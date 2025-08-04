RB Leipzig show promise in first real test against Atalanta

RB Leipzig gave their supporters plenty of reasons to feel optimistic for the upcoming season despite succumbing to a narrow 2-1 defeat to Atalanta. Facing their toughest challenge yet in pre-season, Die Roten Bullen dominated proceedings in the first half and took the lead through Loïs Openda, before late goals from Gianluca Scamacca and Lorenzo Bernasconi secured the win for the Italian club.
After a 3-0 win over ZFC Meuselwitz and a 7-0 thrashing of French side Toulouse, RB Leipzig were handed their sternest test of the summer as they came up against a talented Atalanta outfit. The Italian club won the Europa League in the 2023-24 campaign and finished an impressive third in the Serie A table last season.
Leipzig meet their match against Europa League champions
The match presented new RB Leipzig head coach Ole Werner with an opportunity to display the dynamic style of football that he prioritises. This was seen from the get-go, as the German club employed a high press and immediately put Atalanta under pressure.
Belgian forward Openda was utilising his pace to great effect as he looked to run behind the Atalanta defence and it was the 25-year-old who opened the scoring after 12 minutes. Openda had the chance to double the lead after 20 minutes, when a series of intricate passes in midfield unlocked the Atalanta defence, but his effort from a narrow angle drifted past the post.
New signings leading Leipzig's charge
It wasn't just Openda who presented a threat, as new signings Yan Diomande and Yohan Bakayoko also impressed with their movement and ability to run with the ball. Diomande, the 18-year-old who signed from Spanish club Leganes, particularly delighted the home supporters with his ability to drive forward and go past players.
Goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt also caught the eye, with the 23-year-old expertly marshalling his defence and repeatedly looking to spring counterattacks with some direct, long balls.
Red Bull Leipzig is planning more signings
Speaking at half-time, RB Leipzig Managing Director, Marcel Schäfer, hailed the impact of Werner and declared his excitement for the season ahead: "From the first conversation we had, it was obvious Ole had a clear vision of how to play football.
"It's definitely a good match for the Red Bull style. We are not done yet with signings as we are building a team that can play with high intensity with and without the ball. We want to build a team that will be very successful in the years ahead."
We want to build a team that will be very successful in the years ahead
Young talents Nusa and Banzuzi shine
Werner rotated his entire XI at halftime, but Leipzig maintained their intensity until late fatigue set in – allowing Atalanta to turn the game with two long-range goals in the final minutes.
While the second 45 minutes was more disjointed, there were some performances that will have delighted Werner. 20-year-old Norwegian winger Antonio Nusa repeatedly showed a willingness to take on players and had a curling effort from distance well saved in the 83rd minute.
Fellow 20-year-old Ezechiel Banzuzi also caught the eye in midfield, showing composure on the ball, making key tackles and nearly scoring with a dipping free-kick that just cleared the bar with the final kick of the match.
