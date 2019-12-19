These adventurers are going the distance to get more Aussies outdoors

Getting me out of bed at 5:30am is a difficult thing to do. I imagine you and I have at least that much in common.

Short of having any life-threatening scenario thrust upon me – tornado, zombies, giant sea turtle apocalypse, the unlikely rise of hyper-intelligent pterodactyls – it just doesn’t happen. Even my daughter, a toddler of the most toddlery disposition, doesn’t get me up until at least 6:30am.

So to be out of the door at 5:30am and thrust into a Toyota LandCruiser with a group of near-perfect strangers is not exactly a comfortable environment for me. But here I am. Tired, confused, uncomfortable, not a giant sea turtle to speak of.

But this is what you have to do if you want to live the expeditionary life. You have to get up early and do uncomfortable, often strenuous things. There’s a little more to it, of course, but that’s the general gist: get up early, do stuff. Expeditions in a nutshell.

Luke Edwards and Lisa Marshall, clearly 5:30am people. © Courtesy of Kingfisher Bay Resort

I should mention up top that this particular expedition isn’t the exploratory ‘let’s go somewhere no one’s ever been before’-type of expedition; the ones that are, by nature, a bit perilous. This one’s of the more ‘let’s take on a tough physical challenge, give it a catchy name, and underpin the whole thing with a noble, meaningful message’ variety. Bit less peril, really. More of a logistical nightmare and physical slog in one – no small feat in itself.

It’s July 2019 and I’m on Fraser Island – or K’Gari in the native Butchulla language – to (briefly) accompany Luke Edwards and Lisa Marshall, two expedition-prone individuals, as they attempt to walk/run a chunk of each of Queensland’s 10 great walks in just 10 days. The ‘Q10 Challenge’, they call it, and it'll take them all the way from Currumbin to Cooktown.

Luke and I both share the passion of wanting to get people outdoors. We just want to try and encourage people to get a little out of their comfort zones. Lisa Marshall

The team have already knocked off sections of the Gold Coast Great Walk and the Sunshine Coast Great Walk. Today is day three, and the plan is as follows: get Lisa and Luke on the trail by 7am, run 10 kilometres of it to Lake MacKenzie (possibly the best-looking lake on planet earth, FYI), get back in the LandCruiser, get back to the mainland, leave Fraser by 3pm, drive 11 hours to their next trail at Carnarvon Gorge, do a similar thing tomorrow.

If all goes to plan, they’ll be on Fraser, Australia’s largest sand island, for less than 24 hours. Impressive, exhausting: an expedition through and through.

Luke consults the map, because getting lost is no fun. © Oliver Pelling

Before all that, though, we have to drive from Kingfisher Bay Resort to Lake Wabby, the point from which Lisa and Luke will begin their 10-klick dash. It’ll take an hour, and will involve four-wheeling-and-dealing in the pitch black (the sun is yet to rise), which means I have more than enough time to subject this dynamic duo to a dazzling display of professional journalism.

“So I guess, erm, to begin, could you, erm, tell me a little more about why are you doing this?” I ask, journalistically.

“I just love hiking,” replies Lisa. A transplant from South Africa, Lisa runs Trek Coach , a business that helps prepare Australians with all the tools and information they need to get outdoors. “And Luke and I both share the passion of wanting to get people outdoors, without them thinking we’re these athletes, because we’re not. We’re just normal people. We’ve got kids, jobs – we just want to try and encourage people to get a little out of their comfort zones.”

“And there’s so much research coming out in relation to the mental and physical health benefits of being outdoors, of being in nature,” says Luke.

Pile Valley on Fraser Island – an ideal spot to in touch with nature. © Louise Purcell

“There’s even an arm of psychology now called Adventure Therapy,” adds Lisa. “They take people out, maybe kids from disadvantaged backgrounds, or people who have experienced trauma, and they do a lot of the therapy and the healing out in the bush.”

They’re not spouting fiction, either. The mental health benefits of spending time not just being active, but specifically in nature, are widely-reported . For a start, one study found that spending 90 minutes walking in nature vs. 90 minutes in a ‘high-traffic, urban setting’ helps decrease activity in the area of the brain associated with depression. Adventure therapy is a legitimate form of psychotherapy , too, and Australia is home to a slew of different practitioners, like Human Nature Adventure Therapy in Mullumbimby.

Then there are the energy boosts, immune system improvements, decreased stress levels and increased creativity that go hand-in-hand with spending time outdoors. All told, Mother Nature is an excellent therapist and given the rising number of anxiety and depression diagnoses in Australia – particularly among young people – it seems we could all do with seeing her a little more often. Which is exactly the point Lisa and Luke are trying to make.

Lisa and Luke approaching Fraser Island's Lake McKenzie. © Courtesy of Kingfisher Bay Resort

“We don’t want people to look at this and go, ‘Oh my god, I could never do that in 10 days’,” says Luke, who’s actually done a couple of these things before (the ' New Zealand Nine ' in 2014, eight mountains in eight days in 2013). “That’s not the point. We want them to look at this and realise that if you really want to do something, you can make it happen. You can throw on a backpack and go for a day walk. You can get out and do a short circuit. The research absolutely says that you’ll chill out, you’ll slow down. It’s a big thing.”

Advertising has convinced people that ‘success’ means the latest gadget or the newest car. We need to relearn nature. Luke Edwards

Lisa believes a big part of the issue in Australia is that people are intimidated by nature. And while snakes, spiders, bush fires and getting totally lost are all potential hazards to consider when you’re out hiking in the bush, they’re not reason enough for would-be amateur hikers to stay glued to the couch forever.

“If you’re worried, go with a guide to begin with,” says Lisa. “Start by doing some supported hikes, and you’ll gradually gain confidence in yourself – you’ll figure out what to wear, what nutrition you need, what to carry in your pack, what first aid to have. It’s a journey of development, I think.”

Fraser Island's Lake MacKenzie is an exceptionally good-looking lake. © Mark Seabury

“I think people need to relearn nature,” says Luke as we approach Lake Wabby. “We’ve done a great job through advertising of convincing people that ‘success’ means the latest gadget or the newest car. So people go to shopping centres to get their quick thrill, but we’ve forgotten than we have all this beauty on our doorstep. And it’s not out to kill you – in three days, we’ve hiked and run 60 kilometres, and we haven’t seen a single snake. I swallowed a little flying bug, actually, but that was it.”

By the time we reach Lake Wabby, the sunrise has rolled out a miraculous golden carpet for us. Lisa and Luke clamber out of the LandCruiser and spend a few minutes taking photos and video before hitting the trail. We’ll drive round and meet them at the pick-up point in an hour or so.

From the vantage point of a wooden viewing platform we can see out across the lake, Fraser’s sand blows, over the forest and to the ocean. Without steering this proverbial ship too far into the murky waters of hyperbole, it’s one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever seen. I mean, come on:

The view across Fraser Island's Lake Wabby. © Louise Purcell

Lisa and Luke would go on to complete their expedition on the 27th of July, 2019. The logistics alone are enough to make you want to vomit into an Excel spreadsheet. After eight months of planning and training (Lisa started trail running specifically for The Q10 Challenge), the duo covered 250 kilometres (295,290 steps) on foot and 4,000 kilometres by car. All in the name of getting more Australians to embrace Mother Nature – a noble and meaningful message if ever there was one. (Told you so.)

Journalism completed for the day, I spend the afternoon on the beach with my young daughter. Watching her, I’m reminded of the way kids engage with nature instinctively. They just get it. If she sees a bird, she waves at it. If she sees water, she runs towards it. Doesn’t even think about it; isn’t afraid of it. She’s just excited, curious, and hungry to explore it. She just seems to <i>know</i> it’s good. I hope, with all my heart, that she never has to ‘relearn’ what that feels like.

And as far as the rest of us are concerned – it’s never too late to go back to school.

Read more