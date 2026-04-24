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Football
Neymar Jr’s game day routine: from pre-match meal to post-game rituals
What does Neymar Jr really do on a matchday? From his pre-game routines to a surprising late-night ritual, the Brazilian superstar reveals the habits that you don’t see on TV.
What happens behind the scenes before and after a professional football match is often a mystery to fans. Fortunately, Neymar Jr has offered a rare glimpse into his full game day routine, from early preparations at the training ground to how he unwinds after the final whistle.
In footage shared via his official YouTube channel, the Brazil and FC Santos forward details every step of his matchday before a clash against Remo, revealing the physical, mental and personal rituals that shape his performance on the pitch.
A calm start at the training ground
Neymar Jr begins his matchday at the Santos training centre where preparation starts well before kickoff. He checks into a private room – set up much like a hotel – offering a quiet space to relax and focus.
The key difference is the personal touch: the room includes some of his own belongings and even a desk with a computer, although he admits he rarely uses it anymore.
Treatment, recovery and team bonding
A key part of his routine involves multiple visits to the physiotherapist, where he receives treatment on his leg, something he describes as essential both before training sessions and matches.
These moments also double as informal team bonding, as players gather, chat and mentally prepare together. Light drills, mobility work and activation exercises follow to ensure the squad is physically ready.
What Neymar Jr eats before a match
One of the most revealing details is his pre-match meal. Neymar Jr opts for a balanced plate from the team buffet, typically including:
- Beef
- Pasta
- Farofa (toasted cassava)
The combination provides protein, carbohydrates, and energy needed for peak performance.
Mental preparation before a match: family, faith and focus
Before heading to the stadium, the former Barcelona and PSG forward shares a personal ritual, calling his father for a short affirmation. Once in the locker room, he takes a moment to pray, grounding himself ahead of kickoff.
As he walks out, he’s greeted by fans chanting his name, while his family watches from the stands – adding emotional motivation to the occasion.
How Neymar Jr winds down after the game
Despite a 2-0 win against Remo, the match wasn’t without tension, with Neymar Jr receiving a yellow card and expressing frustration over the decision. After an intense day, he returns home to reconnect with his family, but the routine doesn’t stop there.
One of his favourite ways to unwind is surprisingly relatable: gaming. The Brazilian star heads to his dedicated gaming room, where he plays online with friends to relax and decompress.
With little time to dwell on the result, he is back at the training centre by the next morning, continuing the relentless cycle that defines life at the top level of professional football.
Learn more about the life of one of modern football's greatest players as Neymar Jr invites us to join him on a day off.