A beginner's guide to the perfect padel serve

The serve in padel is a key component to setting up a rally, but plays a very different role compared to sports like tennis.

The serve is restricted to hitting underhand and below waist height, so it's therefore very rare that it becomes an ace weapon to win the point directly like in tennis. However, it can be used to hugely influence the point if executed with precision.

For pro players, the serve is a set-up tool – rarely used to win the point outright but instead to place pressure on the opponent by targeting specific areas or starting to execute a certain gameplan. In amateur padel, however, the serve can be a potent weapon. Serves aimed toward the side walls are especially effective, as they create tricky angles and rebound effects that make the ball hard to return cleanly. By mastering control and placement, players can easily get to the next level by turning the serve from a routine start into a tactical advantage.

Step-by-step: How to perform a padel serve perfectly

01 Prepare your position and stance

Begin by positioning yourself behind the service line with your non-dominant foot slightly forward, pointing toward the diagonal service box. Your body should face slightly sideways, giving you better ability to rotate your hips and shoulders to transfer spin and power to the ball. At the beginner level, aim to stand comfortably close to the centre of the service box for versatility in your serve placements.

Juan Lebrón practises his serve in Paris © Jure Makovec/Red Bull Content Pool

Pro tip: As soon as you start to progress, you can experiment with different starting positions depending on strategies that you might have planned with your team-mate.

02 Mastering the ball drop

Hold the ball with your non-hitting hand at waist height, keeping it steady to ensure a controlled drop. Since you can't hit the ball above your waist, the padel serve doesn’t require a high toss; instead, gently release the ball to fall naturally to the ground.

Pro tip: Practising the drop is crucial because an uneven or rushed release can lead to inconsistencies in your serve's speed and direction.

03 Timing and swing mechanics

Once the ball hits the ground, contact it at its highest point after the bounce, just below waist height with a relaxed, controlled swing. Use the continental grip (imagine you're shaking hands with it or using the side of the racket as a hammer) for optimal control and versatility. Aim to keep your swing fluid and smooth, avoiding any jerky or overpowered motions and transferring your body weight from your dominant foot (placed behind the non-dominant one in your initial stance) forward, fully rotating your body 90 degrees sideways.

Arturo Coello displays a perfect serving swing © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

Pro tip: As you develop your serve, try adding spin. For example, as you strike, make a slight brushing motion under the ball with your racket, creating subtle backspin.

04 Follow through and positioning

Complete your serve with a smooth follow-through that aligns with the target direction. After making contact, your racket should naturally follow the path toward the intended box, which enhances both control and accuracy. As soon as your serve is completed, start moving toward the net to gain an advantageous position for the next shot.

Pro tip: Try to control the pace of your serve to give you plenty of time to get to the net. See below for more on this.

Get to the net right after serving to establish your team's position early © Jure Makovec/Red Bull Content Pool

05 Avoid these common serve mistakes

1. Serving too fast

A serve with too much speed may seem like a good idea, but it leaves little time for you to reach the net, which is the area you should try to spend the most time in. The net is where the points are usually won in padel, so it’s critical to take advantage of your serve to establish a strong position at the net with your team-mate. It’s crucial to strike a balance between serve speed and placement, allowing enough time to set yourself up in that position after the serve.

2. Height errors and faults

Unlike in other racket sports, the ball in padel must be struck below waist level. Serving above this line is considered a fault, which can disrupt rhythm and cost valuable points. Practising a controlled ball drop at waist height helps you stay within the legal boundaries and maintain a steady serve.

3. Staying stationary after the serve

Many beginners make the mistake of remaining in their serving position instead of moving forward. In padel, movement is key; after serving, move toward the net to position yourself for the next shot. This proactive stance enables you to intercept the return and control the pace of the game, putting pressure on your opponents from the start of the point.

Developing a routine to stick to can help you concentrate before you serve © Jure Makovec/Red Bull Content Pool

06 The rules of serving

Underhand: Serves are hit underhand – similar to a regular forehand shot - and must first bounce outside of the server’s box

Position: The server stands behind the service line with both feet behind the line and parallel to the net. The server can't jump

Height: The ball must be hit at or below the server's waist height

What counts as a valid serve?: The ball must first bounce inside the returner’s box diagonally from the server’s box, and not hit the fence

Avoid the lines: The ball can’t hit the servers’ box line, and the server can’t step on that line or inside the box while serving

Alternate serves: Players take turns serving. When playing two-on-two, each player will serve once every four games

Faults: Double faults work like tennis: you have two chances and if you miss both, the opponent is awarded a point

Lets: Lets are also like tennis. If you serve a valid ball that hits the top of the net, you get a new opportunity to serve.