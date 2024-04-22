Queens of BMX – who are the women pushing the boundaries?

BMX riders are known for putting their bodies on the line and pushing through injuries, but in 2021,

took this to the next level. Six weeks before the Olympics, the two-time UCI World Cup winner crashed at the Urban Cycling World Championships in Montpellier, France, breaking her collarbone and needing immediate surgery. Most people ruled her out for the rest of the year, but two weeks later she was back on the bike. Come Tokyo, Lessmann not only competed but placed sixth. “For me, BMX riding is more than a freestyle sport,” she says. “It‘s my passion and my life.“