Nooky talks Blak Out and rap's “red, black and yellow age"

Last month, triple j launched its newest show: Blak Out . Every Sunday from 5-6pm, it will see the station devote an hour to Indigenous music of all flavours. On any given week that could mean classics like the Filthy Lucre remix of Yothu Yindi’s ‘Treaty’, pop from Thelma Plum and Christine Anu or woozy electronics from River Boy.

Helming the new show is ascendant rap star and Yuin man Nooky. He’s more than qualified for the job: Nooky’s own music celebrates Blak excellence (‘Black Future’) and tackles issues like Indigenous deaths in custody (‘432-0’), as well as paying homage to South Coast slang and his hometown of Nowra (‘Cuzn’, ‘Ere Lah’).

His new gig as a radio host follows a prolific few years in the booth for Nooky. The Bad Apples Music signee delivered the 7-track release Junction Court in 2019 and is getting ready to give us another EP before 2021 is through. He's shared singles like ‘Mungo’ and ‘Always Was Always Will Be’ and even hat-tipped one of the OGs of Indigenous hip-hop, Newcastle act Local Knowledge, when he reimagined their classic tune ‘Blackfellas’.

With Blak Out, Nooky is excited to show off how much First Nations talent there is in Australia. While the show covers all genres, you can bet that hip-hop will be particularly well represented. A few weeks in, he's already played 64 Bars alumni JK-47, Tasman Keith and Baker Boy, as well as tracks from labelmates Birdz and Barkaa. To pay homage once more, Nooky's even spun the original Local Knowledge version of ‘Blackfellas’.

So to find out more about his vision for the show -- as well as his own path into hip-hop -- we called Nooky for a chat.

Can you tell me about your vision for Blak Out?

The vision for me for the show is to create something that a young kid can look at and see themselves in, and in the same way have an elder can look at it and be like yeah, I can see myself here. I’m trying to let people know that the door’s open now and they can come through and do their thing.

For me, it was all about making a show that was authentically Blak -- it had to sound like us, look like us, act like us and I think triple j let me do that. I wanted to make a show that is truly representative of the Aboriginal community at all levels, from the young people just discovering how to make music to an old uncle sitting around the campfire recording shit on their phone. I wanted to make it real and make it true.

For me, it was all about making a show that was authentically Blak Nooky Who are some of the artists who you’re excited to play? There’s heaps. Say True God , YNG Martyr , Barkaa . As well as that I’m excited to play the OGs like A.B. Original, Archie Roach, Dan Sultan, Jimmy Little. There’s a whole heap I’m excited by at the moment. There’s heaps of incredible Indigenous rappers coming through right now -- JK47, Dallas Woods, Kid Laroi, Barkaa, yourself. Are we in a golden age for Blak rap? Hundred percent we’re in a golden age. I think we’re in a red, black and yellow age for rap in general. The amount of guys coming through now is hectic is mad to see.

There was always a heap of rappers doing their thing, coming through in waves. There was Local Knowledge and South West Syndicate and Wire MC . Fast forward a few years to where we are now, it’s mad to see. From Dallas to Kid Laroi , it’s pretty hectic. So definitely it took a lot of doors to be kicked in, but the mob’s in the house now.

What do you make of Kid Laroi’s success? Is that pretty exciting to see?

Yeah, it’s mad. It’s hectic. I remember buying him and his little brother lunch; I used to take him to get Clem’s in Newtown. So when he comes home maybe he can return the favour and buy me some chicken.

But yeah, Laroi doing his thing is exciting to see. Knowing him from a young age and seeing what he was doing, he’s always had that spark. I remember the first time I ever saw him in the booth, I was like 'fuccck!' It was like The Matrix and he was Neo -- he was the one. And sure enough he’s doing it, he’s breaking down doors, and him doing what he’s doing is inspiring for everyone.

It took a lot of doors to be kicked in, but the mob’s in the house now Nooky Rappers like JK47 have really potent lyrics that tackle the big issues. Do you think music like that is really important for Australia right now? Yeah, for sure. Rappers like JK47, Kobie Dee, Barkaa, that are tackling big issues are super important. Same as Laroi -- neither style is more or less important. Everything has its place and everything plays its part. For me, it’s all about being real and being honest and being truthful and speaking your truth. A lot of the time for Blackfellas, even when you don’t try to be political, it still has those underlying tones, just because of the way the climate is here in Australia. Even when you don’t try to be political, it’s still in there a little bit.

JK-47 Red Bull 64 Bars

Looking back a bit, how did you first get into rap?

I first got into it because in Nowra, when I was growing up, it was only ever football or jail. That was it. That was what was drilled into us at school: if you’re not playing sport, you’re better off behind bars. You’re wasting time here.

But lucky for me I had a big cousin from the city, Selway, and he was a rapper. He was that cousin that I wanted to be. Everything he did, I’d do. And he was from the city, so he was exposed to different things. He was a rapper. And I only did it because he did it and I thought it was the shit, the maddest thing to do -- because he did it, I just copied him. So in the early days, just kind of hanging around Selway being his little shadow is how I got into music. And he made me a burned CD full of beats when he was down one time, then took off back to the city. I used to carry this little CD around everywhere, it was always in my bag.

Then one time I was having a bit of a shit day at school so I went fuck this, I’m going home. I left school early, started walking home, and I walked past the youth centre in Nowra. That was a new thing at the time, it was never there before. I was a bit inquisitive so I walked in and they had a music studio set up in the garage. And they asked me if I wanted to record a song so I said yeah fuck it, why not.

I chucked that little CD on and I went in there and rapped. And all the anger and frustration I felt from school, it was gone. It was like I put it into the microphone. I was hooked; I was addicted from there. I was back at the Youth Centre every day, recording, just because it was an escape for me. It was like healing. All the shit I was feeling, I could just put it into a microphone and feel good.

I was going to ask what kind of place Nowra was like for an aspiring rapper.

It was good in the sense that I definitely learned my stagecraft down there. Because school wasn’t for me, put it that way. So I had to get a teacher’s aide and my uncles came in and hung out with me in the school to make sure that I was staying out of trouble, not mucking up too much. And one of the things that they’d do with me was take me down to the back oval and teach me traditional dance and song and stuff. So that’s where I got my confidence from and it translated into stage presence when I was rapping.

So going from recording in the youth centre to performing at community events and NAIDOC events and things like that, Nowra did what it could for me music wise. But I got to a point where I needed to do more than just perform at community days so I had to make the jump, leave Nowra and come up to the city and give music a good crack. Eventually I kind of got kicked out of school and that was it -- I was like, alright, I think I’ve done everything I can do here, musically. And if I’m not at school anymore, what do I do? So I left. And I’ve been chasing music ever since.

Who were your influences when you were first starting out? What music were you listening to then?

Local stuff like my cousin Selway, Last Kinection, some of the older mob like Jimmy Little and Bobby McLeod. Eventually Briggs, I came across Homemade Bombs. They were local inspirations in the early days.Then dudes overseas -- I was listening to a lot of 50 Cent, a lot of Eminem, a lot of The Game, a lot of Lil Jon and a lot of T.I.

We talk about the importance of mentorship in hip-hop a lot. Which rappers have guided you over the years?

Selway helped me out a lot. Joel Wenitong from Last Kinection helped me out a lot. Briggs has helped me out a lot, being signed to his label and whatnot. He’s like a big brother and his guidance and input and help -- you couldn’t put a price on it. He’s always in your corner. He’s truthful and honest, he knows when to give you a hiding and he knows when to give you a cuddle.

Is Bad Apples a pretty tight-knit family?

Yeah, hundred percent, it is like a tight-knit family. Like, everytime I’m in Melbourne I stay at Briggs’ house and give him a hiding in Mortal Kombat. Same with Kobie; Kobie’s like my little brother. Barkaa is my sister girl. And Birdz. It’s hundred percent like a family, we’re all there for each other for the highs and the lows. Always helping out, looking out for each other and sharing. That’s Blackfellas.

That’s something we value: sharing and that sense of community and bringing the next ones through with you. I learned that lesson from a young age. Because growing up in Nowra, all my cousins were there. There’s a massive Aboriignal population in Nowra and there was always family around the house. So if I was downtown and I got myself some McDonalds, if I took that home, I had to share it. That was always the thing my old man and that told me: if you’re gonna go and get this stuff, you bring it home and you share it with everyone.

So that’s something I brought along with me through the years with music: when I get into these places, and I get these platforms, and I get these opportunities, I share ‘em.