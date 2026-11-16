The Premier Padel P1 event in Dubai delivered a standout weekend. Juan Lebrón and Leandro Augsburger claimed their second Premier Padel title of the 2026 season, defeating Valentino Libaak and Gonzalo Alfonso in a three-set men's final. In the women's competition, Claudia Fernández and Martina Calvo continued their impressive partnership to secure their third title together.

The results provided a boost for both winning pairs as the 2026 season enters its final stretch, with the Mexico Major in Acapulco – the penultimate event – next on the calendar.

01 Watch the Dubai P1 highlights

Relive the best moments from Premier Padel's Dubai P1, including the men's and women's finals, in the official event replay on Red Bull TV:

02 Key takeaways

Winners: Juan Lebrón and Leandro Augsburger (men) / Claudia Fernández and Martina Calvo (women)

Men's final score : Lebrón and Augsburger defeated Valentino Libaak and Gonzalo Alfonso 7-6 (7-5), 5-7, 6-3.

Women's final score: Fernández and Calvo defeated Bea González and Paula Josemaría 7-5, 6-1.

Big moment: Juan Lebrón and Leandro Augsburger claimed their second Premier Padel title together.

Why it matters: Lebrón and Augsburger's victory underlines their growing success as a partnership and gives them valuable momentum heading into the final tournaments of the year.

What's next: Mexico Major, November 23-29, 2026.

03 Dubai P1 results

Juan Lebrón and Leandro Augsburger secured their second title together © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

Men's final: Second seeds Lebrón and Augsburger lived up to expectations in a fascinating final against 10th seeds Libaak and Alfonso. The favourites edged a closely contested opening-set tie-break before their Argentine opponents fought back to take the second 7-5. Lebrón and Augsburger regrouped in the decider, securing an early break and defending their advantage to win 6-3. The victory delivered their second title as a partnership, following their success at the Brussels P2 earlier in the season. For Lebrón, it was his 10th Premier Padel title and 42nd career title.

Martina Calvo and Claudia Fernández celebrate another win together © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

Women's final: Fourth seeds Fernández and Calvo produced another impressive performance to overcome second seeds González and Josemaría. The opening set featured a succession of breaks and rebreaks, but the younger pairing held their nerve to take it 7-5 before dominating the second set 6-1 in just under two hours. The victory marked their third title together in nine tournaments. It was also a particularly significant result for Fernández, who successfully defended her Dubai crown after winning the previous edition alongside González.

04 Dubai P1 tournament highlights

Lebrón and Augsburger take control: The second seeds edged the opening-set tiebreak against Libaak and Alfonso to establish an early advantage in the men's final.

The Argentines fight back: Libaak and Alfonso responded with a 7-5 second set, forcing the favourites into a deciding set.

Augsburger and Lebrón find another gear: An early break in the third set proved decisive as the second seeds closed out the men's final 6-3.

Fernández and Calvo hold their nerve: The fourth seeds came through a closely contested opening set against González and Josemaría, winning 7-5.

Women's champions finish strongly: Fernández and Calvo raised their level in the second set, racing to a 6-1 victory to secure their third title together.

05 Players who impressed (and why)

Juan Lebrón claimed his 10th Premier Padel title in Dubai © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

Juan Lebrón

The Spaniard claimed his 10th Premier Padel title and 42nd career title alongside Augsburger, adding another significant achievement to his career record. Their Dubai success also demonstrated the experience and resilience of the second seeds after a challenging route to the final.

Leandro Augsburger

At 22, Augsburger played a key role in securing his second Premier Padel title of the season. After a difficult week and the disappointment of Argentina's defeat to Spain in the FIP World Cup final , the victory provided an important response.

Claudia Fernández delivered another winning performance © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

Claudia Fernández

Fernández, 20, continued her excellent partnership with Calvo, winning their third title together in just nine tournaments. She also successfully defended her Dubai crown, having won the previous edition alongside González.

Martina Calvo

At just 18, Calvo once again demonstrated her ability to compete against the world's leading players. Her attitude and all-round contribution helped Fernández and Calvo overcome a formidable second-seeded pairing in the final.

06 What this means for the Premier Padel season

Bea González brought her trademark energy to the Dubai P1 © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

The Dubai P1 provided an important boost for two partnerships looking to finish the 2026 season strongly. Lebrón and Augsburger added a second title together after a difficult route through the draw, while Fernández and Calvo continued to establish themselves as one of the women's most successful emerging partnerships.

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The men's competition was notable for the absence of the top two pairs in the world. A recent injury for Alejandro Galán 's and a medical recommendation for Agustín Tapia casued them to withdraw, creating an opportunity for the second seeds, who ultimately made the most of their position despite some challenging matches.

In the women's draw, the early departure of top seeds Gemma Triay and Delfina Brea opened the door for other contenders. González and Josemaría reached the final, but Fernández and Calvo proved too strong when it mattered.

With the Mexico Major approaching, attention now turns to the battle for the closing positions in the season's remaining competitions. Triay and Brea could mathematically secure the world No. 1 ranking by reaching the semi-finals in Acapulco.

07 Where to watch full matches and replays

Watch every match from the quarter-finals through to the finals of the Premier Padel Dubai P1, including full replays, on Red Bull TV .

08 What's next: Mexico Major

The tour heads to Acapulco for the Mexico Major, the penultimate stop before the Premier Padel Finals in Barcelona in December.

Event: Mexico Major

Dates: November 23-29, 2026

Location: Acapulco, Mexico

Why it matters: It's the penultimate tournament in the 2026 series. The event will be particularly important in the women's rankings, with Gemma Triay and Delfina Brea able to secure the world No. 1 position by reaching the semi-finals. The tournament will also determine the remaining qualification places for the Premier Padel Finals in Barcelona (December 10-13), where the top 16 men and top 16 women will compete for the crown.

Hamdan Sports Complex played host for the Dubai P1 tournament © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

09 Dubai P1 FAQs

Who won the Premier Padel Dubai P1? Juan Lebrón and Leandro Augsburger won the men's title, while Claudia Fernández and Martina Calvo claimed the women's trophy. Where was the Dubai P1 played? The tournament took place at Hamdan Sports Complex in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. What does P1 mean in Premier Padel? P1 tournaments award 1,000 points to champions and 600 to runners-up. These second-tier events carry serious prestige and ranking implications. Where can I watch Premier Padel highlights? Highlights, full replays and streamed matches are available on Red Bull TV . What tournament is next after the Dubai P1? The next event is the Mexico Major in Acapulco, taking place from November 23-29, 2026.