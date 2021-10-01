Red Bull Dance Your Style is back for 2021. This time around, the Australian finals will be broadcast live on TikTok on Friday October 8, as each of the four state finalists battle it out to be crowned the ultimate winner.

In the lead up to the big finale, we hit up two of Red Bull Dance Your Style’s 2019 finalists for a chat. Poppin Jack and Ko are both dance experts, so they’re well positioned to speak on topics like what makes a good dancer and what impact the rise of TikTok has had on dance.

Read on to hear their thoughts and tune in from 7pm on Friday October 8 to watch Red Bull Dance Your Style’s Australian finals go down.

How and when did you first start dancing?

K.O.: I started dancing at the age of 4, when my mother introduced me to it. She was a dancer herself, so she took me to a dance class. She would also show me DVDs of Michael Jackson concerts and music videos, which I loved watching -- he's still a huge inspiration to me to this day. As years went by, I learned many different dance styles and got drawn more into the world of dance.

Poppin Jack: I started dancing when I was real young. My Dad would always be up dancing at house parties so we would go to and I would jump up and get down too. I always loved watching music videos and listening to music so when there was an opportunity to hit a dance floor, I would definitely be there -- I can remember being really young and sneaking into the house party our neighbours were having, just letting loose and doing all my moves!

I remember being at a vacation care in primary school and one of the workers thought I would love the movies Beat Street and Breakdance, so she brought the VHS tapes in for me to watch. I was glued to the screen and used to rent them all the time after that, and make my little brother watch them too. Once I was in high school, I met some guys who showed me more places to go and learn the style I was really into, which was popping, and since then that has been my main focus.

Poppin Jack at Red Bull Dance Your Style 2019. © Andy Green / Red Bull Content Pool

What style of dance do you specialise in?

K.O.: I have trained in multiple dance styles since a young age -- classical ballet, contemporary, lyrical, jazz, tap, hip-hop, breaking, popping, locking and house. I love dancing all these styles but I would say I've been focusing mainly on popping, breaking and choreography recently.

Poppin Jack: I specialise in popping. It's something I've been doing since the early 2000s in high school, learning from Nacho Pop and, later, international dancers who started who came to Sydney. A major influence for me was seeing the dancer Future from New Zealand in 2004 and later learning from his teacher Suga Pop from the legendary Electric Boogaloos. I also learned from other legends like Mr. Wiggles and Popin Pete who came to Sydney not long after.

It has been a big goal of mine to grow the popping scene not only in Sydney but across Australia by providing opportunities for dancers to connect through our OPS (Oz Popping Scene) x Popping Nation podcast, and various events we run throughout the year.

And what’s your favourite style of dance to watch right now?

K.O.: Currently I would say my favourite style of dance to watch is ska (skanking) and party dancing. To me, it shows the pure essence of dance and it makes me want to dance with whoever I'm watching. I also love watching non-trained dancers dance because of how pure their movement is.

Poppin Jack: My favourite style to watch at the moment here in Sydney has been breaking. There have been a few overseas events that have had great live streams that I could jump on and enjoy. But really, I love watching all styles of dancing, from traditional Indonesian to new works.

K.O. and Poppin Jack at Red Bull Dance Your Style 2019. © Andy Green / Red Bull Content Pool

What do you think makes a good dancer?

K.O.: Someone who purely just expresses their feelings and expression through music and movement. As dancers, we get caught up with training our technique, foundation, musicality. But at the end of the day, that's not what dance is about for me. Michael Jackson once said, "Thinking is the worst mistake a dancer can make, you have to feel". Whether your ‘feel’ is just jumping up and down or nodding your head to the music, whatever moves your body with feeling makes a great dancer.

Poppin Jack: For me, a good dancer is someone who just enjoys the music and the movements that come from that enjoyment. Someone who can let go, relax in the music and not stress out about it is a good dancer. But there are definitely levels to this and a good dancer who practices hard, studies and is dedicated will be a great dancer. Dedication and hard work will take you from good to great!

Someone who can let go, relax in the music and not stress out about it is a good dancer Poppin Jack

What impact do you think TikTok is having on dance?

K.O.: TikTok has made a huge impact on the dance scene. I think it's great that the platform has introduced many people into dance and allowed them to enjoy dance in a way that doesn't make them feel like dancing is something that only 'dancers' can do. I hope that TikTok can showcase more of the great talented dancers that aren't as well known on social media, as many viewers may not see the hard work that goes behind the scenes with professionals and pioneers of the dance community.

Poppin Jack: It’s definitely getting people up and moving with its dance trends. Hopefully those people who do get up and dance because of TikTok might want to dig deeper, take classes, go to events and really get involved in the wider dance community.