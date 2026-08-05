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Padel
The best moments and winners from Premier Padel’s South African debut
Relive the best moments from the Premier Padel Pretoria P1 as Galán and Chingotto, and Triay and Brea, claimed dramatic title victories before the tour heads to London.
The inaugural Premier Padel Pretoria P1 delivered a memorable week of world-class action at SunBet Arena, culminating in two dramatic finals on Sunday.
Alejandro Galán and Fede Chingotto claimed the men’s title after edging Javier Leal and Francisco Guerrero in a thrilling deciding-set tie-break, while Gemma Triay and Delfina Brea secured back-to-back titles by overcoming Claudia Fernández Sánchez and Martina Calvo in another three-set battle.
The Pretoria P1 marked Premier Padel’s first event in South Africa before the tour moves directly to London for another P1 tournament across August 2–9, 2026.
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Watch the Pretoria P1 highlights
Relive the biggest rallies and both finals from Premier Padel Pretoria P1 with the official highlights in the video below:
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Pretoria P1 2026 highlights
A look back at the excitement and action of the Premier Padel Pretoria P1 2026.
Key takeaways
- Winners: Alejandro Galán and Fede Chingotto (men); Gemma Triay and Delfina Brea (women)
- Men'sfinal score: Galán and Chingotto defeated Javier Leal and Francisco Guerrero 6–2, 5–7, 7–6 (9–7)
- Women's final score: Triay and Brea defeated Claudia Fernández and Martina Calvo 6–2, 5–7, 7–6 (7–4)
- Big moment: Galán and Chingotto survived a tournament point before winning an epic championship tie-break
- Breakout performance: Javier Leal and Francisco Guerrero defeated the top and third seeds en route to their first final of the season
- Why it matters: The victories added a sixth title of 2026 for Galán and Chingotto and a fifth title of the season for Triay and Brea
- Next stop: London P1, August 2–9, 2026.
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Pretoria P1 results
- Men’s final: Alejandro Galán and Fede Chingotto beat Javier Leal and Francisco Guerrero 6–2, 5–7, 7–6 (9–7). After surrendering the second set, the second seeds held their nerve in a gripping deciding tie-break to secure their sixth Premier Padel title of 2026. Galán praised his opponents afterwards, while Chingotto highlighted Guerrero’s outstanding progress.
- Women’s final: Gemma Triay and Delfina Brea defeated Claudia Fernández and Martina Calvo 6–2, 5–7, 7–6 (7–4). After seeing their one-set advantage disappear, the world number-one pair relied on their experience in the deciding tie-break to clinch consecutive titles and their fifth championship of the season.
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The tournament highlights
- Nerve held: Galán and Chingotto saved themselves after Leal and Guerrero pushed them to a deciding tie-break and even held a tournament point
- Top seeds toppled: Leal and Guerrero stunned top seeds Arturo Coello and Agustín Tapia in straight sets to reach the final
- Dark horses: Juanlu Esbri and Sanyo Gutiérrez, the 13th seeds, enjoyed a surprise run to the semi-finals before falling to the eventual champions
- Dominant performance: Triay and Brea bossed their semi-final before overcoming a determined challenge from Fernández and Calvo in the championship match
- A spectacular debut: The Pretoria crowd witnessed two deciding-set finals to close their first Premier Padel tournament in style. They will, you'd imagine, be hungry for more.
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Players who impressed
Alejandro Galán
Galán claimed another Premier Padel title after guiding his partnership through a tense championship match. His composure under pressure reinforced the consistency of the second seeds throughout the 2026 season.
Fede Chingotto
Chingotto once again proved decisive alongside Galán, earning praise from his partner after another title-winning performance. A sixth title of the season underlines the pair's status as one of the tour's leading teams.
Javier Leal and Francisco Guerrero
Leal and Guerrero produced the tournament's standout breakthrough by defeating both the number one and number three seeds before pushing the champions to the limit in the final. Their run marks out their growing momentum heading into the next stage of the season.
Gemma Triay and Delfina Brea
Triay and Brea demonstrated why they remain the benchmark in the women's draw, recovering from a difficult final to capture consecutive titles and a fifth championship of 2026. Their resilience continues to define their season.
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What this means for the Premier Padel season
Pretoria's debut on the Premier Padel calendar added another milestone to a season that continues to expand across the globe. Galán and Chingotto strengthened their position with a sixth title of the year, while Triay and Brea continued their impressive form by collecting a fifth championship.
The emergence of Leal and Guerrero as genuine contenders was another major storyline after victories over the top-ranked pair, plus third seeds Juan Lebrón and Leandro Augsburger.
With the tour now heading directly to London for another P1 event, attention quickly shifts to whether the established champions can maintain their momentum or whether Pretoria's breakthrough performers can build on their confidence.
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Where to watch full matches and replays
Watch every match from the quarter-finals through to the finals of the Premier Padel Pretoria P1, including full replays, on Red Bull TV.
Pretoria P1 Finals
The final chapter of the Premier Padel P1 awaits in South Africa as the players face a thrilling showdown.
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Up next: London P1
The Premier Padel tour now moves immediately to another new destination as London hosts its debut P1 event.
- Event: London P1
- Dates: August 2–9, 2026
- Location: London, England
- Why it matters: As a P1 tournament, it offers valuable ranking points and another opportunity for the leading pairs to build momentum in the title race.
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Premier Padel Pretoria P1 FAQs
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