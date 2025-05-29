A night to remember: Leipzig and Santos deliver football fireworks

01 Killer whales, fireworks and drums

Fireworks before kick-off © Thomas Eisenhuth/Red Bull Content Pool

Die Roten Bullen were treated to a typically Brazilian atmosphere at the Cicero De Souza Marques stadium, home of Red Bull Bragantino, with pitch-side fireworks greeting the teams at kick-off and the constant beat of samba drums in the crowd providing the soundtrack to the game.

At least 20 children accompanied the Santos team onto the pitch in a somewhat chaotic but enjoyable entry, with the club’s distinctive killer whale mascots, named Baleinha e Baleião, bringing up the rear.

As well as providing a clash of footballing styles, the game was a useful test for both teams, neither of whom are enjoying the best of fortunes at present.

Watch highlights in the player above, then read on to find out how the match unfolded.

02 Leipzig’s young talents on display

El Chadaille Bitshiabu was one of many young players in action © Thomas Eisenhuth/Red Bull Content Pool

RB Leipzig are already looking to build for next season after finishing a disappointing seventh in the Bundesliga and missing out on European football for the first time in eight seasons.

They used the occasion to give playing time to some of the less-used members of the squad, including third-choice goalkeeper Leopold Zingerle, who's not played a competitive game this season, defender Lutsharel Geertruida, 17-year-old left back Lionel Voufack, 20-year-old midfielder Arthur Vermeeren and 19-year-old midfielder Assan Ouédraogo. In all, they fielded 21 players, with right-back Kosta Nedeljkovic the only one to play the full 90 minutes.

Three-time South American champions Santos, meanwhile, are struggling on their return to the Brazilian championship’s Serie A following their promotion from the second tier last season. The Peixe (Fish) are 18th out of 20 teams with eight points from 10 games and currently stuck in the relegation zone, although they notched an important 1-0 win at fellow strugglers Vitória on Sunday.

03 Xavi scores, Neymar frustrated

Xavi Simons' brace was the difference between the two teams © Thomas Eisenhuth/Red Bull Content Pool

The chance to see Xavi Simons face his idol Neymar as an opponent was one of the many attractions of the game – and it was the 22-year-old Dutchman who came out on top on the night.

Xavi put RB Leipzig ahead in the 15th minute when he took a short corner, exchanged passes with David Raum and then scored with a low shot - which deflected off Christoph Baumgartner - after the Santos defence failed to close him down.

Clearly wary of Leipzig’s attacking threat, Santos pulled eight or nine players back into their own half whenever the Bundesliga side had the ball. They also struggled with Leipzig’s high press and lost possession several times as they tried to play their way out of defence.

Loïs Openda, who became locked in an intriguing battle with Santos defender Zé Ivaldo, and Antonio Nusa both tormented Santos as Leipzig continually threatened.

Neymar continued to build his fitness after a long injury lay-off © Thomas Eisenhuth/Red Bull Content Pool

Neymar, still not match fit in only his third match back from injury, struggled to get much of the ball, although he still looked dangerous, and the excitement in the crowd was palpable every time he got involved. He curled a free kick over the crossbar after 12th minutes and his raking crossfield pass set up a chance for Tiquinho Soares who saw his effort blocked by goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt. But the home side’s best effort came from defender Zé Ivaldo who crashed a shot against the foot of the post in the 44th minute

Neymar went off at halftime and said he still did not know if he would extend his contract with Santos – the club where he grew up – once it expires at the end of June. “As I keep saying, I still don’t know, I’m thinking about it. I’ll decide after the 12th,” he told the SporTV channel. The 33-year-old, who was raised at the club before going on to play for Barcelona and Paris St Germain, returned for a second stint in February.

04 Leipzig score twice in five minutes

Openda put his side two goals up © Thomas Eisenhuth/Red Bull Content Pool

Both sides made five changes at halftime and Leipzig were quicker to adapt, effectively settling the match with two goals in five minutes. First, Nusa broke down the right and cut the ball back into the area where Openda rolled the ball into the corner in the 59th minute. Then, following an exchange of quick passes in the Santos area, Xavi scored with a low shot which took a deflection off a defender and crept inside the near post.

Santos were not finished, however, and in the 70th minute, they won possession deep inside the Leipzig half and Gabriel Veron produced a low cross which was tapped in by 21-year-old midfielder Hyan, who has only made two competitive appearances for the club. Buoyed by the goal, coach Cléber Xavier’s team created more openings, especially down the left, but were too often let down by a poor final pass.

"I've been working hard for this opportunity, and this [match] was a really important opportunity for us to prepare,” Hyan told SporTV. “We're going to get out of this situation and we've got a really important game on Sunday [against Botafogo at home], so we have to work hard this week because we have got a battle ahead of us."

05 Wonderful experience for Leipzig

Zsolt Löw enjoyed every minute of the evening © Thomas Eisenhuth/Red Bull Content Pool

Die Roten Bullen's interim coach Zsolt Löw, probably in his final game in charge, said he enjoyed every minute of the evening.

“It was an incredible experience to stand on the touchline here in Brazil. I think it's a good feeling for everyone involved that we were able to say goodbye with a win. It was a nice finish for all of us,” he told the club’s website. “To be able to play in front of a crowd like this in Brazil is a wonderful present. Our team is highly regarded here, so we wanted to take the game seriously and put in a serious performance. You could tell that the team had a real desire to play football - I really liked that."