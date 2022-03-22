How to unlock the best bits of Melbourne nightlife

One thing’s for sure: you’re never short of places to party in Melbourne.
The Victorian capital is famous for its nightlife. From bars and restaurants to clubs that keep going until the sun is up, Melbournites are spoiled for choice every weekend. So in a city full of great places to go out, how do you find the very best spots?
To point you in the right direction, we hit up a few of Melbourne’s most renowned party-starters – the crews at I Oh You, Untitled Group and Waving at Trains – for their very favourite hangs. They’ve each talked us through the place they most like to go for a daytime session, an evening drink and an after-dark dance. Given each of the selectors are known for their taste, you can rest assured that each of their picks is somewhere well worth your time.
To unlock more of Melbourne’s incredible nightlife, head to Red Bull Melbourne Unlocked, a celebration of the city’s most renowned bars, clubs and party starters. It takes place across one weekend from March 25-27 and is free via RSVP.
01
Melbourne’s best spots for an arvo sesh
The Orrong Hotel
- Where: Armadale
- Why: “One of the finest establishments in Melbourne still giving a nod to the historic Australian pub.”
- Picked by: Monty McGaw, Untitled Group.
The Espy
- Where: St Kilda
- Why: “A Sunday afternoon sesh at The Espy is always a great vibe. A melting pot of all different types, plus a great band room!”
- Picked by: James Ware, Waving at Trains
The Union Club Hotel
- Where: Fitzroy
- Why: “Severely underrated quintessential pub in the heart of Fitzroy. Decent food, pool table, the footy on a tiny TV in the front bar… what’s not to like?”
- Picked by: Johann Ponniah, I Oh You
02
Melbourne’s best bars
Curious
- Where: Flinders Lane
- Why: “A lovely hidden gem, local drinks and amazing architecture.”
- Picked by: Monty McGaw, Untitled Group.
Gimlet
- Where: Russell Street
- Why: “Gimlet is my favourite place to grab a drink and a quick meal. Great drinks and incredible service from the best in the business.”
- Picked by: James Ware, Waving at Trains
Poodle
- Where: Fitzroy
- Why: “Technically a restaurant/bar but if we’re focusing on the bar aspect, I’ve always enjoyed hanging upstairs at Poodle. The setting is really nice to hang with a crew or just one on one and the cocktails are top notch.”
- Picked by: Johann Ponniah, I Oh You
03
Melbourne’s best clubs
Revolver Upstairs
- Where: Prahran
- Why: “It’s hard to look past such an iconic venue that has hosted so many amazing local and international artists over the years. Special mention goes to Xe54 & Sub Club Melbourne in recent years delivering amazing musical offerings too.”
- Picked by: Monty McGaw, Untitled Group
OneSixOne and Colour Club
- Where: Prahran (OnesixOne) and Carlton (Colour Club)
- Why: “If I’m Southside, it’s finding a nook at OneSixOne, if I’m north of the river it's mixing with the cool kids at Colour Club.”
- Picked by: James Ware, Waving at Trains
The Night Cat
- Where: Fitzroy
- Why: “I just think they book great music and the production value is really strong.”
- Picked by: Johann Ponniah, I Oh You
Rediscover key Melbourne nightlife collaborators and artists at Red Bull Melbourne Unlocked, a celebration of Melbourne’s most renowned bars, clubs and party-starters. Red Bull Melbourne Unlocked takes place across one weekend from March 25 –27, free via RSVP. Head here for more info.