Bike
Hidden among the glaciers high in the Arctic Circle are mountain bike lines too incredible to ignore. Harsh temperatures, volatile weather and nine-month winters have left the area devoid of human life. Each summer, this frozen landscape flourishes under endless daylight, revealing a spectacular ecosystem.
Darren Berrecloth, Carson Storch, Cam Zink and Tom Van Steenbergen embarked on an expedition to the top of the world to explore this terra incognita. In doing so, they discover a changing environment steeped in history, along with challenging terrain unlike anything ridden to date.
The full film from Red Bull Media House and Freeride Entertainment lands in Spring 2018, but for now, to whet your appetite for what will be one of the biggest mountain bike movies of next year, watch the teaser below.
North of Nightfall: Film teaser