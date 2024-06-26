Primož Roglič during a shoot for the launch of Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe in June .2024.
Bike Check: This is Primož Roglič's Tour de France two-wheeled beast

Racing perfection: Check out the Specialized bike that powers the Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe Tour de France team and its leader Primož Roglič.
It’s the dawn of a new era, as Red Bull enters WorldTour team ownership with Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe. The squad brings a new look to this year’s Tour de France, as they chase victory with team leader Primož Roglič.
The engineering masterpiece set up to giving Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe's lead rider Primož Roglič the ultimate edge in his quest for the yellow jersey is the Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8.
How is Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe bike built? Watch the video to see the set-up of the Specialized bike of the team's key lieutenant Jai Hindley.
The RED AXS groupset gets custom touches to match the stunning frame, all expertly assembled by Thorsten Wilhelms from the SRAM Racing department.

The components of Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe's Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8

  • Frameset: Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8
  • Paint: Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe World Tour Team
  • Front Derailleur: RED AXS
  • Rear Derailleur: RED AXS
  • Shifter/Brake: RED AXS HRD Shift-Brake lever with custom SRAM graphics
  • Rotors: Paceline X 160mm front, 140mm rear
  • Cassette: RED XG-1290, 10-33T
  • Chain: RED
  • Crankset: RED AXS Power Meter, 172.5, 52/39T chainrings with custom SRAM graphics
  • Wheels: Specialized Roval Rapide CLX II
  • Handlebar/stem: Specialized Roval Rapide
  • Bar tape: Supacaz Super Sticky Kush
  • Seatpost: S-Works Tarmac Carbon
  • Saddle: S-Works Power
  • Tire Front: S-Works Turbo
  • Tire Rear: S-Works Turbo
  • Head Unit: Hammerhead Karoo
  • Bottle Cages: Specialized Rib Cage II
