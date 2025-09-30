Galán and Chingotto flip the script to bank a big win in Düsseldorf

01 Galán and Chingotto back to winning ways

Second-seeds Alejandro Galán and Federico Chingotto have been the primary challengers to Agustín Tapia and Arturo Coello as season long. The top seeds have ruled the men's competition with an iron fist so far, with Galán – Chingotto only able to win one of the six finals both pairs had played against each other coming into Germany, at the Italy major.

This time, the duo was determined to change the script. They didn't lose a single set on their path to the finals, an accomplishment that demonstrated their razor sharp focus, with their eyes on the title from the very first serve. In the final, of course, Coello and Tapia were waiting again to set up another epic match.

Ale Galán was in top form with partner Federico Chingotto © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

The first set had a clear turning point when 'Chingalán' broke their opponents' serve when they were trailing 4-5. The pair then proceeded to force and win an epic tiebreak (9-7) to carry outstanding momentum into the second set.

It was precisely that momentum that enabled Chingotto and Galán to continue excelling in the second set, overwhelming Coello and Tapia with long rallies and a well-defined strategy that neutralised their rivals' strengths. Unlike two weeks ago in Paris, when the top seeds were still able to find their smashing game to lift the trophy, this time Galán and Chingotto were the team dictating the pace of the match, limiting their rivals to just two games (6-2) to secure the title.

The Germany P2 is Chingotto and Galán’s fifth win this season, trailing only top seeds Tapia and Coello, who lead this race comfortably with nine.

02 Gemma Triay and Delfina Brea are back-to-back champions

Top seeds Gemma Triay and Delfina Brea were coming in hot after earning their seventh tournament victory of the season at the Paris Major and solidifying their spot as the top-ranked team in the world after their recent overtaking of second seeds Ariana Sánchez – Paula Josemaría. The Düsseldorf final against their arch rivals was the seventh episode of the hottest rivalry in the women's competition, with five wins for Triay – Brea and just one for Josemaría – Sánchez.

The top seeds knew their rivals, determined to improve their record, would bring their best from the very start and be ready to go the distance. From the beginning of the match, it was almost as if each team could read their opponents' minds. They played long rallies and somehow seemed to know this match would be a long one. Triay and Brea were just more precise in clutch moments and secured the first set 6-4.

The wommen's top seeds were really made to work for their latest win © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

The second set was a masterclass of resilience and grit by Josemaría and Sánchez. Despite being a set down, they fought tooth and nail to tie the match with an incredible display of ball control and playing to the gaps left by their opponents. After a grueling 71-minute battle, the second seeds leveled the score with a 6-4 win.

Triay and Brea could have logically lowered their level after this taxing second set and even though all four players were visibly tired, it was the top seeds who banked on their experience of these intense moments to take their game up a notch, finding solutions to the challenges presented by 'Ari' and 'Paulita'. Thanks to this outstanding pressure management and precision in the decisive points of the match, Triay and Brea sealed an epic three-set win in three hours and 20 minutes (6-4, 4-6, 6-3).

With this victory, Triay and Brea claim their eighth title of the season, taking the lead over their competitors a step further.

04 Germany embraces padel

While the Madrid P1 and the Paris Major showcased padel on grand stages with 14,000 and 25,000 spectators in the stands, the Castello Düsseldorf, with a capacity of 3,300 fans, provided players with a more intimate venue to display their capabilities. Just like in Paris two weeks ago, the mild, humid weather in Düsseldorf made the court conditions slow, rewarding patience and long-term tactics over power and speed.

The Düsseldorf champions celebrate hard won triumphs © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

05 Incredible highlights you might have missed from Germany

During the quarter-final match between Alejandro Galán – Federico Chingotto and fifth-seeds Martín Di Nenno – Leo Augsburger, Galán stayed light on his feet t o track down Augsburger’s smash and turn it into a point winner by hitting the ball out of the court.

In the pair's next match against fourth-seeded Mike Yanguas – Coki Nieto, this time it was Chingotto who showcased his precision skills by changing the rhythm of the rally and executing a perfect drop shot to catch Yanguas off guard.

In the women’s semi-final between fifth-seeded Tamara Icardo – Marta Ortega and top-seeds Delfina Brea – Gemma Triay, Icardo came up big with massive defensive efforts to then transition to the net and place the ball through the middle of the court to turn the point around.

In the final between the top two seeds, Delfina Brea – Gemma Triay and Paula Josemaría – Ariana Sánchez, heavy hitter Josemaría showed her versatility and finesse with a perfect drop shot that made the ball unreachable to her opponents.

06 Coming Up: Rotterdam P1

There's no time to slow down. Premier Padel now moves to the Netherlands for the Decathlon Rotterdam P1 from September 29–October 5 , the tour's debut in another padel-hungry country. Immediately after, the action shifts to Italy for the Milano P1 on October 6–12, promising another week of world-class battles in one of Europe's fastest-growing padel markets.