NRL Magic Round Explained: What is it?

Eight games, three days, one location – that’s what you call NRL Magic Round.

The ‘festival of footy’ brings together 16 NRL clubs and their fans to one city each year in what is considered a must-try for rugby league supporters at least once in their lives.

Since its inception in 2019, NRL Magic Round has taken place annually in May. Every club featured in the first four (2019-2022), however the addition of a 17th NRL team in 2023 means one club now sits out each year and has a bye instead - this year it was the Manly Sea Eagles.

All eight games are played at Suncorp Stadium, which has a capacity of 52,500 and is regarded one of, if not the, best stadiums in Australia.

The beauty of Suncorp lies within its history and atmosphere – both inside and outside of the stadium.

Nicknamed ‘The Cauldron’ due to its intense and fiery atmosphere during sporting events, Suncorp Stadium is the traditional home of rugby league in Brisbane. The Broncos play all of their home games there, while the Dolphins play majority of theirs at Suncorp too.

The stadium hosts at least one game of the three-part State of Origin series each year, while other showpiece sporting events that have taken place at Suncorp include the Bledisloe Cup, Rugby World Cup, the 2015 AFC Asian Cup the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Outside of the stadium, spectators will find seven commemorative bronze statues, including one iconic statue right out the front, of rugby league legend Wally Lewis, who played 31 Origin games for Queensland and 35 Tests for Australia.

Just up the road is Caxton Street – which is where many will say the fun really happens during Magic Round! Caxton Street is a spirited strip of restaurants, hotels and pubs. You can’t miss the iconic Caxton Hotel – the unofficial watering hole ahead of any showpiece sporting event at Suncorp.

Given the attraction, there was a Caxton Street road closure during Magic Round this year – but for good reason. The NRL turned it into the ‘Magic Mile’, which had free entertainment, games, music and activities on offer from Friday to Sunday.

The concept of Magic Round came from the English Super League’s ‘Magic Weekend’, which first took place in 2007. The NRL’s version is locked in at Suncorp Stadium until at least the end of 2027 and it’s hard to see any other state having the same success as Brisbane should it relocate in 2028 and beyond.

Connor Tracey runs in a try for the Canterbury Bulldogs © Red Bull

2025’s Magic Round, which took place on May 2-4, was a sell-out and broke its all-time attendance record with just under 150,000 spectators attending the games.

Fans who were in town a day early were also treated to Game One of the Women’s State of Origin series, which was played at Suncorp Stadium on the eve of Magic Round.

Some of the best female rugby league players in the world featured in this clash between Queensland and New South Wales with 26,022 spectators on deck to cheer them on, setting a new attendance record for Women’s Origin.

Magic Round kicked off the following night with two games played on the Friday, three on the Saturday and three on the Sunday.

Notable moments included the ladder-leading Bulldogs, who are partnered with Red Bull, producing a comprehensive win over the Titans and the Knights snapping a five-game losing streak with a win over the Rabbitohs.

Interestingly, the Tigers’ clash with the Dragons, which was played in the 7:45pm time slot on Saturday, drew the biggest crowd of the weekend – 50,638 – despite both teams having an up-and-down start to the season.

Penrith Panthers celebrate a try © Red Bull

The Panthers-Broncos clash, which was played at 4:05pm on Sunday, attracted the second-largest crowd of 50,309. There was a lot of interest around this game given the reigning premiers, Penrith – also partnered with Red Bull – were coming off an uncharacteristic start to the season.

The star-studded Broncos outfit no doubt would’ve attracted a lot of locals too given Suncorp Stadium is their home ground.

But the best was saved for last with the final game of Magic Round 2025 going to Golden Point, which is a 10-minute period of extra time activated if scores are locked up at the end of a regular 80-minute game.

The first point wins, no matter how it’s scored whether it be via a try, a field goal or in this case a penalty goal.

It was Jamal Fogarty, the Canberra Raiders’ halfback – arguably an NRL team’s most important player – who slotted a penalty goal four minutes into Golden Point to seal his side’s fifth-straight win. And a statement win too, with it being against premiership favourites, Melbourne Storm.

Such is the success of Magic Round that travel agencies had already started advertising packages for the 2026 games less than a week after the 2025 event.

With the concept getting bigger and better every year, expect to see well over 150,000 fans hit Suncorp Stadium during the three-day festival in 2026 decked out in their team’s colours… and of course stopping off at The Caxton Hotel for a beverage or two on the way!