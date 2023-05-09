RB Leipzig's Willi Orban: The one who saves all!

Elsewhere the phrase pig may jingle. In Leipzig it has established itself over the past eight years as a credo that has been followed by every coach, from Ralf Rangnick to Julian Nagelsmann and cup winner coach Domenico Tedesco to now Marco Rose: Where there is a Willi, there is a way...

Willi Orban's path is one - as they say in his home country - "Palatinate boy", who had sniffed 93 minutes of Bundesliga air at the famous Betzenberg. With the subsequent move from Kaiserslautern to RB Leipzig, he should mature into the type of player that is listed in the football lexicon under "mentality player". Resistant to kickback and (almost all) injuries. Omnipresent in the really big games. Example from current occasion? Last year's DFB Cup final against SC Freiburg.

Two fighters with heart and brain

The closer the new edition of the final at the Schwarzwald-Kickers (May 2nd) gets, the more the scenes in our heads shoot like Orban had held together a decimated RB defense and achieved duel values ​​​​that would have been enough for two defenders. Perhaps the most impressive value, however, is often overlooked. In 120 nerve-racking minutes, the 30-year-old managed without a yellow card - for reasons!

At home in Leipzig: Cup winner Willi Orban and his girlfriend. © motivio

His anticipation and enormous speed of action on the pitch are not least the result of years of training with a life kinetics coach. Put simply: brain jogging! “Once a week I challenge and stimulate my brain cognitively. I haven't done it like that since I left school,” explains the son of a Hungarian father and a German mother with Polish roots.

Goal-threatening truffle pig replaces Halstenberg

The RBL defense chief often takes powerful Bundesliga strikers like Niclas Füllkrug (SV Werder Bremen) or Sébastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund) out of the game so that he can also put in the forward gear himself. Already in the 2021/22 season, Orban replaced his teammate Marcel Halstenberg as the most accurate defender in Leipzig club history.

All Time Ranking: The most dangerous RBL defenders 1) Willi Orban 26 Tore 2) Marcel Halstenberg 16 Tore

In his current eighth season in the Bulls jersey, the goals 23 to 26 were added. “The stalls often follow a similar pattern. Emil Forsberg or David Raum bring in the standards and I'm like a truffle pig that knows where to go," grins Willi Orban.

However, off-script goals also work, as the rushing cup evening against Borussia Dortmund (2-0) recently showed. No less emotional: Orban's debut goal in the Bundesliga! Thanks to their game-winner in the 3-2 away win in Leverkusen, RB Leipzig stormed to the top of the table for the first time in November 2016.

Soon in the 300 club, but: Saving lives comes first

The following seven years are peppered with milestones: three cup finals in Berlin, reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League (2019/20) and international debut for Hungary. Born in the Palatinate, he played 39 games, including three at the 2021 European Championship, for his father's home country. And for RBL? Here, after the renewed contract extension (until 2025), entry into the 300 club beckons.

The self-proclaimed "truffle pig" would only be the second RBL professional after Yussuf Poulsen to reach this mark. His missed matches in the last two years can be counted on one hand. Even with a broken nose, where there's a will, there's a way! With Orban off the pitch, there must be a lot more at stake than three points.

Seen this way on the 14th matchday, when the 30-year-old became a lifesaver as a stem cell donor for a person suffering from blood cancer. “Union Berlin (1:2, editor’s note) even had a top game that weekend,” recalls Orban: “For all my sporting ambitions, that was secondary for me. I sincerely hope that my donation can help the recipient heal completely.” Willis Credo at it's best.

"Of course I was surprised at first when I got the information that I was a possible donor. But I never had any doubts, and I rather wanted to go ahead with the donation immediately," explained Orban. "This is the possibility of saving a human life with very little effort, so there's nothing else to consider. I sincerely hope that my donation can help to fully heal the recipient."

We wish Willi Orban a speedy recovery and great season ahead!