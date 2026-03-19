Inside Neymar Jr’s world: New series opens the door to his home life

Neymar Jr. opens the doors of his home in a new series published on his YouTube channel.

In the series, not only will fans see the work the Santos FC player is putting in on the pitch, but across the episodes, fans will also get a unique insight into how he's feeling and what his day-to-day life looks like.

For the first time, Neymar Jr wants to tell his own story from his perspective – focusing on his affectionate relationships with his wife, Bruna Biancardi, and his children, as well as details of his daily life as a footballer.

In the premiere episode, Neymar Jr shares behind-the-scenes moments of his routine and reveals emotions, challenges and reflections on this stage of his career.

Neymar Jr on being left out of the Brazil squad

Neymar Jr warms up ahead of Santos vs Internacional © Diego Sanches/Red Bull Content Pool

Following Santos' recent 1-1 draw against Corinthians, episode one follows Neymar Jr as he recovers after the match. From the treatment room at the club’s training ground, the former Barcelona star is mid-massage, watching the reveal of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.

“What about us, Ancelotti?” he says as he realises he’s not been included.

Go behind the scenes with Neymar Jr in his new series © Diego Sanches/Red Bull Content Pool

Once the news sinks in, he speaks more about his thoughts on the decision to leave him out of the squad.

“The national team squad has just been announced. We weren't called up. Of course, I'm sad, but I'll always support the national team," he says. "Now it's about keeping working, continuing to improve in every aspect, and being ready if an opportunity comes.

Neymar Jr is working his way back to full fitness © Diego Sanches/Red Bull Content Pool I need to work, train and play so that an opportunity may arise to be at the World Cup Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior

"Obviously, it's my last World Cup. I was upset. But tomorrow I have to stop being sad. I need to work, train and play so that an opportunity may arise to be at the World Cup. I'm prepared.”

It's set to be an exciting few months in the career of one of Brazil's all-time greats – and you can watch it all unfold.