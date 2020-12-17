We just won’t talk about it, okay? Let you and us agree there’s a more literal meaning to the concept of a “leap year”.

Okay, so we’re good now? Awesome, let’s get on with it.

2021 is going to shape gaming across both couch and professional areas alike. Even the on-the-go stuff. Let’s face it, we’re as privileged as we’ve ever been where games are concerned, and while the year itself will have highs and lows, new announcements, delays and surprises in equal measure, there’s some anchor points we can look to, to hoist our sail and point our bow towards -- here are those ports of call.

Back 4 Blood

Back 4 more? © Turtle Rock

More like “back for the good”. For those not in the know Turtle Rock , the developer behind Left 4 Dead , left Valve’s zombie-infested shadow and went to 2K with a new concept -- Evolve . Evolve, at its design and effort best was a beast of a game; near-perfect in ideation alone. It got thrown to proverbial monsters, though, in over-monetisation and found itself alone in the wild. Neary has there been a sadder end to what right now should be an ongoing franchise. But we digress.

The studio then, with time to think, decided “if it ain’t broke” and we’re now facing Back 4 Blood a virtual spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead, only this time around Turtle Rock has teamed up with Warner Bros. Games which is not as flippant a statement as you might think, after all they also came in on the brilliant Dying Light -- another zombie outing. So with support and hopefully a less cash-incentivised release directive, as well as cross-play potential and new hardware, Turtle Rock’s new zombie outing will hopefully be a studio evolution and something we can all look forward to being terrified at.

Deathloop

From Arkane Studios , the team behind the criminally underrated Dishonored series, Deathloop is a brand-new slice of action-IP from Bethesda that will see you stuck in a time loop on the mysterious island of Blackreef looking to take out key targets. Think Groundhog Day but with Bill Murray packing heat and the goal being to take out some bad people and not, you know, to find love. Though that might also be on the cards. This PlayStation 5 and PC timed-exclusive has been in development for sometime and is on track for a mid-2021 release.

Abilities and weapons will go hand-in-hand, and that’s the sort of thing you’d expect from the studio behind Dishonored...

The whole time-loop setup isn’t merely a way in which the game will embrace the whole roguelight system of repetition, but offer up puzzles and challenges in addition to the action. Abilities and weapons will go hand-in-hand, and that’s the sort of thing you’d expect from the studio behind Dishonored. Arkane has dabbled in the roguelight space before too, in space, with the excellent Mooncrash expansion for Prey .

All of that set aside though, Deathloop just looks, well, cool. Thanks to its 70s inspired art and killer cast of killers, because here there’s no Dishonored-style ‘non-lethal’ takedowns here, it has a Tarantino vibe that is hard to shake. Just like being stuck in a never ending time loop, looking for a way out.

Diablo IV(?)

This one is a bit of a Hail Mary, a sports term used to represent a ball doing something magical and turning the tide for the underdog. Blizzard and the development team behind the upcoming Diablo IV aren’t exactly underdogs, the studio has been at the forefront of the action-RPG space -- thanks to the original Diablo -- since the genre’s beginnings. But, we say that because after its impressive BlizzCon 2019 debut, Diablo IV is shaping up to be something truly special. We’re the underdogs you see, and we want to play Diablo IV. We want to see that hypothetical development ball pass that goal line sometime next year.

With the team being open and forthcoming with the development of things like skill trees, classes, abilities, items, loot and legendary gear, anticipation levels for this are at an all-time high...

First up it looks to be a best of both worlds scenario, drawing inspiration from both Diablo II and Diablo III . Secondly, it’s pushing the genre forward in meaningful ways with things like seamless multiplayer, instanced dungeons you can tackle solo or as a part of a small group, and it’s all set in a large open-world you could spend hours running from one side to the other without ever hitting a load screen. Also, with the team being open and forthcoming with the development of things like skill trees, classes, abilities, items, loot and legendary gear, anticipation levels for this are at an all-time high. Being so transparent is a side of the oft-mysterious Blizzard we haven’t seen since, well, ever.

Diablo IV is basically "Epic IV", really © Blizzard

And then there’s the cinematic debut that came alongside the big reveal, showcasing a dark, grim and simply stunning look that is unlike anything we’ve seen from the studio. Of course, the team should take as long as they need to get it right… but you know, Hail Mary.

Far Cry 6

Nothing confirmed yet, but we -- and the Internet at large -- all pretty much agree this is likely a prequel to Far Cry 3 (or an “in principle prequel”). There’s a very good chance we’ll see and learn how FC3’s antagonist, Vaas , came to be as crazy as he is, but how that’s handled will be an interesting ride to be sure. If we’re all wrong, well we could do worse than traversing through a tumult-laden Cuba -inspired vista with a bustling, volatile city full of verticality, jungle regions and old-school cars.

There’s not a lot known yet about the game. It’ll be in line with Far Cry’s dark tone, but in such scenarios we find gameplay opportunities all around us. Choice and consequence also look to be main bearers of this entry from Ubisoft Toronto who normally run support on the franchise to Ubisoft Montreal . But we’re seeing studios branching out a lot at the moment, so it’ll be good to also have a fresh perspective (though Dan Hay is still Far Cry king as far as we’re concerned).

This is a game that could go anywhere, just like a systems-stacked Far Cry outing, so we’re excited.

Ghostwire: Tokyo

This one has horror pedigree to spare and then some. The studio behind Ghostwire: Tokyo -- Tango Gameworks -- was not only responsible for the survival horror one-two that was The Evil Within and its sequel, but its founder is none other than Mr. Resident Evil™ himself, Shinji Mikami . That out the way, Ghostwire: Tokyo looks to be something of a departure for Tango in that it takes place in modern-day Tokyo , will be played from a first-person perspective, and deals with apparitions, ghosts and paranormal psychic oddities in a way that looks, well, somewhat inviting. That is, when you put it up against the horrific imagery seen in The Evil Within series.

The premise is very cool too, drawing on Japanese folklore and myth all of the citizens of Tokyo have vanished. With only ghosts and other apparitions left in their wake, you’ll build up an arsenal of supernatural powers to do all sorts of supernatural things. Tango has gone so far as to say that Ghostwire: Tokyo isn’t a survival horror game, but instead more of an action-adventure with fast-paced combat akin to unleashing a string of very cool martial arts modes. Due for release next year though, a lot about the game is still very much a mystery -- but much like getting to the bottom of a massive city-sans-people, this is no doubt one to keep an eye on.

Gotham Knights

It’s funny because having basically no Batman is a huge gamble -- Seinfeld’s producers were terrified when Larry and Jerry pitched scenarios and near-entire episodes where Jerry -- the seeming nucleus of the show’s brilliance -- was absent...

Same Bat-Time, different Bat-Game. Gotham Knights currently looks as refreshing as the Arkham series when it first dropped. How it plays out -- like most of this list -- will remain to be seen, but the ideas behind this are cool and work well in the Batman universe.

It’s funny because having basically no Batman is a huge gamble -- Seinfeld’s producers were terrified when Larry and Jerry pitched scenarios and near-entire episodes where Jerry -- the seeming nucleus of the show’s brilliance -- was absent. This looks like an experiment not too dissimilar, and we’re keen on how it works. That said, we’re more keen on the tactical side of this and how planning around each situation will push the game forward. Adding in that it’s playable either wholly on your own or with another player in co-op, while maintaining the “duo flair” of the Arkham series’ takedown system and then throwing in a bit of RPG, just to, you know be different.

Gotham Knights is shaping up to be a tantalising project within the DC Universe with as little Batman as possible, and that’s a shaky proposition, so kudos to Warner Bros. Montreal for even getting it across the producer line.

Halo Infinite

Introduced in an explosive fashion as part of the Xbox Series X’s future lineup (as well as the “ Xbox family of devices”), punters were left a little less ‘hyped’ for the next instalment in the Halo series, questioning whether or not it both capitalised on the new hardware or even looked to take the series forward, while also questioning whether or not the game should release on Xbox One at all, after the furore around Cyberpunk 2077’s last-gen console issues.

And much of that equally stems from 343 Industries taking us back to an original Halo stomping ground in a Halo ring. While there might be similarities to the first outing, it’s definitely too early to decry any of the above. What we’ve gained from the gameplay demo is that you’re going to get the same frenetic and cerebral moment-to-moment combat scenarios that put this series on the map in the first place. Sure, Halo has an expanded timeline and is represented in transmedia, but most people play it for the gunplay, and what we’re confident of ahead of actually playing it at all, is that that looks to be as intact as ever. So before we bellow from the rooftops via Albino Shouting Gorillas , let’s give this a chance to show its true grit, because we’re definitely interested in what it’ll deliver.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Being able to jump through rifts and instantly visit highly detailed new worlds and move around at crisp pace with impressive 4K visuals and a smooth frame-rate - yeah -- this is the next-gen dream come true...

With the release of the PlayStation 5, Sony placed special attention on a number of that next-gen console’s abilities and things it could do that would be impossible to pull off on PS4 hardware. Outside of the expected visual bump in terms of how much detail is present on screen, the addition of ultra-fast SSD storage means that loading times could become a thing of the past. And then there’s the new DualSense controller, which features impressive Adaptive Trippers, haptic feedback, and other new goodies.

This is all a way of saying that Insomniac’s Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart could only exist as a PlayStation 5 exclusive. Being able to jump through rifts and instantly visit highly detailed new worlds and move around at crisp pace with impressive 4K visuals and a smooth frame-rate - yeah -- this is the next-gen dream come true. Which brings up the question, is it more tech-demo than game? Well, that has an easy one-word answer -- Insomniac. The first-party Sony studio responsible for the excellent Marvel's Spider-Man and the cult favourite Sunset Overdrive is on something of a hot streak when it comes to third-person action-adventure, so odds are there’s going to be one hell of a game to back up all that next-gen goodness.

Resident Evil Village

Whoever came up with the marketing plan to use Roman numerals to represent eight, when the game’s name is Village ( Resident Evil ), is a genius and deserves a raise. What we look to be getting here is Capcom reverting back to Resident Evil 4’s mastery where we play the game in and around a single village beset by the not-so-normal horrors generally found in a Resident Evil game. Instead of zombies, we’re looking at vampires and werewolves in a wickerpunk setting with witches, hexes and more of the unknown wyld trying to eat your face as lunch.

C’mon Capcom, where’s that new Dragon’s Dogma on the new tech?!

A more brooding village we can only think of once be4 © Capcom

This is also being made on RE Engine , the same engine that gave us the Resi 2 and 3 remakes, as well as Resi 7 , and on new hardware no less (c’mon Capcom, where’s that new Dragon’s Dogma on the new tech?!), so we’re in for a visual treat. But questions do surround the structure of the game: will it be just a Resi 4 knock-off? How large is the village playspace? The trailers make it look on-rails and in first-person, is that what we’re to expect? Why is Chris seemingly a dick in this entry? And what’s the genesis behind the supernatural? How will you tie that into the manmade narrative baseline of zombies? Did Wesker set this up eons ago?

So. Many. Questions.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2

This one probably needs something of a history lesson on the account of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2’s very long development cycle. Originally announced back in 2010, GSC Game World effectively got the PC world excited in an instant upon confirmation a follow-up to the brilliant S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl was in development. A decade of silence and the odd update here or there followed, but with S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 showing up during a major Xbox Series X showcase with a 2021 release window, well, it looks like there’s finally some light at the end of the post-apocalyptic tunnel.

What has made this series resonate with players is its setting and feel, the former being an alternate future where the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone has become the test-bed for scientific experiments and all sorts of weirdness, and the latter being somewhat reminiscent of classic Half-Life where FPS mechanics, survival and brilliant sci-fi converge to offer up an experience that will stick with you for years. Which again, brings us back to history. Even after a decade in development, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 looks and sounds incredible, and is the sort of long-awaited sequel we can’t wait to dive into... and fire up the geiger counter for.

Nobody wants to visit this theme park © GSC Game World

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

The original Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines is a cult favourite in every sense of the term, at launch it was buggy, unfinished, and it took a player-base of passionate fans years to turn into a stable and polished experience that lived up to its promise. Based on the pen-and-paper roleplaying game of the same name, what made it feel so special, especially in the PC space, was its depiction of a real-world city in Seattle, and how it let you become the vampire you wanted to be.

Whether that was a sewer-dwelling ghoul that only interacts with humans in a ghoulish way, or a goth-loving creature of beauty that spends time at night clubs and other lavish venues -- the choices were meaningful, complex and as interesting as the combat and story. Which, yeah, brings us to Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 - a spiritual successor and literal successor in that the team is made up of veterans from the original and other franchises alike. Promising the same level of choice, detailed combat and RPG mechanics, and a story also set in a modern-day city, it all sounds great. With the only real hurdle being for the studio behind it to release the game in a finished state.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Back 4 Blood is basically the Left 4 Dead 3 we’ve all been waiting for, it comes from the same studio behind the first two games -- Turtle Rock -- and it follows the same design template laid out by the iconic original. And that's a design template in the sense that over the years we’ve seen a number of Left 4 Dead-like co-op titles appear. Games that support up to four-players, with action taking place in levels designed for replayability and unpredictability.

Fatshark is a studio that has made a name for itself by taking the Left 4 Dead formula and using it in a way that feels new and exciting. With Warhammer: Vermintide 2 and its predecessor, what we got was a lot more than simply “Left 4 Dead but Warhammer”. Though that premise in and of itself is still pretty awesome.

With different classes and more of a focus on melee combat, in addition to progression systems that slotted in perfectly with the challenging gameplay, we’re now looking at Warhammer 40,000: Darktide as Vermintide in space. As opposed to being another Left 4 Dead-style experience. Vermintide has become something of a co-op institution in recent years, and with what we’ve seen so far -- Darktide is shaping up to be a worthy successor. Best of all it isn’t ditching the melee stuff, as chain-swords and other future bits of metal will join the space-rifles and space-lasers.

Dying Light 2

Zombies at night, human oddities and alliances required with fallout cutoffs during the day. Decisions, decisions, decisions...

While it’s very arguable Cyberpunk 2077 should have enjoyed more time in development, some games have just plain said “yep, yeah. Yeah, nah. Oh I know. Well, there’s always next year…”. In the case of Dying Light 2 from Techland , this is probably proving the right move.

A sprawling world awaits... © Techland

The new hardware will need time and updates to settle, while optimisation across multiple platforms is a key factor also. This is by no means a small endeavour, and by no means is Dying Light 2 a small game. It’s had some issues during development we don’t need to go into, but the ambition here is huge -- a medieval-like post-apocalyptic society with numerous factions all vying for space in the last habitable place on Earth. Zombies at night, human oddities and alliances required with fallout cutoffs during the day. Decisions, decisions, decisions. And all the while traversing through a parkour-designed game-space that includes plenty of interiors, lots of verticality, and even sub areas as well as the face of the game-world in what you see from game-level.

Oh, and you have the virus, so a ticking clock forever monkeying your back.

Yep, this one is going to special, mark our words.