focuses on the rider's body weight and movements as the central control principle.

Body movements on the bike have more influence than ever on the handling of the motorbike. Shifting body weight, for example, has a precise influence on cornering and stability. New, more natural animations of the riders should also enable more intuitive handling, which will give beginners in particular a better feel for the gameplay. But professionals should also have more control and be able to burn faster lap times into the tarmac.

MotoGP 26 focuses on even more realism in handling © Milestone

This brings MotoGP 26 much closer to real-world driving physics than its predecessors. The system applies in both Arcade and Pro mode , but will vary depending on experience level.

With Arcade and Pro mode, MotoGP 26 is aimed at different groups of players. While the Arcade mode offers a simpler and beginner-friendly gaming experience, the Pro experience is aimed at sim enthusiasts with realistic handling, minimal riding aids or complete bike setups.

05 Extended career mode with 3D paddock in MotoGP 26

MotoGP 26 significantly expands the career mode and brings some exciting new features that ensure an even more authentic gaming experience. The centrepiece is now a fully 3D paddock, which serves as a hub for the entire race weekend. Two new special features have been added:

Thursday press conference: players:inside can set short and long-term season goals here, publicly challenge rivals and spur the team on to faster motorbike development. This gives the career mode a new social dynamic.

Personal Manager: A dedicated manager takes charge of contract negotiations, organises meetings with team and manufacturer representatives and advises on key decisions in the rider market. Similar to games like F1 Manager , this gives the off-track side of motorsport significantly more weight.

In MotoGP 26's career mode, players can either start with their own customised rider or take on the role of a real MotoGP star to rewrite history.

06 Race Off mode returns

The popular "Race Off" mode returns in MotoGP 26 and has been significantly expanded. It enables more relaxed races away from the pressure of the championship and serves as an ideal training environment.

The popular Race Off mode is being significantly expanded © Milestone

Some exciting new features have been introduced in the latest instalment. These include a brand new venue (Canterbury Park), production bikes and a new 1,000cc class that complements Motard, Flat Track and Minibikes. The mode is ideal for trying out new bikes, refining riding techniques and preparing for the championship.

07 MotoGP 26 Multiplayer: Cross-Play and Splitscreen

There are also exciting new features to announce in the MotoGP 26 multiplayer mode . This includes a range of online and offline game modes. This time there are new online lobbies that enable organised multiplayer sessions.

MotoGP 26 also supports cross-play multiplayer again, allowing players to compete against each other across all platforms. And with up to 22 riders on the grid at the same time. The only downer: cross-play is not available on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. There, the fields are limited to a maximum of 12 riders.

Offline, the motorbike simulation will also offer split-screen multiplayer, where you can compete in races on one console in split-screen mode.

There are also new, even more extensive customisation options : For the first time in the series, players:inside MotoGP 26 can customise the appearance of their riders in detail and share their creations with the community. The new editors include, for example, the helmet, the race number and the butt patches (i.e. the patches on the racing suit).

MotoGP 26 therefore brings some exciting new features. The launch on 29 April 2026 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC makes MotoGP 26 one of the most exciting racing titles of spring 2026.