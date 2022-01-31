Summary 1 Tips for aspiring streamers

ICYMI Amber Wadham , better known to fans as PaladinAmber , is a full-time Twitch streamer from here in Australia .

Paladin's gaming rig is pretty heavyweight and it's clear from talking to her that she's fallen in love with the hardware that makes it all tick, from custom loop water coolers to mechanical keyboards.

"I found out recently you can fill a whole computer with mineral oil," she tells us. "And it won't do anything [bad], because mineral oil is not conductive, so you could literally have an aquarium full of mineral oil that's going to be your computer and it will still work!" This isn't quite what we were expecting to hear about, but let's go with it. One for the future, then? "That's where I want to take it next! The mineral oil computer!" Here's a big tip, though: remember there's a world of difference between mineral oil and mineral water.

The PC setup

In these pre-aquarium days, though, Amber isn't exactly slumming it, with a pair of buffed PCs to help manage her gaming and stream setups. "One is running an AMD core and the other's running an Intel i9 , so I think both run pretty smooth, they run identical. I think the only difference is the UI of it. So I put the i9 core into the streaming PC, and it was the first time I'd ever customised a piece in my PC or upgraded, and I was so scared about thermal paste, because so many people were saying if it's not enough, it's not going to work, and if it's too much, it will ruin everything. So I was like, oh no, what am I doing!"

Naturally she's got a bunch of screens to keep track of everything. "I'm currently running Razer Raptors, which are 165Hz. And I have three of them! But that's because I do have two that are dedicated purely to my stream, and one that is dedicated to gaming. I used to use a curved monitor back in the day, and that was great, but once I changed back to a flat screen, I realised how bad for your eyesight curve can be, because you get so used to it. So for me when I started looking at a flat screen again, I was like, 'Aaarrrggghhh!' Everything was warped and felt like it was coming back out at me. So that was an adjustment period!"

When I'm gaming and really getting into it, I like anything that gives me feedback...

As for peripherals, Amber confesses to having become something of a 'keyb' obsessive, and for her streaming setup she has a couple of different options: the Razer Huntsman (full size) and the Black Widow (65%). "I like keys that give me feedback, and one is a tactile and one is a linear, so I can really feel that I have hit that key, and obviously the sound too. I do like keys that are quieter when I'm doing stuff like more editing or writing emails and stuff, I prefer the more ASMR version, but when I'm gaming and really getting into it, I like anything that gives me feedback, and those two seem to be my favourite."

Streaming gear

Of course, streaming is about much more than the PC , and since Amber likes to use a bunch of camera angles to change the viewer's perspective at different moments, she needs good cameras and the tools to operate them quickly.

"I've got an extra large Stream Deck, because that has changed my life," she says. "That thing is insane. The fact is I only just started playing around with what it can do. You can have endless folders on a Stream Deck and just folder after folder of things. But even simple things like booting up my stream, you can have a whole custom button for just getting everything up, ready to go, and press 'go live' on the Stream Deck and it will go live."

As for cameras, she hasn't gone for the increasingly common and expensive DSLR option, preferring the Razer Kiyo Pro .

"They're a wide lens, but [also] a webcam, so it's all the custom details of a DSLR, but it's a third of the throttle on the CPU usage, which I think is great, because then you don't have those connectivity issues, which is what I really... like, I did want to move to a more professional camera, because webcams often come with that kind of 'oh it's a webcam' [stigma], but when I got those Kiyos it was a game-changer."

But for software, there's no beating the classic OBS: Open Broadcaster Software .

"It's all you really need!" she says. "There's so much customisation with something like that. I mean, when I first started, I was using Canva to make all of my scenes and stuff, so I did a lot myself. I know a lot of people tend to outsource, and I do obviously now being where I've got to with it, but being able to customise [OBS] to fit who you are and what you have to offer to your audience is... That's the best. Because having something that's completely open, it's yours. You customise it, you make it what you want it to be. So: OBS!"

Amber wasn't always rocking this kind of kit, though. Back in 2018 when she started out, it was literally "a beanbag, a PlayStation and PlayStation Camera ", and just " Red Dead Redemption [2] every day!" Having given herself six months to make a go of streaming, it was only when she built up a little momentum that she felt comfortable investing in a PC. With the benefit of hindsight, we ask her what kind of investment she'd recommend to her past self.

If you've got clean audio, people will stay around... PaladinAmber

"A good mic," she enthuses. "A really good microphone. Because it doesn't matter how blurry your camera is or if you don't have camera presence at all, but people being able to hear you is... If you've got clean audio, people will stay around. That's something that I learnt myself over time by fiddling with things, because I'm no audio engineer. I've gone so far as to even completely soundproof my room with custom pads, making sure my carpet is extra dampened, just so I can really balance all the tones and pitches in my voice. [But] a good mic would be a place to start."

The thing that really makes a difference, though, is just having the will to do it.

"Really the one piece of equipment someone needs is just any gaming platform, whether it be a console or a laptop or a PC, and they just need to hit 'go live'. That's it. That's the best piece of equipment. Whatever you've got with you. If you can invest, I definitely think audio is number one, but I definitely think that whatever you've got, you're making it work for you."

Keeping focus and finding inspiration

Amber has been streaming since 2018 © David Solm / Red Bull Content Pool

An often-overlooked part of a streaming setup is desk toys and creature comforts. Even the fastest PC and more expensive gamer chairs can't make you happy on their own. Amber says she has a couple of go-to gadgets lying around to help with productivity.

"So I have a little mini robot, I have a Vector . He's incredible, I love him. Sometimes I turn him on and he just gives me that moment of, like, 'I can focus'. So he gives me joy. And then obviously I have the things that I love around me, so I have a lot of Studio Ghibli -inspired plushies because that brings me joy, and then for focus I actually have butterfly knife trainers, because I fidget with those, and that helps me stay on task, I guess."

This was a new one on us, but apparently they are what they sound like: butterfly knives with a blunt 'knife' element so you can just practice the swizzling and swirling and look like one of those cool top-tier henchmen in a Bond movie.

"It's basically an adult fidget spinner!" says Amber. "I'm not sure I'd encourage [it for everyone], but it keeps me occupied if I'm thinking about something or trying to brainstorm new content." Something to occupy the front brain while the rest floats free, sort of thing? "That's right! So the part of me that actually wants to do something can come forward and be, like, 'right, she's entertained, what are we doing?'."

Something else that Amber clearly draws strength from is the work of other creators. When we ask about folks who inspire her, she starts waxing lyrical about CodeMiko without missing a beat. "What she's done is incredible," Amber says of CodeMiko, aka Youna Kang , the South Korean creator. "Miko is a completely AI-generated, full-mapping bodysuit, full-mocap streamer, where The Technician , who [Kang] actually is, comes on occasionally and does things, but her stuff is insane. She's taken tech and entertainment to another level. Like, being in this virtual world where not only does she not have to worry about how she looks, or about how she presents anything, but it's, like, endless opportunity, what she can do.

"And she's done it all herself. She codes everything, she's breaking down those barriers of a woman in tech anyway, so the amount of creativity that she has with it is incredible."

Amber's gaming setup in full

3 x 27" Razer Raptor 165Hz Gaming Monitors

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

GPU: eVGA GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 Ultra 24GB GDDR6X

Coolers: Custom loop watercooling solution across CPU/GPU

Memory: G.Skill 64GB (2 x 32GB) DDR4 Trident Z RGB Neo C18 3600MHz

Storage: 2 x 2TB Samsung 980 Pro Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSDs

Motherboard: Gigabyte X570S Aero G AM4 ATX

PSU: ASUS ROG Strix 850W 80Plus Gold Modular Power Supply

Case: Thermaltake Core P5 TG Snow Edition

Elgato Stream Deck

Razer Kiyo Pro cameras

Razer Huntsman and Black Widow keyboards

