The top new Premier Padel teams you need to know about

Excitement and anticipation are at an all-time high as the second half of the 2024 Premier Padel season kicks off with some freshly formed teams. In an effort to gain a competitive edge and challenge the dominant pairs at the top, several high-profile players have decided to switch things up and join forces.

With teams like Juan Lebrón and Martín Di Nenno leading the charge, the stakes have never been higher. The second half of the 2024 season promises not just a continuation, but an elevation of the intense competition we've come to expect from Premier Padel. The integration of new partnerships aims to break the stronghold of the top-seeded teams, bringing fresh energy and new strategies to the court.

Here are the top new Premier Padel teams aiming to make a statement in the 12 tournaments still to be played this season:

01 Juan Lebrón – Martín Di Nenno

Juan Lebrón is one of the big names with a new team dynamic © Samo Vidic/Red Bull Content Pool Martín Di Nenno will be Juan Lebrón’s new team-mate © Samo Vidic/Red Bull Content Pool

The highest-ranked new team will be the one formed by the world’s fifth- and sixth-ranked players; Spain's Juan Lebrón, 'El Lobo', and Argentina's Martín Di Nenno. This duo have joined forces with the sole goal of winning titles and competing toe to toe against the world’s top two pairs: the top seed Agustín Tapia – Arturo Coello, and 'Chingalán', the team formed by Federico Chingotto and Alejandro Galán , ranked second.

With Di Nenno established as a specialist on the forehand (right) side, where he is certainly one of the most solid and competitive players in the world, Lebrón will transition to the backhand (left) side. The Spaniard, an extraordinarily creative and versatile player, will likely enjoy a higher volume of shots on the left side, a position which he started playing early on in his career.

The combination of Lebrón's flair and Di Nenno's steadiness promises a unique blend of aggression and stability, which could prove to be a winning formula for the second half of the season.

02 Franco Stupaczuk – Mike Yanguas

Franco Stupaczuk will now form a team with Mike Yanguas © Samo Vidic/Red Bull Content Pool 22-year-old Mike Yanguas has huge potential © Samo Vidic/Red Bull Content Pool

In turn, Di Nenno’s former team-mate, Franco Stupaczuk, currently ranked seventh and known for his strategic style of play, his clever shots to the fence, and his high-flying smash shots, will join Miguel, 'Mike' Yanguas – ranked 10th – who, at just 22 years old, is proving to be one of the most promising players in the world. Along with his now ex-team-mate, Javi Garrido, Yanguas has achieved some excellent results this season, like playing in the final against top-seeded Agustín Tapia – Arturo Coello at the Doha major in March.

Stupa and Mike should perfectly complement each other, with Stupaczuk's unique ability to turn defence into attack and dictating the tempo of the match, while Yanguas keeps doing what he does best: putting pressure on opponents by opening creative angles and using his exceptional court coverage skills to keep the team’s position at the net.

03 Paquito Navarro – Pablo Cardona

Paquito Navarro, Lebrón’s ex-team-mate, will now play with Pablo Cardona © Samo Vidic/Red Bull Content Pool

The pairing of Paquito Navarro (formerly with Juan Lebrón) and Pablo Cardona marks an exciting new chapter in the Premier Padel tour. Navarro, a veteran player ranked eighth in the world with vast experience and incredible ability to read the game, is known for his charismatic playing style and tactical brilliance. Cardona, a left-handed young prodigy ranked 28th, is making waves with his explosive power and fearless approach to the game. This mix of experience and youth is expected to create a dynamic and unpredictable team.

Navarro will take up his usual position on the backhand (left) side, where his precision and ability to construct points will be vital. Cardona, playing on the forehand (right) side as a lefty, will bring his aggressive play and powerful overhead shots to the partnership. Their contrasting styles could prove to be a perfect blend, with Navarro’s strategic depth providing a solid foundation for Cardona’s high-energy, attacking play.

As they begin their journey together, the key to their success will be developing a strong on-court chemistry and understanding each other’s play styles. Navarro’s leadership and experience will be crucial in guiding Cardona through the rigours of top-level competition, while Cardona’s fresh perspective and athleticism can inject new life into Navarro’s game.

04 Javi Garrido – Álex Ruiz

Javi Garrido and Álex Ruiz have formed a promising new partnership, combining Garrido’s power with Ruiz’s left-handed unpredictability. Garrido, ranked 11th in the world, is renowned for his explosive game and powerful shots, which can turn the tide of a match in an instant. Ruiz, ranked 14th, brings a smash and volley game just as powerful, with the added advantage of covering the middle of the court with his forehand as a left-handed player. Together they aim to leverage their complementary skills to rise in the rankings and compete at the highest level.

Garrido will play on the backhand (left) side, utilising his aggressive style and presence to dominate rallies. Ruiz, on the forehand (right) side, will use his speed and tactical intelligence to set up plays and create opportunities for Garrido to finish points. Their ability to blend power with precision could make them a truly balanced team.

05 Momo González – Eduardo Alonso

Momo González will join forces with Eduardo Alonso © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

Jerónimo 'Momo' González and Eduardo 'Edu' Alonso have teamed up to bring a fresh dynamic to the Premier Padel tour. González, ranked 12th in the world, is known for his relentless energy, amazing reflexes and creative play style, with a charismatic character that makes him one of the most beloved players on tour.

Alonso, ranked 19th, complements González’s magic with his strategic mind and exceptional volleying and defensive skills. At just 23 years old, Alonso is one of the prospects that fans and experts are watching most closely as he sets out to become a top player for years to come.

González will continue to play on the backhand (left) side, where his pace-dictating abilities will be key. Alonso, on the forehand (right) side, will use his tactical awareness and sharp volleys to control the net and set up attacking opportunities.

06 Sanyo Gutiérrez – Alex Arroyo

Sanyo Gutiérrez will play alongside heavy-hitter Álex Arroyo © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

Sanyo Gutiérrez, a veteran and one of the most tactically astute players in padel, has teamed up with the young and powerful Alejandro Arroyo for the second half of the 2024 Premier Padel season. Gutiérrez, known for his exceptional control and strategic play, has a storied career with multiple top-ranked partnerships. His experience and ability to manage the game make him an invaluable asset on the court. He excels in setting the pace of play and exploiting his opponents' weaknesses.

Arroyo, a rising star born in 2001 previously partnered with Eduardo Alonso, brings youthful energy and explosive power to the team. Standing at 1.88m tall, his height gives him a significant advantage in aerial play and smashing from the forehand side. Arroyo's aggressive style and quick reflexes make him an interesting partner for Gutiérrez, who can use his strategic acumen to create opportunities for Arroyo to finish points with his powerful shots.

07 Marta Ortega – Sofía Araújo

Marta Ortega and Sofía Araújo won a title in their first tournament © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

The highest-ranked new team in the women’s competition is formed by sixth-ranked phenom Marta Ortega and 10th-ranked Portuguese heavy hitter Sofía Araújo.

Ortega is mostly known for her positional, playmaking intelligence and consistent play on the forehand side, while Araújo brings a contrasting yet complementary style to the partnership. Known for her powerful smashes and aggressive play, she excels in creating and capitalising on attacking opportunities.

In the Genova P2, their first tournament together, Ortega and Araújo took the trophy home, upsetting the main favorites, top-seeded Ariana Sánchez – Paula Josemaría. With this win under their belt, expectations are extremely high that the pair continue to perform at the top level.

08 Alejandra Salazar – Verónica Virseda

Padel legend Alejandra Salazar will now form a team with Verónica Virseda © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

Alejandra Salazar and Verónica Virseda are another exciting new team on the Premier Padel women’s circuit. Salazar, ranked eighth in the world, is renowned for her tactical brilliance and precision on the forehand side. Salazar's experience and consistent performance are key strengths that provide a solid foundation for the team.

Virseda, ranked ninth, complements Salazar with her consistent pressure on the opponents and aggressive court coverage, with an attacking style of play that adds a dynamic edge to the partnership. Her energy and athleticism are crucial in applying pressure on opponents and converting the opportunities created by Salazar's strategic set-ups.

09 Virginia Riera – Carmen Goenaga

Veteran Virginia Riera is partnering with young promise Carmen Goenaga © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

Virginia Riera and Carmen Goenaga have teamed up with high hopes for the latter part of the 2024 Premier Padel season. Riera, an experienced veteran, ranked fourteenth, brings outstanding know-how of the sport and a calm demeanour under pressure that makes her a reliable partner in those crucial moments.

Goenaga, a 20-year-old rising star ranked 25th, brings youthful vigour and aggressive play to the backhand (left) side. Her powerful smashes and quick reflexes add an offensive threat to the team, complementing Riera's defensive strengths.

Goenaga's ability to take risks and her fearless approach, combined with Riera’s unwavering winning mindset, are assets that could help the team secure important victories, like the one they achieved in the Genova P2 quarter-finals against second-ranked pair Bea González – Delfina Brea.

10 When will we be able to see the new teams in action?

The Finland P2 (July 29 – August 4) in the southern city of Nokia will be the first opportunity to watch these new teams take the court. With the absence of the top two teams in the men’s competition, Juan Lebrón and Martín Di Nenno will enter the tournament as the top seeds, while Mike Yanguas – Franco Stupaczuk will be seeded second.

In the women’s competition, the most notable absence will be that of third seeds Claudia Fernández – Gemma Triay, with Marta Ortega and Sofía Araújo taking their spot in the seeding.

11 Where can I watch Premier Padel?

Red Bull TV will broadcast all Premier Padel matches from the quarter-finals of every tournament onwards, which guarantees widespread access to the highest-stakes matches. This partnership is a game-changer, making padel available to a wider audience and ensuring that fans around the world can follow their favourite players and witness the excitement of the best padel in the world.