González and Fernández continue hot streak with first Major title in Mexico

Bea González and Claudia Fernández once again upset the top seeds on the women's side of Premier Padel's Mexico Major draw to take home another trophy. On the men's side, Agustín Tapia and Arturo Coello arrived in Acapulco as the pair to beat, powered by explosive play and a season packed with trophies. Here are five highlights from a gripping week in Mexico.

01 González and Fernández stay red hot

Bea González had her eyes on the prize all week © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

Third seeds Bea González – Claudia Fernández have been the only team able to consistently challenge the top two pairs in the women’s competition: top seeds Gemma Triay – Delfina Brea, and second seeds Ariana Sánchez – Paula Josemaría.

After an impressive win two weeks ago in the Dubai P1, 'Bea' and 'Clau' were looking for another opportunity to upset higher-ranked teams. Reaching an excellent level of play, they advanced to the final without losing a single set, leaving fans wondering whether another surprise was possible. In the final, of course, Triay and Brea were again their rivals.

González and Fernández sealed their first Major as a pair © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

This final between the first and third seeds was the fourth edition of a high-octane clash, with an overwhelming 3-0 record for González and Fernández. This fourth episode seemed to be going in the same direction from the very start of the match, with González imposing her rhythm while Triay and Brea struggle to keep their serve. The third seeds quickly jumped to a commanding 6-2 lead after the first set.

In the second set, Triay and Brea came out of the bench doing a better job of containing their opponent’s attacks and achieving better positions to make rallies longer. González and Fernández, however, were always a step above and peaked when it mattered most to secure the second set (6-4) and the championship.

The Mexico Major is González and Fernández’s second consecutive trophy, and their fifth overall this season, proving they are always ready to contend for the title, even if many count them out. With just one tournament left in the season, they will strive to tie second-seeded Ariana Sánchez – Paula Josemaría, who have lifted six trophies this season.

02 Coello and Tapia go back-to-back, secure top ranking spot

Tapia and Coello added the Mexico Major to their 2025 trophy haul © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

Top seeds Agustín Tapia – Arturo Coello arrived in Acapulco with a target on their back as the favourite team to win it all. The court conditions at the Mexico Major seemed ideal for them, as both players can quickly fire smashes and set the pace of the match with their fast-paced, explosive style of play.

Sixth-seeded Paquito Navarro – Jon Sanz seemed to be the only rivals who could slightly bother Tapia and Coello, who lost just one set on their path to the finals (to Navarro and Sanz 6-7, in the semi-finals).

Chingotto and Galán fought hard in the final © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

Just like in the past seven tournaments, except in the Newgiza P2 where Tapia and Coello were absent, second seeds Alejandro Galán – Federico Chingotto were waiting for 'Mozart' Tapia and 'King' Coello to set up another epic clash between the top two seeds.

This Mexico Major final was a masterclass on how to play high-pace, low-error padel by all four stars on court. Alejandro Galán and Federico Chingotto once again quickly started showcasing their court coverage skills, while Tapia and Coello took every opportunity they had to play their powerful smashes and almost perfect lobs to Chingotto’s side. The top seeds jumped at the chance as soon as they saw a crucial break point coming, and took the first set (6-4).

Coello powers through a point © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool Tapia and Coello celebrate their victory © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

The quality of play was even higher in the second set, with all four players locked in and feeding from the passion of the Mexican crowd. The tension on court reached its peak when the match arrived at the decisive 6-6 point with only a tie break left to play. In the tie break, Tapia and Coello did a better job of switching up speeds and shot types, and, most importantly, reducing unforced errors, securing the final win (7-5 in the tie break) and the trophy in spectacular fashion.

The Mexico Major is Tapia and Coello’s 12th trophy of the season and officially grants them the top spot in the ranking until the end of the season. They are capping off yet another historic year, dominating all types of rivals, courts, and conditions, and raising the trophy in more than half of the tournaments.

04 Mexico’s unrivalled passion for padel

A packed-out stadium for the quarters © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

Padel returned to its roots in Acapulco, where the sport began 55 years ago, with a standout Premier Padel event at the buzzing Arena GNP Seguros, filled to capacity from day one.

The Mexico Major is a fan and player favourite, thanks to its unique energy and the passion of the 10,500 spectators who pack the arena. Acapulco’s warm court conditions favoured aggressive teams that rely on smashes and aerial shots, adding to the spectacle in this iconic padel destination.

05 Incredible Mexico highlights you might have missed

During the semi-final match between fifth-seeded Leo Augsburger – Juan Lebrón and second-seeded Alejandro Galán – Federico Chingotto, heavy hitter Augsburger fired an astonishing smash from behind the serve line to bring the ball back to his side of the court.

In the same match, Alejandro Galán pulled all the stops to get out of an uncomfortable position in the transition area with an acrobatic behind-the-back shot that led to a perfect winning counter to another smash by Augsburger.

In the women’s semi-final between third-seeded Bea González – Claudia Fernández and sixth-seeded Alejandra Alonso – Claudia Jensen, González pulled out a ridiculous backspin-heavy 'dormilona' ('sleepy shot') to send the ball through the door and finish the point.

In that same match, young phenom Claudia Jensen hit an improbable winner off the wall, catching her opponents completely off-guard despite their advantageous position at the net.

06 Coming up: Barcelona Finals

Premier Padel will now reach the 23rd and final event of the year as the padel world’s elite head to Barcelona for the Finals (December 11–14 ), the culminating act that will give the ranking its final shape for the 2026 season.

The Barcelona Finals promise to be a rollercoaster, an epic last showdown to close out the season, as only the top eight seeds in the men’s and women’s competitions qualify to battle for the 1500 points awarded to the winners in one of the padel capitals of the world.