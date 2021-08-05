Do good things really come in small packages? If you’ve seen Paladin Amber in a stream before, or in one of her videos on YouTube , or just caught her living life as a “gal being a pal on the internet”, you probably already know the answer is yes. The admittedly petit 4’11” (149cm) Paladin Amber’s personality belies her IRL measuring tape stature, as larger than life. And while she also openly suggests her loudness has a lot to do with where she’s at now, we’re more inclined to conclude her success has come by way of hard work, presenting as a genuine talent and in appreciating what’s in front of her.

We managed to get some time with Paladin Amber to see what makes her tick, and to find out what being a Red Bull Player means for the Paladin Amber brand.

Has anyone ever mentioned you have a resemblance to a certain Rogue? © Red Bull

Red Bull: What's your earliest gaming-related memory?

Amber: I've always been around and influenced by games. I remember the first console we could afford was the Nintendo 64 , and the amount of laughter we had playing Banjo Kazooie , Mario Kart 64 and Goldeneye would be my earliest, but definitely not my last gaming memory that's for sure.

Red Bull: Would you describe yourself as a gamer, a geek, a cool kid or all of the above?

Amber: What is a gamer? What is a geek? What is a cool kid? I think that we all are extremely passionate about things; we have likes and dislikes. And I love the digital space that I'm in -- just a gal being a pal on the internet while playing games.

Red Bull: At what point did you realise you had a voice that needed to be heard as someone of influence in gaming?

Amber: I don't think anyone really expects to be an influencer. Or at least in my case I didn't. I just knew that if I put time and effort into what I was doing then surely someone out there would enjoy it. I have a pretty loud voice for someone who’s only 4'11' so I have always been loud both metaphorically and quite literally. It's hard to not listen to someone who's always shouting ahahah.

Looking sharp © Red Bull

Red Bull: When you're not checking out the influencer competition, how do you consume your gaming news and information?

Amber: My guilty pleasure is actually watching MatPat's Game Theory channel, I tend to binge a few of his videos when I have some spare time and normally that gives me all the info-dumping I need to keep up to date with things. I don't tend to check out "competition" because that would mean I think of my colleagues in the space as my competition which I don't, we're all putting gaming on the books as the next legitimate space to build a career in and I think that's admirable.

Red Bull: What's a preconceived notion you had about being an influencer that was dispelled once you got into it?

Amber: That if you love what you do you never work a day in your life, which to the contrary, if you love what you do, you're always working. I love my job, I love creating and I'm so grateful to wake up every morning and say that, however, people tend to assume that it's not working or it's not hard which I would disagree with. Creatives are responsible for all of your consumable content these days; your art, your videos, your music, your graphic design and it's still not a reputable industry, or it’s frowned upon in some cases.

Red Bull: Conversely, what's something about being an influencer you had no idea you'd face?

Amber: The parasocial relationships. I myself back in the mid 2000s had a huge crush on 1D and I never really understood some of the intense or almost over-protective behaviour from the fandom, but when you're in a position where people look up to you or idolise you, there's always one person who takes things a little too far, and I never expected it to happen to myself but unfortunately, it did.

Ummm, that headset is bigger than you, Amber © Red Bull

Red Bull: What's your take on how games, and games being played as entertainment for an audience, came about? What do you see as the appeal here given games are designed as an interactive artform?

Amber: I think people often forget that gaming has a very social element to it -- gaming with friends or with family; you would take it in turns playing gamings watching your friends verse each other in Mario Kart on the Nintendo 64 back in the day. And I think it's always been about the experience that you can share with someone (or on your own) but people have always loved to watch or play games. The added element of streaming just made it more accessible to those who might not want to play themselves, or wanted that social element of gaming and it’s honestly beautiful to see just how many people come together for the same reasons.

Red Bull: What does it mean for you being a Red Bull Player?

Amber: To me it means that someone out there younger than me, who loves videogames or loves the social element of it, can look up to us and believe in themselves and know that their dreams are achievable. It means that I know that what I'm doing is important and that I have a family of players who are all chasing their goals and dreams and Red Bull is there like a supportive parent hyping us up and giving us the support that we need, both literally and figuratively speaking.

What's in the shed, Amber? © Red Bull

Red Bull: PC or console? Why?

Amber: Both. I think that whatever platform you have available to you to game on is great. I moved from predominantly only console gaming to PC back in 2018 and I still use my console whenever I can. I will say that I prefer keyboard and mouse over controller though, but that's just because I have tiny hands and it's easier for me to reach all my keybinds than try and spread out my hands on the controller ahahah.

Red Bull: If you weren't in the influencer/gaming sphere, what would you be doing?

Amber: I've always wanted to publish some of my science fiction novels, or even write a more serious life biography about my time working in retail. All of which I can still honestly do now, so I think I'm exactly where I was always going to end up.

Red Bull: Can you give us your all-time favourite game, why it's your favourite and then list your next five faves?

Amber: My all-time favourite will always be Rainbow Six Siege . I think the community and the family that Ubisoft welcomed me into will always be the highlight of online gaming, having a charm in the very game that reignited the passion I had for FPS is something I can't wait to think back on when I'm old and be, like, "I did that" ahahah.

The bangs! Shield your eyes, Internet © Red Bull

My next favourites would just be:

Call of Duty , which was one of the very first FPSs I ever played.

Fallout: New Vegas , which I never finished because at the time I started playing it my brother had decided to pull apart the family computer and try and build a super PC which didn't go well and the game file ended up being corrupted.

Beyond: Two Souls and The Last of Us , for obvious reasons.

Red Bull: What advice would you have for young people wanting to get into the world of games and influencer/content creation?

Amber: If you truly believe in yourself and you know that no matter what this is something that you want to do, start creating, start gaming and research gaming and content creation. Both are great fun, but there's also a business element just like any industry out there, so if you want the good you have to do the hard work too. And don't let anyone tell you that it's not achievable because it's only unachievable until someone achieves it, so be the one who does.

Red Bull: Thank you, Amber.

