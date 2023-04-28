8 essential accessories all mountain bikers should own

Mechanicals, changeable trail conditions and sometimes even injuries are part and parcel of mountain biking, but they don’t need to put an end to your ride, whether that’s an ambitious full day out or an evening power hour.

Handy tools that make light work of tedious tasks, accessories to winter-proof your ride and make more of the limited space on your frame, kits to repair any trailside flats or bumps and grazes: these are the nifty bits of gear that can turn a disastrous situation into a mere blip.

The best bit is that these won’t cost you the earth either, but could just make the difference between a grin-inducing spin, or walking home deflated.

01 1. Tire Booster

This handy canister from Schwalbe makes a track pump tubeless-ready © Schwalbe

Price: $60 - $120

Tubeless tyre technology is widely accepted in mountain biking, allowing you to run lower pressures with less risk of pinch punctures and easily fix most flats on the trailside.

Setting up your tyres tubelessly can be a little more tricky though, and that’s where a Tire Booster comes in handy. Rather than forking out for a whole new tubeless-specific track pump, this canister system is used in tandem with your existing pump. Pressurise the container first, then let the air into the tyre in one hit to easily seat the bead onto the rim.

02 2. MTB fenders

RideGuard's fenders come in a range of styles – from stealth to full steeze © RideGuard

Price: $20 (single) - $80 (set)

Riding year-round can get a little mucky, so why not add a lightweight mudguard to not only protect your face, but also your fork stanchions and kit?

The front and rear mudguards are easy to install and make post-MTB sessions a breeze to clean, especially when transporting your bike in your car or truck.

MTB mudguards come in various colours and styles to suit your personal style.

03 3. Ratchet Set

The kit includes hex and torx keys, tyre levers and a Phillips screwdriver © Topeak

Price: $50 - $120

A good quality ratchet kit is perhaps one of the handiest tools you can own and is a brilliant addition to either your workshop or riding kit. With interchangeable bits for different bolt sizes, a two-way ratchet easily reaches places where a multi-tool can be too bulky, like fitting bottle cages or adjusting a seatpost, and makes loosening or tightening super quick and easy.

Kits often come with a slender set of tyre levers and extensions for when you need a little extra reach.

04 4. Frame carrier strap

This strap means you'll never be caught without an emergency tube again © Granite Design

Price: $20 - $55

A straightforward yet effective piece of kit is frame carrier straps that allow you to carry a spare tube on your frame. You can leave this on your bike between rides without forgetting to pack one or bring the wrong size on your ride. It also gives you a bit of extra space in your pack. More snacks?

Their sturdy design means it won’t be going anywhere either, even on the roughest of trails, and you can choose between plain or patterned colourways, mixing and matching to suit your bike and personality!

05 5. Puncture Plug Repair Kit

If you run out, the plugs can be bought separately for £4.99 for 10 © Muc Off

Price: $20 - $35

For the nastiest of tubeless punctures, sealant alone won’t do the job, so you’ll need to plug the hole. There are many different plug kits on the market that offer the simplest and most effective solution.

These tools feature a wide, ergonomic handle, reamer and plug applicator, and the plugs are generally supplied in two widths for varying hole sizes. Many brands offer refill packs as well.

Best thing about the kits? They often come with a small cloth pouch, handy for also storing your other kit like a split link and tyre boot.

06 6. First aid kit

You wouldn't leave home without the tools to fix your bike... © Lifesystems

Price: $25 - $50

You never know what might happen on your ride, whether that’s to yourself, a friend, or someone you might meet on the trail. Having a few first aid essentials can allow you to fix up any minor injuries, or help you prepare for getting more specialist help. You can pick and choose elements from a full kit to suit your ride.

What’s even handier is the knowledge of how to administer first aid well: it’s definitely worth considering booking yourself onto an Outdoor First Aid course if you enjoy riding in more remote areas and want the most confidence when riding.

07 7. Drink bottle cage

This smart bottle cage allows you to stay hydrated, whatever you're riding © Specialized

Price: $13 - $35

For full-sus bikes , and especially smaller sizes, space in the main triangle can be limited, making fitting a bottle tricky. Here, a side-entry bottle cage can be really handy, allowing you to add or remove a bottle without interfering with the shock.

Bottle cages are available in a number of colours and styles. Take note of side-entry bottle cages as they generally suit right-handed riders better.

08 8. Full frame glasses

Rapha has made inroads into MTB and the early signs are promising © Rapha

Price: $89 - $150+

Protecting your eyes when riding is really important: not only from potentially harmful UV rays on brighter days, but also from dirt, bugs and stones that fly up from the trail.

Riders commonly choose oversized, wrap-around style cycling glasses which give you a full field of vision on the trail, and also stay fog-free when you pause at the trailhead. Full-frame glasses often come with an anti-fog coating and vents around the lens for optimal riding vision.

Some full-frame trail glasses come with an interchangeable clear lens for riding in shadier conditions and a handy microfibre case for storage and cleaning.

Looking to check out some MTB action? Be sure to tune into the Crankworx World Tour with an Australian stop at Smithfield Mountain Bike Park from May 17th to the 21st.