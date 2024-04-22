MotoGP vs. road bike: Two worlds in comparison

First things first: The MotoGP prototypes are not for sale - but Marc Márquez & Co's service vehicles are estimated to be worth upwards of 2 million dollars. Per piece! After all, they are undisputedly the most powerful single-track cars currently on the racetrack. What actually makes the difference to those motorbikes that you can buy and ride for a hundredth of this price? A comparison:

01 Engine

3 min KTM RC16: I am Highspeed!

The 1000 cm³ displacement of the MotoGP and four-cylinder design are also standard on the big road bikes, so where does the extra power come from? Firstly, neither the catalytic converter nor the silencer take away any power. The rest is provided by usable engine speeds of up to 19,000 rpm, made possible by pneumatic valve control: compressed air closes the engine valves faster and more reliably than the comparatively sluggish metal coil springs could. This technology is essential for racing, but simply useless for the road.

02 Gearbox

The so-called seamless gearbox comes from Formula 1. These electromechanical marvels carry out the change of gears virtually seamlessly, without using the clutch or interrupting traction. This benefits traction and the driver, not insignificantly with 500 to 800 gear changes per race.

Common practice on the racetrack: "reverse" operation of the gear selector lever, i.e. first gear up, rest down. This is the only way to shift up when leaned over. The gear ratios are of course adjusted race by race.

03 Brakes

Brake and suspension in "close up" mode © Philip Platzer / KTM Images

Metal brake discs are sufficient for road motorbikes, but a MotoGP rider pulls the brake lever for up to 30% of the race time. The solution is carbon-ceramic brake discs for the front wheel. Depending on the track, they measure up to 355 mm in diameter, are lighter and can withstand much higher temperatures - 800 instead of 600 °C without fading. In the rain, however, steel is used, as carbon would not reach working temperature. Incidentally, ABS, as is now standard in series production, does not exist in MotoGP.

Brembo carbon brake discs for MotoGP © Brembo

04 Tyres & wheels

Treadless slick tyres are the norm on the dry race track, but are illegal on the road due to their undriveability in the wet. The tyre compounds vary considerably depending on the track, with Michelin using an asymmetric compound for the first time at the Sachsenring . Rims are made from ultra-light magnesium, and since 2016 their diameter has been the standard 17 inches (instead of 16.5) - one of the reasons for the bikes' more difficult handling.

05 Winglets and devices

Ducati in particular has gone full throttle in the development of the bikes over the past three years and invented both winglets and ride-height devices. Although the new wings make the motorbikes more stable and faster, they cause aerodynamic turbulence in duels and make overtaking manoeuvres extremely difficult. The possibility of lowering the chassis depending on the racing situation (ride height) requires up to 12 buttons on the handlebars and puts even the best riders in the world under pressure. This is completely unthinkable for road traffic and will also be largely banned again in MotoGP from 2023...

06 Suspension & chassis

Long exhaust and aerodynamic rear wing © Philip Platzer / KTM Images

1.5 g braking acceleration and lean angles of over 60 degrees - hard work for the front suspension in MotoGP. That's why the 48 mm upside-down forks are significantly stronger than usual. The spring rate, preload and damping (rebound and compression damping separately) can be adjusted in the same way as the rear shock absorbers. Electronic damping control is prohibited, but too slow for MotoGP anyway.

07 Bodywork & packaging

The shells of MotoGP prototypes are naturally made of feather-light carbon fibre - unimaginable in mass production. A prototype can also take a more aggressive approach to weight distribution and aerodynamics. A road-legal bike carries a voluminous exhaust system, as well as things like a starter motor, lights, pillion seat and a large battery. A MotoGP bike currently weighs just 158 kg.

08 Sensors & traction control

A MotoGP motorbike carries 40 to 50 sensors, from tyre pressure to various engine parameters, chassis balance, lean angle, position and the rotational speeds of the front and rear wheels. Some of them feed the electronics of the engine management system, which was greatly standardised and simplified in 2016, posing challenges for the teams. Just like commercial traction controls, it prevents wheelies and high-side crashes, but is far superior in the racing version in terms of precision and smooth operation.

09 MotoGP bikes for everyone

We have good news for anyone who has acquired a taste for it and has just under 190,000 euros in their piggy bank: Technology that comes very close to MotoGP is on the market after all! Honda (RC213V-S) and KTM (RC16) are offering a road-going replica of their world championship motorbike, just as Ducati once did with the Desmosedici RR. Admittedly without pneumatic valve control, slicks and carbon brakes, but with a silencer, headlight, indicators, mirrors, horn and number plate holder...

