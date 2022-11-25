“It’s going to be chaotic”: Peking Duk's Red Bull Billy Cart game plan

Peking Duk are cautiously optimistic about their next venture. It’s not music-related – they already have that down pat – but a literal race to the finish line. Duo Reuben Styles and Adam Hyde are competing in this year’s Red Bull Billy Cart competition , in which they’ll try to beat over 50 other entrants to the bottom of a hill in vehicle they built themselves.

The pair aren’t confident their cart will make it to the end of the race in one piece. But they reckon they’ll at least make it over the finish line.

“We’ve got two of us, so we’ll get down a little bit faster because more weight creates less friction,” says Styles. “Heavy things do well down hills.”

“Like Bowser in Mario Kart,” adds Hyde.

Red Bull Billy Cart is the everyman’s Grand Prix. Back for the third time in 2022, it will see over 50 teams from over Australia send their home-made carts down Lansdowne Street in Melbourne on Saturday December 3. To make it to the end, contestants must navigate obstacles, beams and jumps. But the winning team will walk away with the first-place prize of a Suzuki Jimny Car valued at $34,000 – delivered by a Red Bull athlete.

One of the vehicles in 2015's Red Bully Billy Cart competition. © Andy Green / Red Bull Content Pool

Teams have been chosen based on the ingenuity, creativity, and racing capability of the vehicle. Peking Duk describe theirs as a “disco duck-inspired” cart.

“It's essentially a disco duck that sheds its disco exterior as we crash into various obstacles,” Hyde says.

“So it'll start off real disco and then become more of a duck as the race progresses,” Styles adds.

Hyde has been assembling the cart himself at home in his garage. Getting on the tools is something he has a natural skill for, Styles says.

“I came by to do some working out and noticed Adam’s got a real thing with plywood,” he recalls. “I guess it goes back to the days when he was a skateboarder and would make decks and mini ramps for friends around the town.”

That teenage experience has put the pair in good stead for race day.

“I mean, I've skateboarded down many a steep hill before,” Hyde laughs.

“And I've rollerbladed down some hills also,” says Styles. “But I'll tell you what, the Jamaican bobsled team from Cool Runnings has certainly made any form of downhill event seem very fun no matter what. So we're in it together.”

The pair are also racing in celebration of their new single, ‘Spend It’ featuring Circa Waves. It’s one they’ve been working on for a while.

“We've been going on writing trips to Sweden for a long time and made a lot of friends there along the way,” says Styles. “And one of them, Johann, sent over this idea recently, which was very bare bones, but had this shimmer of an era that really got us in love with music –MGMT and Miike Snow and all the things we were listening to when we were teenagers. So straightaway, Addsy and I were like sick, let's jump in the studio and start turning this into a tune.”

The pair later got together with Johann in LA and tweaked the track a little more.

“What we landed on feels perfect,” adds Hyde. “We got to road test it at a few festivals and we realised, yeah, this song feels special. So we reached out to Circa Waves as they really encapsulate that same energy as those bands that Reuben mentioned. And they killed it – they brought a lot of fuego to the funky picture show. Now the song is out there and we couldn’t be happier.”

On race day, Peking Duk plan to keep their driving as collaborative as their music is.

“We've decided to go full pilot style, where we have two steering wheels,” Styles explains. “And we just take turns – every corner, we hand over.”

To see them compete, head down to Lansdowne Street in Melbourne from 10:30am AEDT on December 3, or tune in live on 7Plus.

“It’s going to be chaotic,” Hyde laughs.

But, hopefully, they’ll walk away with something to show for it.

“We're in it to win it,” says Styles.

“Always,” Hyde agrees. “Always in it to win it.”

Red Bull Billy Cart goes down on Saturday December 2 from 10.30am on Lansdowne Street in Melbourne. For more info about what’s in store for the day, head here .