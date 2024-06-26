Bike Check: This is Primož Roglič's Tour de France two-wheeled beast

It’s the dawn of a new era, as Red Bull enters WorldTour team ownership with Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe. The squad brings a new look to this year’s Tour de France, as they chase victory with team leader Primož Roglič.

Frame detail from the Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe Specialized S-Works bike © Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

The engineering masterpiece set up to giving Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe's lead rider Primož Roglič the ultimate edge in his quest for the yellow jersey is the Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8.

How is Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe bike built? Watch the video to see the set-up of the Specialized bike of the team's key lieutenant Jai Hindley.

The bike to give Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe the edge at the Tour © Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

The RED AXS groupset gets custom touches to match the stunning frame, all expertly assembled by Thorsten Wilhelms from the SRAM Racing department.

The components of Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe's Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8

Frameset : Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8

Paint: Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe World Tour Team

Front Derailleur: RED AXS

Rear Derailleur: RED AXS

Shifter/Brake: RED AXS HRD Shift-Brake lever with custom SRAM graphics

Rotors: Paceline X 160mm front, 140mm rear

Cassette: RED XG-1290, 10-33T

Chain: RED

Crankset: RED AXS Power Meter, 172.5, 52/39T chainrings with custom SRAM graphics

Wheels: Specialized Roval Rapide CLX II

Handlebar/stem: Specialized Roval Rapide

Bar tape: Supacaz Super Sticky Kush

Seatpost: S-Works Tarmac Carbon

Saddle: S-Works Power

Tire Front: S-Works Turbo

Tire Rear: S-Works Turbo

Head Unit: Hammerhead Karoo

Bottle Cages: Specialized Rib Cage II

Primož Roglič's 2024 Tour de France bike © Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe