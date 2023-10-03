Outdoor vs indoor running: which is better?

The eleventh edition of the Wings for Life World Run will take place 2024. For registration updates, complete global results and unforgettable highlights: visit Wings For Life and download the new Wings for Life World Run App for iOS or Android .

Footpaths vs treadmills. Muddy fields vs a small telly in front of you. IRL vs the gym.

Long a source of debate among fitness bods, there seems to be no end to the matter of running outdoors vs running indoors. "Pavements will ruin your knees," cries your mum. "Oh, but treadmills can never replicate a race experience," claims your 10K-going workmate.

But now, in the hope of letting you make your own mind up for good, fitness know-it-all and elite trainer Risqat Fabunmi-Alade reveals the benefits of both disciplines...

01 Indoors

It's technically easier

By design, a treadmill belt assists with leg turnover as you initiate each stride. Coupled with a lack of wind resistance this means that treadmill running is, theoretically at least, easier. Research also suggests that setting the treadmill to a 1% grade accurately reflects the energy costs and simulates outdoor running.

There's less impact on your knees and feet

knee support © Luis Vidales / Red Bull Content Pool

One of the major benefits of treadmills is that the force is absorbed from your foot with every bounce of the belt, so runners exert a smaller push-off force than they would outdoors, lessening the impact on joints. Newer models such as the curved Woodway treadmills have an innovative tank-like belt surface powered entirely by you, which is even better for your limbs.

It's perfect for fuelling yourself on the go

Fast fuel © Craig Maddison – Madd Since ’81

For those prepping for a competitive endurance run, it's wise to perfect your fluid and carbohydrate intake prior to race day. A tempo or long run on the treadmill allows you to practice eating and drinking without slowing down to see how your body reacts to different hydration products, including sports drinks, gels and capsules. You don’t want to find out one you've chosen gives you gastrointestinal discomfort halfway through a half marathon.

You have less obstacles to contend with

The treadmill gives you consistency. When running outside, you have to be mindful of other pedestrians on your path and stop at crossings, gates or other obstacles – and you’ll naturally vary your pace or slow down over time. A treadmill, on the other hand, will only slow down or stop if you tell it to. Running at a consistent, unwavering pace helps maintain training while improving your stamina over set distances and time.

You choose the elevation

Compared to the limited environment often found outdoors, treadmills allow you to go for steep runs and tailor programmes to your needs with a click of a button. Programme hill running by changing the incline or interval sets at a specific speed/thresholds to maximise your training.

You won't need a headtorch

Treadmill running can also be your saving grace to keep up your training during the winter months . When it's dark, cold and wet, motivation to lace up and go is at an all time low and that's when treadmills come to the rescue. For some, road running also doesn’t feel as safe if the area is not well lit, has no clear paths or a lot of crossings.

02 Running outdoors

It's more enjoyable

In a major study by a group of Exeter University scientists , it was found that exercising outdoors “was associated with greater feelings of revitalisation and positive engagement, decreases in tension, confusion, anger and depression, and increased energy". Additionally, running outdoors means you are more likely to top up your Vitamin D from the sun (much of the western world is Vitamin D deficient).

It's a better test of balance, mobility and flexibility

Outdoors, the ground is rarely flat, the terrain varies and is often uneven. Changing surfaces from pavement to road, grass, muddy path, or hillside is more likely to improve balance and spatial awareness when running. Being able to cope with sudden changes in surface is also applicable to competitive events where you may be jostled in a race or tightly packed alongside other competitors and have to adjust for footing and stride.

It's the best preparation for actual races

Your super competitive work colleague was right: running outside can prepare you for races and long distance running in ways that a treadmill just cannot. Whether it's managing lungfuls of frosty air in the dead of winter or pushing yourself the extra mile with the help of the pack and pace makers, you don’t want to get to the start line of any running event not having run a good distance outdoors.

There's more of a social element

Going for a run alone can be precious time to gather your thoughts or to switch off from other things completely. It can be a peaceful time where it's just you and your route. Alternatively, it can be an opportunity to run with a friend for a catch up or attend a run club to meet more like-minded people. It's true that indoor training can be both of these; however, gyms can sometimes feel crowded, intimidating or alienating, and it can be beneficial to escape that environment from time to time.

You can prevent (most) injuries

While the soft surface of a treadmill has less impact on bones and connective tissue, it doesn't necessarily mean a lower risk of injury, as it doesn't stimulate bone growth or strength throughout the tissue, which over time can result in a higher injury risk as the body cannot cope with the demands of running. The force exerted when running can be up to five times your bodyweight (depending on running speed and form). Shocker: it only takes roughly 1/10th of the force required to break a bone to trigger bone formation and growth.

FABBY'S VERDICT: Firstly, it's important to point out that it's fine to run indoors, outdoors or both. But weighing it up – and it's close – I'd still have a preference for outdoor running, which gives you the all-round edge. But as it's not always feasible due to changing weather, I wouldn't be averse to the odd jog or tempo session on a Woodway or Woodway Curve.

