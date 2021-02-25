Flashback : Remember the video below? Two expert operatives talking up their best tactics in Ubisoft's smash seasonal competitive shooter, Rainbow Six Siege, in our Red Bull Response series. They also fielded a handful of questions from gamers of the (Internet) ether, sharing their Siege (not to be confused with "sage") advice across all things composure, exploitation of systems, maps, operators, abilities and more.

Well, as we like to help you level up your game, we nabbed one half of the video's dynamic duo, in Joab "Joabyjojo" Gilroy , to take on an exclusive first-look hands-on with the kickoff content for Year 6 of Rainbow Six Siege - Crimson Heist . Read on for his expert thoughts.

Crimson Dawn

Rainbow Six Siege enters its sixth year, and is kicking things off with a bang! And thanks to Ubsioft we take an early look at how Argentinian operator Flores is going to inevitably steal the spotlight in 2021.

It's pretty obvious that we're gonna see them hit another (Year) Six... And so it's official. If a game makes it past the five year mark of its long-term lifecycle, you're not allowed to refer to its spotty launch anymore. With Year Six, Rainbow Six Siege has forged past the half-a-decade mark, and any quibbles it had when it first came out are ancient history. So forget that tired old refrain. Instead, let's focus on how amazing it is that Rainbow Six Siege continues to knock it out of the park every time it's on strike. And with a new roadmap before us, it's pretty obvious that we're gonna see them hit another (Year) Six.

In Bloom

Straight off the bat, the new operator Flores changes things up significantly. An Argentinian expert in demolitions and a master thief, he seems, at first, to be an odd fit for Team Rainbow . After all, he's joining a collection of the world's best law enforcement and military operators. Digging into his back story though, he's a man with a code, and he made sure he only ever robbed the rich drug barons in Buenos Aires and Los Angeles where he came up. I'd say he's a " Robin Hood " type, but all my homies hate Robinhood.

He comes equipped with the RCE-Ratero (pickpocket in spanish, which dramatically underplays the device's use) drone, a dangerous breaching device for attackers. Like other drones, it provides remote information to attackers watching on its cameras as it drives through any space large enough for it to fit.

Unlike other drones, however, the RCE-Ratero is always moving forward. It can't go backwards, and it will keep going until it is stopped. And where other drones can be played and then left for later, used as information tools for as long as they're alive, the RCE-Ratero is only good for 10 seconds.

After 10 seconds, or after Flores decides to hit the trigger, the drone will armour itself, countdown from three and then explode. Anything close enough to take a fair amount of damage will be destroyed — basic walls, deployable shields, enemy and friendly players… it's a threat that needs to be taken care of when you see it coming.

Maintain that "lean game" regardless of other games you might be playing © Ubisoft

Defenders aren't powerless in the face of this thing, however. If you shoot it while it's still in its 'active' phase, it will die in one hit like any other drone might. It gets jammed by Mute's ability, short circuited by Bandit and Kaid's electricity and if Mozzie gets a pest on it, it will fizzle without doing anything — though it is one nifty drone he can't capture.

For weapons, he has Thatcher's AR33 , which I've always been a fan of, and Blackbeard's semi-auto Marksman Rifle, the SR-25 . The 10 second limit on his drones and his ability as a hole opener/utility destroyer makes me think the AR33 is a bit of a better option for him, but I've been killed by more than a few breacher Blackbeards with the SR-25 in my time. He's also got the Spetsnaz issue GSh-18 , Stun Grenades or Claymores.

The main takeaway I had from playing with and against Flores was that he has too many of his drones from the outset. It's good for when you don't know how to use them, but four separate opportunities to acquire information and destroy a defensive option will quickly become lopsided. Three feels like the sweet spot to me — not so many that he can afford to throw them away, but not so few that losing one would be half or all of his actual special ability.

Territorial Pissings

The other big thing coming for Year 6 Season 1 is a rework for Border . I had mixed feelings about this one, honestly, because in a lot of ways Border set the tone for Rainbow Six's Seasonal release mentality. After the swing-and-miss of Yacht in Year 1 Season 1 (which they still haven't fixed, and won't fix in Year 6), Border showed that Siege could get it right. It was an instant classic, and a map that I love to see in Pro League games when it shows up.

That said, it wasn't perfect, and the team at Ubisoft Montreal has refined its map creation process over the years so it's nice to see them take a run at Border again.

The biggest change, and the one people will probably get the most out of immediately, is the fact that they've ceased loudspeaker announcements during the action phase. You'll still be reminded to "DO NOT ATTEMPT TO BOARD THE HELICOPTER", but only while the prep phase is running. If you miss it though, I've got you covered.

Rooms across the map have been reshaped and generally widened, and there are fewer outward facing destructible walls...

Apart from that, most of the adjustments revolve around tweaking Border while making sure it still has its charm. There are fewer pitch-black dark spots for defenders to hide in, rooms across the map have been reshaped and generally widened, and there are fewer outward facing destructible walls. The Bathroom off Tellers, for example, has now been extended to negate the need for Defenders to reinforce a wall next to the window.

At the same time, Border's sneakily vertical charm remains. Blowing holes in floors provides ample opportunity for off-site holds both above and below, and attackers have a new set of stairs leading into Office Short.

One thing I noticed that I found interesting was that they didn't use the colour-coding system they established with Burnt Horizon two years ago when redoing Border. While the distinctive colours in Outback gave the Aussie map a bit of a gamey feel, they also made it incredibly easy to communicate with players who didn't have the same callouts in place — if "Piano Stairs" didn't work, you could still go for "Yellow Stairs" and they'd be looking in the right direction.

Sliver

Year 6 as a whole will be reshaping how Rainbow Six Siege works. The first big change, right off the bat, is that the year-long Season Pass is gone — Rainbow Six Siege has moved entirely to a Battlepass system. The new operators, as they come out over the course of the year, will appear on level one of the paid tier of the Battlepass as it comes, offering players an incentive to pick it up without having to also pay for the annual pass.

I think this is a really smart idea, and while it will take some getting used to for those who typically just purchased the Season Pass, by encouraging players to buy the Battle Pass it might see casual players put more time in.

Watch out for the damn holes! © Ubisoft

Another thing coming to Year 6, and a big deal to me, because it's something I've wanted since the very first time I previewed Rainbow Six Siege back in 2015 — the Attackers re-pick option.

While they'll trial it throughout the year, the idea is simple — before the Action phase begins, Attackers will get the ability to change their operator picks (if they want to). It's similar to changing your spawn location, but more impactful — if, after droning out, you realise your team desperately needs a Thatcher instead of both Kali and Glaz , you can make your teammate change to the SAS player. Or you could change, but you're not gonna, are ya?

It's part of an attempt to rejig the balance away from being Defender lopsided, and it's not the only thing they're doing. In Year 6, the Rainbow Six Siege team will be working hard in general to see what works, even before they're sure it does. And the first cab off the rank in that direction is the ability to drone and use active cameras after a player has died.

It's a bigger buff to Attackers than Defenders, but everyone gets some love out of this change. Maestro will be able to use his camera ability while dead, which is pretty huge — he was already a very powerful operator, and this would be a flat-out buff to him.

But Attackers will get the most out of it. It's now in Attackers best interests to keep one of their drones alive at all costs, because if they die mid-round they'll still be a massive asset to their team if they keep droning.

Defuuuuuse © Ubisoft

It also means players will have something to do when they die, which will keep the more casual players engaged and less likely to afk and miss the start of the next round.

Love on the Side

Siege has a problem where four-stack teams already troll the hell out of their singular unlucky extra player, and there's no reason to think that won't continue...

Casual players get a lot of love in Year 6, with a new "Reputation" system coming to reward nice players and punish the toxic ones. It'll be interesting to see how this system is balanced, because Siege has a problem where four-stack teams already troll the hell out of their singular unlucky extra player, and there's no reason to think that won't continue.

The Gonne-6 attacker secondary works like a mini- Ash round, and provides more Attackers with a soft-breach option that they can use when their teammates are elsewhere. It takes up your secondary weapon slot, which makes it a risk — you can't use a pistol for backup if you've got this one-shot weapon (although it will kill enemies on half-health or lower).

They're beta-testing the Replay System for everyone with the beginning of Year 6, although it still seemed to need some work from my experience with it. Nevertheless, replay systems are one of the best learning tools available for new players, as being able to see how others play dramatically alters your understanding of things.

Ubi keeps throwing flashbang changes at players to keep the meta fresh © Ubisoft

There are another three new operators coming this year on top of Flores, and they're representing some interesting countries. Season 2 brings an operator from the Nakoda indigenous people of Canada — and a rework of Favela , which should be an easy teardown because the whole map is made of tissue paper. Season 3's Operator hails from Croatia , and they'll be accompanied by an array of smaller map tweaks. And Season 4 has an Irish operator plus an Outback rework, which makes me wonder whether they're going to move away from the colour-coded map design philosophy across the board.

And finally, Ubisoft Montreal teased a Rick & Morty collaboration coming at some point this year, which makes a lot of sense in my opinion. After all, the other teams are just robots, it's ok to shoot them because they're just robots.

Year 6 is bringing with it a lot of changes, and a lot of them are aimed at making the game more interesting for new and casual players. I think it's going to be met with some backlash initially as a result. But after six years, I think Ubisoft Montreal has more than earned the benefit of the doubt in these things. They've proven time and again that they have the broader community's best interests at heart — I think the best plan is to see how Year 6 plays out, because Rainbow Six Siege is on track to make this a power surge over.