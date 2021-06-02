Mountain biking the Canadian High Arctic is as bonkers as it sounds

Darren Berrecoth has been chasing the biggest and wildest MTB lines for over two decades. So when he says, in earnest, that a line is “hands down the biggest I’ve ever ridden,” you pay attention.

North of Nightfall is a freeride film like no other. Featuring legends Cam Zink and Berecloth alongside Carson Storch and T om Van Steenbergen , the feature-length spectacle sees the crew head to Axel Heiberg – a tiny island ine the unforgiving Canadian High Arctic – in search of the biggest lines on the planet.

And the uninhabited Axel Heiberg doesn’t disappoint.

Now, for the first time, North of Nightfall is available to watch in full on Red Bull TV and in the player below:

North of Nightfall

The biggest, wildest and least-accessible lines on the planet?

A desert island on top of the world, and some 4.5 billion years in the making, it takes seven individual flights and two-and-a-half days for the crew to even get to Axel Heiberg. Not only that, but the nearest hospital is a 12-hour flight away (if the weather is in your favour). “We were riding pretty scary lines, knowing there we big consequences of life and death if we got hurt,” says Storch of the experience.

Described by the team as “like Utah in winter, but five times the size”, a couple of the lines they rode on Axel Heiberg stood taller than 2500 feet: by their own estimation, easily the biggest anyone’s ever ridden on a mountain bike.

The team spent a year preparing for the three-and-a-half-week mission, during which they had to get pretty comfortable being uncomfortable. Harsh weather, cripplingly low temperatures, polar bears, injuries, freeze-dried meals and homesickness were all par for the course – not to mention almost 24/7 daylight wreaking havoc with sleep cycles and body clocks.

Carson Storch in North of Nightfall © Blake Jorgenson/Red Bull Content Pool

Carson Storch, turndown in North of Nightfall © Blake Jorgenson/Red Bull Content Pool

Pushing the limits (then pushing them some more)

“You’re just so isolated from the world there,” says Storch. “There were times the weather picked up and we were pretty much isolated to our tents for four or five days. It was that windy. So, I just read books I’d brought with me and that was pretty much it."

Darren Berrecloth - North of Nightfall © redbull.com

North of Nightfall was as much about challenging the harshness and extremes of such a land as much as it was about capturing mind-blowing riding footage. Every yard ridden up there is the result of a Herculean amount of human endeavor and ingenuity. With no internet and no local resources aside from a local guide, Berecloth, Zinc, Storch and Van Steenbergen had to get out and find the lines themselves.

“I learned a lot about my personal limits while we were up there,” says Storch. “Everything we did was a challenge, even sleeping. It made me extra grateful for the opportunity to be somewhere no one has ever ridden bikes, and no one probably will again.”

Want to see more ground-breaking MTB content? Check these out: