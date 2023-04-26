Skateboarding
What are the best wheels for skateboarding? Worlds best weigh in
Take a ride with Ryan Sheckler, Erik Bragg, Chris Brunner, Pierce Brunner, TJ Gaskill and Ira Ingram and explore the wheels of skateboarding.
There is no group of human beings more comfortable living on four wheels than skateboarders. The cliche would suggest we mean their incredible talents riding a skateboard but in our episode of "Pushing Forward," the best wheels in skate. We made it our mission to document how skateboarders continue their passion for wheels into other forms of transportation.
By interviewing some of the industry's top pro skaters, filmers, van-makers, and alt-transport enthusiasts, we uncover a unique insight into the adaptation of the skateboarder’s spirit. Where an appreciation for the integrity of older things endures, where a do-it-yourself mentality prevails even through a pandemic, and where friends and co-workers support their homies to evolve a side hustle into a full-time career.
We sat down with TJ Gaskill, a filmer turned full-time customizer of modular vans. He’s built vans for filmers like Ira Ingram, who as a 40-year old 14-year old (his words not ours) uses his four wheeled workshop for business and pleasure. We also ride shotgun in the creative headspace of filmmaker Erik Bragg, whose willingness to build cars into literal skate spots and portable cameras has made him a content king. We caught up to chat with the Brunner twins, Chris and Pierce, both amazing skateboarders in their own right, explaining to us the allure of their old school wheels of choice. We also check back in with Ryan Sheckler, who as one of the most worldly travelers of all time in skateboarding, explains to us just how important vans are to pro skaters and their goals.
Through all these conversations, we uncover how skateboarders continue the art of self expression through these vehicles, proving once again every skateboarder has their own unique contribution to skateboarding and way of doing things. We also take a deeper dive into the benefits of these modes of transportation that keep skaters and the industry rolling in the right direction.
Just like skateboarding continues to evolve through each skater’s unique style, building new and modular forms of transportation helps skaters achieve their goals as world travelers, videographers, film makers, spot builders, and of course, transport enthusiasts. But it also begs the question, what are the best wheels in skateboarding? And would skateboarding be where it is today without the use of these vehicles to help push skateboarding forward? Absolutely not.
Watch all the action above!