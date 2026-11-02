Inside the Kuwait Major: Best moments from a pivotal Premier Padel event

The 2026 Premier Padel Kuwait Major delivered a dramatic weekend of action as Gemma Triay and Delfina Brea fought back from a set down to win the women's title, while Arturo Coello and Agustín Tapia secured their fourth consecutive season as men's world number ones.

At The Arena Kuwait, both finals had significant ranking implications, with Triay and Brea strengthening their position at the top of the women's standings and Coello and Tapia claiming their 13th title of the season. Here are the best moments from a memorable tournament before the tour heads to Dubai.

01 Watch the Kuwait Major highlights

Relive the best moments from the Premier Padel Kuwait Major, including the dramatic women's final and Coello and Tapia's dominant performance in the men's decider, with the official highlights coming soon on Red Bull TV. In the meantime, relive the finals in full:

Final – Kuwait In Kuwait, the final promises one last battle between the major tournament’s remaining contenders.

02 Key takeaways

Juan Tello was one half of the surprise pair of the tournament © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

Women's winners : Gemma Triay and Delfina Brea defeated Ariana Sánchez and Andrea Ustero 3-6, 6-1, 6-1.

Men's winners : Arturo Coello and Agustín Tapia defeated Juan Tello and Maximiliano Arce 6-1, 6-1.

Big moment : Triay and Brea recovered from losing the opening set to claim their seventh title of the 2026 season.

Breakout performance : Ninth seeds Juan Tello and Maximiliano Arce reached their first final together, overcoming several tough challenges along the way.

Why it matters : Coello and Tapia secured their fourth consecutive season as men's world number ones, while Triay and Brea strengthened their bid to retain the women's top spot.

Next stop : Dubai P1, November 8–15, 2026.

03 Kuwait Major results

Tapia and Coello sealed the world number-one title again © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

Women's final : Triay and Brea produced a superb comeback to defeat third seeds Sánchez and Ustero and claim the Kuwait Major title. The top seeds initially struggled against their opponents, losing the opening set 6-3. However, they regrouped brilliantly, improved their lob game and took control of the match to win the next two sets 6-1, 6-1 in 1h 57m. The victory gave the duo their seventh Premier Padel title of 2026 and strengthened their position at the top of the women's FIP Race.

Men's final : Coello and Tapia delivered a commanding performance to defeat Tello and Arce in the men's final and ensure they will once again end the season at the top of the world rankings. The top seeds were in complete control throughout the tournament and carried that form into Saturday's final. Coello was particularly dominant at the net as the pair raced to a 6-1, 6-1 victory in just 56 minutes. For Tello and Arce, reaching the final was a significant achievement in itself, with the ninth seeds making their first appearance together in a Premier Padel title decider.

04 Kuwait Major tournament highlights

Delfina Brea and Gemma Triay are in a strong position to retain top spot © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

Triay and Brea's comeback : After losing the opening set 6-3 against Sánchez and Ustero, the top seeds responded with back-to-back 6-1 sets to secure the women's title.

A marathon women's semi-final : Sánchez and Ustero recovered from losing the first set 6-4 against Bea González and Paula Josemaría before winning two consecutive tie-breaks, 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-4), in a 3h 44m battle.

Another epic for Triay and Brea : The eventual champions had to dig deep in their semi-final against Claudia Fernández and Martina Calvo, eventually winning 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7-3) after three hours and seven minutes.

Tello and Arce's breakthrough : The ninth seeds took advantage of Alejandro Galán 's injury and withdrawal alongside Fede Chingotto, producing a brilliant run to reach their first final together after two tough three-set matches to begin the week.

Coello and Tapia finish in style : The men's world number ones dominated Tello and Arce 6-1, 6-1 to secure another title and confirm their place at the top of the rankings for a fourth consecutive year.

05 Players and pairs who impressed (and why)

Delfina Brea

Delfina Brea played a crucial role once again © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

Brea played a crucial role in the women's champions' recovery against Sánchez and Ustero. Their seventh title of the season demonstrated the strength of their partnership, while Brea highlighted the importance of the wider team behind their success.

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Gemma Triay

Triay continued to build on her remarkable career by claiming her 59th title and becoming the most decorated player in women's padel history. Her comeback victory alongside Brea also strengthened their position in the race to finish the season as world number ones for a second consecutive year.

Juan Tello and Maximiliano Arce

Maximiliano Arce reached his first-ever Premier Padel final © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

The ninth seeds were one of the men's tournament's standout stories, reaching their first final together despite facing two difficult three-set matches early in the week. Their run to the final was a major achievement for both partners.

Arturo Coello and Agustín Tapia

The men's world number ones once again demonstrated their dominance, winning their 13th title of the season without dropping a set on their way to the final. Their victory confirmed a fourth consecutive year at the top of the men's rankings and continued an outstanding campaign.

06 What this means for the Premier Padel season

Sánchez and Ustero are the closest challengers to Brea and Triay © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

The Kuwait Major could prove pivotal in deciding the final rankings of the 2026 Premier Padel season.

In the women's draw, Triay and Brea delivered a hugely important victory over their closest challengers, Sánchez and Ustero. Their success extended their advantage in the FIP Race to 2,780 points, with 4,500 still available across the final three events of the year. The result puts them in a strong position to finish as world number ones for a second consecutive season.

For Coello and Tapia, the situation was even more decisive. Their victory secured the men's number one ranking for a fourth consecutive year, adding another major achievement to a season in which they have already collected 13 titles.

There are still three opportunities for the pair to equal or surpass their record of 14 titles in a single year. With the Dubai P1, Mexico Major and Barcelona Finals still to come, the closing stages of the campaign promise plenty of excitement, particularly in the battle for the women's top ranking.

07 Where to watch full matches and replays

Watch the 2026 Kuwait Major event replay on Red Bull TV , with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals streamed live and available to watch again on demand.

Semi-finals – Kuwait The pressure is at its highest in Kuwait as the semi-finals bring another intense battle for padel supremacy.

08 What's next: Dubai P1

After a week off, the Premier Padel tour returns with the Dubai P1 from November 8–15, 2026.

The tournament offers the leading players another opportunity to build momentum as the 2026 season approaches its conclusion.

Tournament : Dubai P1

Dates : November 8–15, 2026

Location : Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Tournament tier : P1

With three more events remaining after Kuwait, the closing stretch of the season will be particularly important for players chasing the top positions in the FIP Race.

09 Premier Padel Kuwait Major FAQs

Premier Padel Kuwait Major FAQs Who won the Premier Padel Kuwait Major? Gemma Triay and Delfina Brea won the women's title, defeating Ariana Sánchez and Andrea Ustero 3-6, 6-1, 6-1. Arturo Coello and Agustín Tapia won the men's title, beating Juan Tello and Maximiliano Arce 6-1, 6-1. Where was the Kuwait Major played? The 2026 Kuwait Major took place at The Arena Kuwait in Kuwait. What does Major mean in Premier Padel? A Major is one of the most prestigious tournaments on the Premier Padel calendar and offers some of the highest ranking points available during the season. Where can I watch Premier Padel highlights? You can watch the Kuwait Major event replay and tournament highlights on Red Bull TV . Premier Padel also provides tournament information, schedules and results on its official website. What tournament is next after the Kuwait Major? The next Premier Padel tournament listed in the event report is the Dubai P1, which takes place from November 8–15, 2026.