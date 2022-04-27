How Mulalo conquered self-doubt and stepped into her power

Mulalo’s vision for her music is crystal clear: “I want to give young girls the confidence to be who they are,” she says.

Confidence is something the Melbourne-based rapper radiates. It dripped out of Check, her ice cold 2020 debut. It was all over M31 (Racing Down the Hume), the 2021 single produced by Brisbane polymath Nerve, who has become one of her biggest cheerleaders. And it’s what her Red Bull 64 Bars is all about.

3 min Mulalo Red Bull 64 Bars

For Mulalo, getting in the booth with Red Bull was a chance to prove people wrong. Because back before the Nerve collaboration, she almost let online abuse stop her from doing music.

“There's this one girl that was just so mean to me for no reason. I used to really allow that to affect me,” she explains. “But then one day I just woke up and I was like, you know what, no. I’m not going to allow people to make me feel that way.”

She got behind the mic with something to say.

“So in my Red Bull 64 Bars, I was like, you know what, this is actually such a great achievement. Everyone knows Red Bull and the fact that I am getting that opportunity to do this is amazing. And to think I was going to allow somebody to stop me from doing music! If I allowed words to affect me, I wouldn’t be doing this.”

“So that’s what I talked about in my bars. I’m really being like, wow, I am the best,” she laughs.

Across a breathless three minutes in her Red Bull 64 Bars, Mulalo raps about feeling herself, stepping into her power and asserting her dominance. It’s the sort of track you’d listen to before hopping into the ring.

If it feels like there’s a little bit of Nicki to her Red Bull 64 Bars – and all of Mulalo’s music -- that’s by design.

Mulalo was born in South Africa and moved to Melbourne aged 1. But annual trips back to the motherland were a fixture of her summers and on those return visits, her cousins would give her CDs full of rap songs they downloaded off LimeWire: tracks from artists like Crime Mob, Khia, Lil Scrappy and Hurricane Chris. “All that down South, really aggressive stuff,” she says.

But then Mulalo discovered Minaj.

“I remember being super young and seeing Itty Bitty Piggy for the first time, and being like, wow, this is amazing,” she recalls. “It was captivating to see her. I was so young and I didn’t really know rap music and I didn’t know that it could be the way it is. I was like, oh, you can be something different. It can be something different.”

As a teenager growing up in the western Melbourne suburb of Sydenham, she’d listen to everything from Azealia Banks to Tay Money and Renni Rucci – as well as, of course, Nicki. The through line was powerful women in command of their message and their music.

Mulalo for Red Bull 64 Bars. © Tristan Stefan Edouard

Sydenham also played a role in shaping her.

“I definitely think my music is more aggressive because I’m from there,” Mulalo says. “Where I grew up, people would just say it like it is. In my music, I’m honest. I feel like that’s because being where I’m from and the people I was around, you can’t be disingenuous.”

Mulalo eventually made the jump into making her own music by accident. In 2019, after finishing university, she learned how to DJ. Through that, she met producer Kuya Neil (who would later go on to produce her Red Bull 64 Bars). “As a joke, I said, you should send me a beat to rap over, because he produces,” she says. “Then during COVID, just out of boredom, I started going back and forth with him and we started making songs over email.”

They recorded a bunch and put them on SoundCloud. “From that, people started reaching out. And it just happened.”

Mulalo linked up with Nerve for M31 after he invited her to the studio during a trip to Brisbane. But after the release of that big collab, Mulalo almost pulled the plug on her burgeoning music career because of noise from the naysayers.

“I was sitting in my room for months after releasing the song I did with Nerve, bored and depressed and stuff. I knew I was at a crossroads. It was either like, I keep sitting in my room being sad or I just say fuck it and do music. Really do it.”

Then a sign arrived.

“A month before my birthday I got a DM from Naz [Nazlican Eren], who had just started working with the One Day crew. She was the first female music person that had reached out to me and something in my heart was like, just go. Just go. I had that intuition.”

Before long, Mulalo was being asked to deliver a guest verse on Triple One’s single Mr Whippy – an opportunity she hit out of the park.

“That felt like a good moment,” she remembers. “Because it did feel like validation. There’s Triple One, there’s Nerve, and there’s me. I’m just starting to really, really take up space. They were like, we really believe in you and want people to hear what you have to say. And that made me feel so good. Because it's like, damn, I really spent so long doubting myself.”

Mulalo in the studio for Red Bull 64 Bars. © Tristan Stefan Edouard

Now, Mulalo wants other girls to heed the lesson she learned the hard way.

“There's this space for everybody. It doesn’t matter if there’s two people making music, two people DJing, two people doing baton twirling. The people who are uplifting each other and being good to people, those are the people that are still thriving,” she says.

She’ll never let the haters get to her again.

“I’m going to keep talking about how people tried to bring me down. I’m going to be more successful so that I can show other people you should always believe in yourself and not listen to what other people have to say,” Mulalo says.

“I’m going to keep going, and keep going, and keep going.”