Why the first race of the MotoGP™ season was unforgettable for Pedro Acosta

The opening weekend of the new MotoGP™ season did not disappoint as it proved to be a hugely entertaining two days in Qatar. It all started on Saturday as last year's World Championship runner-up, Jorge Martín , broke the track record in the opening qualifying of the 2024 season.

The Pramac Ducati smashed the existing track benchmark, set by Pecco Bagnaia, with his very first attempt in Q2, posting a scintillating 1m50.789s. The Spaniard then showcased incredible speed under the lights of the Lusail International Circuit as he claimed a confident lights-to-flag victory in the Sprint Race.

While Martín asserted his status as the 'Sprint King' by dominating the race, there was also a positive start for KTM’s Brad Binder who finished in second, just ahead of Aleix Espargaró. Marc Márquez , in his debut race as a Gresini Ducati rider, completed the top five, while rookie Pedro Acosta scored his first points in the elite category thanks to a fantastic eighth-place finish.

It was a strong start to the season for Martín © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

When it came to race day, the only rider capable of coping with the pace of Martín and Binder was the reigning champion Bagnaia. The Italian showcased his dominance as he eased to victory in the first full race of the new season.

Behind him there was an intense battle as Binder and Martín traded positions on a number of occasions. But it was the KTM rider who claimed second after the Spaniard ran wide on lap 11 and had to settle for the final spot on the podium.

Delight for the Márquez brothers

Marc and Álex Márquez had plenty to smile about in Lusail © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Behind the leading pack, it was a memorable night for brothers Marc and Álex Márquez. The Spaniards are lining up together for Gresini Racing and made a great start to the season with some solid displays. Marc came close to securing a podium on his debut for the team before eventually finishing in a respectable fourth place, while Álex also had a positive Sunday as he finished in sixth place.

"I tried to get on the podium. I wanted to keep the front tyre to have a little more at the end of the race, and I was about to close the gap to Martín but it's a good result," said Marc. "This has never been one of my favourite circuits, so fourth place is a good result. Now we will analyse the data. Bagnaia finished three seconds ahead of us and he is the reigning champion. He's the one we have to learn from to keep raising the bar."

Team Gresini Racing proved to be in brilliant form, leaving Qatar with 31 points and finishing as the second-best team in the season's opening round. "We had a very strong weekend," said Álex. "I managed to stay with the front riders in the race and on this track, this is definitely a good result. We bring home a good number of points and fresh confidence going into the next round."

Top 10 for the talented Acosta

Pedro Acosta , the reigning Moto2™ World Champion, confirmed his potential and started his MotoGP™ career on a high note. Fresh off an impressive eighth place in the Sprint, the rookie battled with the leaders and was even involved in the battle for a podium finish before some small mistakes and fading tyres saw him relegated to ninth place. However, the Spanish hotshot turned heads with his ride.

Pedro Acosta showed glimpses of his talent in Qatar © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool I will always remember this race... It has been a dream from the beginning to the end Pedro Acosta

"I will always remember this race," said Acosta. "From the start to the first overtake, to racing with the big guy, it was super nice. I think we have to be very happy with the whole weekend because it has been a dream from the beginning to the end. We fought with some riders and it was nice to do it with confidence and feel that the bike works really well. We have to keep working because we are on the right track."

Further down the order, France’s Johann Zarco finished 12th on his debut for the LCR Honda team, Miguel Oliveira took 15th for the new Aprilia-mounted Trackhouse Racing team and Augusto Fernández was 17th on the second Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 bike.

Second Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider Jack Miller was the last finisher in 21st position after crashing at Turn 1 at the start of the second lap of the race and remounting a long way behind the field.