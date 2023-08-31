Mondo Duplantis breaks down the technique to pole vaulting like a champion

Pole vaulting is one of the most complex and technical athletics disciplines there is. You need to master it all: speed, strength, technique and agility. And top it off with some serious guts. It's an art form that Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis has mastered to perfection. The world record holder and undisputed master of pole vaulting explains what goes into a jump and breaks down the most critical elements in super-slow motion. Watch the video above to learn what makes him fly.

Getting inverted takes both physical strength and a lot of technique © Predrag Vuckovic/Red Bull Content Pool My best jumps have always felt effortless, one solid motion where no energy is lost Armand Duplantis

"I'd like to break the world record," Duplantis says at the very start of the video, recorded back in early 2020. Since then, Mondo has gone on to break the world record multiple times, both indoors and outdoors. For the untrained eye, the whole process of a pole vaulting jump looks mad. Complex. Impossible. For Duplantis however, it's everyday stuff. Below he explains what it takes to create a perfect jump.

01 The in-run

The whole jump is set up from the very first step of the in-run. You have to be explosive and powerful when setting off while maintaining a good posture. It's a fine line that you have to get perfect.

The run, the plant, the take off: everything matters © Adam Klingeteg/Red Bull Content Pool

02 The run

Nailing the run is vital, but a hard one for Duplantis to explain. "It's all about this rhythm. I have it in my head and I can feel on the runway when it's right," he says.

03 The pole plant and getting inverted

The whole jump is set up by the plant of the pole. "It hits the back of the box and after that, I just react," Duplantis explains.

This is when things get really technical. You have to put a lot of pressure on the pole, but not lock your arms out for too long, as you have to then tuck your arms in to get inverted on the pole.

It's hard to fathom how it feels to be inverted while 6m up in the air © Adam Klingeteg/Red Bull Content Pool

"The inversion involves a lot of technique and a lot of timing, but also a lot of physical strength. I try to get upside down as quick as I can and be parallel with the pole. That's when you get the highest in the air."

04 Getting over the bar

By now, most of the work has already been done. Once you let go of the pole you are where you are. There's nothing you can really do apart from literally just avoiding the bar, and moving your arms and chest out of the way.

When you're over the bar, you know pretty quickly if you've made it or not. If the bar stays put and it's a clear, you get to relax and enjoy the free fall.

"You know pretty quickly if it's a clear or not" © Adam Klingeteg/Red Bull Content Pool

