These are the most impressive MotoGP™ records of all time

The two-wheel equivalent of Formula One racing, the origins of MotoGP™ – the premier class of motorcycle racing – dates back to 1949 and its history is packed with excitement, mind-blowing records and plenty of drama. Here’s a list of the 10 most impressive records that we think you simply need to know.

01 Most world titles: Giacomo Agostini

Giacomo Agostini racked up a record 15 titles © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

The list of MotoGP™ and 500cc class world champions is headed by Italian Giacomo Agostini, otherwise known as Ago. In 1965, Agostini made his career debut in the 500cc class and in that same year, he went on to celebrate his first victory at the Finnish Grand Prix.

Across his 14-year career, Agostini won a total of 122 races and was crowned world champion on 15 occasions across various classes. Eight titles of these titles were captured in the MotoGP™ or 500cc classes. This impressive feat makes Agostini the record holder for most world champion titles in MotoGP™, closely followed by his compatriot Valentino Rossi with seven world championship titles and Spain's Marc Márquez with six championships.

02 Most starts: Valentino Rossi

Valentino Rossi pulls a wheelie at Assen © Yamaha Racing

Valentino Rossi will be forever linked to MotoGP™ history as he’s started more races than any other driver by a landslide. Between 2000 and 2021, the Italian boasted 372 starts in the premier class, and more impressively, he finished 199 of those races on the podium and 89 of them as the winner.

Second place for the most starts is held by Rossi's compatriot, Andrea Dovizioso, who was active in MotoGP™ between 2008 and 2022. He started a total of 247 times in the top class.

03 Top speed: Jorge Martín

Jorge Martín is the holder of an impressive speed record © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Jorge Martín demonstrated just how fast a MotoGP™ bike could go in May of 2022 when he smashed the world record in Italy. The Spaniard reached a top speed of 363.3kph on the start and finish straight and broke Johann Zarco ’s previous record from 2021 by another 1.2kph.

04 Most wins in a season: Marc Márquez

Márquez celebrates winning the 2019 MotoGP™ title at the Thai Grand Prix © Picturedesk.com

The 2014 season will always be remembered by six-time world champion Márquez, as he was able to win 13 of a total of 18 championship rounds.

05 Most wins at the same Grand Prix: Giacomo Agostini

Márquez is considered to be the king of the German Grand Prix as the Spaniard won a total of eight times between 2013 and 2021 at the Sachsenring. But even this impressive feat can be eclipsed.

Between 1965 and 1973, and again in 1975, Agostini won a total of 10 times at the Tampere Circuit, earning the record for most wins at the same circuit.

06 Most consecutive seasons with a win: Giacomo Agostini and Dani Pedrosa

Dani Pedrosa riding for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing © Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool

For 12 consecutive years, between 1965 and 1976, Agostini clinched at least one race win in each season. Matching this record, Spaniard Dani Pedrosa did the same between 2006 and 2017.

07 Youngest MotoGP™ winner: Marc Márquez

The youngest race winner and youngest champion in MotoGP™ history © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

In his debut season, Márquez set a record that had stood for over 30 years. At the age of 20 years and 63 days, he won the Grand Prix of the Americas, becoming the youngest ever winner in the MotoGP™ class.

The previous record holder was the American Freddie Spencer , who was 20 years and 196 days old when he won the Belgian Grand Prix in 1982.

Márquez followed that up with five more victories in his debut MotoGP™ season, also claiming the record for most race wins in the inaugural championship.

08 Oldest MotoGP™ winner: Fergus Anderson

Fergus Anderson was still winning at the age of 44 © Moto Guzzi

British rider Fergus Anderson was 44 years and 237 days old when he triumphed at the Spanish Grand Prix in 1953.

09 Most successful manufacturer: Honda

In the lengthy history of MotoGP™, many different manufacturers have made their bikes available. But, the most successful of these comes from Japan and goes by the name of Honda. By the mid point of the 2023 season, riders on Honda bikes had clinched a total of 313 Grand Prix victories.

Second place in the number of wins goes to Yamaha (245 wins), third place to the Italians MV Agusta (139 wins).

10 Fewest race victories needed to win a world title: Joan Mir

Joan Mir was crowned world champion in 2020 © Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool

In 2020, Spaniard Joan Mir became MotoGP™ World Champion, setting two records in the process. The Spaniard won just one race that season, at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, thus becoming the world champion with the fewest race victories in a season. He would also become the rider with the fewest career victories to be crowned a world champion.

Despite his lack of wins in the 2020 season, Mir stormed to the title thanks to finishing seven of the 14 championship races on the podium. This saw him secure 171 points and finish well clear of Italian Franco Morbidelli on 158 points.