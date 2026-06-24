The Story Behind Red Bull AMPOL Racing's Darwin Indigenous Livery

10 things to know about Red Bull AMPOL Racings Darwin Indigenous livery

The 2026 Red Bull AMPOL Racing Indigenous Round livery was designed by students from the Clontarf Foundation's Wyong Academy on the New South Wales Central Coast.

The livery marks Triple Eight Race Engineering's first Indigenous-themed Ford Mustang since returning to Ford for the 2026 Supercars Championship, and its first Indigenous Ford design in almost 20 years.

The artwork centres on a visual interpretation of Hidden Valley Raceway, incorporating elements inspired by the Darkinjung people's whale totem, which symbolises strength, guidance and resilience.

The project was developed in partnership with the Clontarf Foundation, an organisation that supports Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young men through education, wellbeing and employment pathways.

Young artists who created the design travelled to the Darwin Triple Crown to experience the Supercars team environment with an exclusive behind-the-scenes experience with Red Bull AMPOL Racing.

The Indigenous artwork features on both Ford Mustang Supercars driven by Broc Feeney and Will Brown , as well as team apparel worn throughout the Indigenous Round.

The Supercars Indigenous Round celebrates Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture through team liveries, storytelling, community engagement and educational initiatives across the championship.

Red Bull AMPOL Racing's Indigenous liveries are developed through direct collaboration with Indigenous artists and students, ensuring each design reflects authentic cultural stories and local Country.

Broc Feeney and Will Brown described Indigenous Round as one of his favourite events on the Supercars calendar, highlighting both the significance of the artwork and the opportunity for students to work closely with the team.

The collaboration demonstrates how motorsport can provide a platform for cultural recognition, youth development and community partnerships beyond on-track competition.

Red Bull AMPOL Racing Indigenous Darwin Livery 2026 © Red Bull AMPOL Racing Red Bull AMPOL Racing Indigenous Darwin Livery 2026 © Red Bull AMPOL Racing Red Bull AMPOL Racing Indigenous Darwin Livery 2026 © Red Bull AMPOL Racing Red Bull AMPOL Racing Indigenous Darwin Livery 2026 © Red Bull AMPOL Racing Red Bull AMPOL Racing Indigenous Darwin Livery 2026 © Red Bull AMPOL Racing Red Bull AMPOL Racing Indigenous Darwin Livery 2026 © Red Bull AMPOL Racing Red Bull AMPOL Racing Indigenous Darwin Livery 2026 © Red Bull AMPOL Racing

The story behind Red Bull AMPOL Racing's Indigenous Round livery

There are plenty of reasons fans look forward to the Darwin Triple Crown each year. The close racing. The tropical heat. Hidden Valley's unforgiving walls.

Then there's Indigenous Round.

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Every season, Supercars teams swap their regular colours for liveries that tell stories far beyond the racetrack. This year, one of the standout designs belonged to Red Bull AMPOL Racing, with both Ford Mustangs carrying artwork celebrating culture, community and connection to Country.

Created in collaboration with members of the Clontarf Foundation's Wyong Academy, the one-off design drew inspiration from Hidden Valley Raceway itself. At its centre sat the Darkinjung people's whale totem, representing strength, guidance and resilience, while flowing waterways, native animal tracks and human figures connected the artwork across every panel of the cars.

More than a fresh look for race weekend, it became a moving piece of storytelling.

More than just a race livery

Ahead of the Darwin event, Broc Feeney and Will Brown joined members of the Clontarf Foundation Wyong Academy to reveal the finished cars and meet the people behind the artwork.

For championship leader Broc Feeney, Indigenous Round remains one of the most meaningful weekends on the Supercars calendar.

Quotation Indigenous Round is one of my favourite rounds each season. Being able to roll out with something that looks this good and is so unique is special. It's incredible to see the artwork come to life on the cars. Broc Feeney

Brown agreed.

Quotation How good does it look? I love the design. Every Indigenous Round livery has its own story. Learning what inspired this artwork makes it even more special. Will Brown

A busy weekend in the Top End

Once the covers came off, the focus shifted to racing.

Across three races at Hidden Valley Raceway, Red Bull AMPOL Racing remained firmly in the championship fight. Brown produced a string of consistent performances, including fourth place in the final race, while Feeney battled through a challenging weekend to finish fifth in Sunday's finale and retain his lead in the 2026 Supercars Championship heading into Townsville.

While the results added valuable championship points, the Indigenous Round livery left its own impression throughout the weekend, standing out both in pit lane and on track.

Red Bull AMPOL Racing Indigenous Darwin Livery 2026 © Red Bull AMPOL Racing Indigenous Darwin Livery 2026 Red Bull AMPOL Racing Indigenous Darwin Livery 2026 © Red Bull AMPOL Racing Indigenous Darwin Livery 2026 Red Bull AMPOL Racing Indigenous Darwin Livery 2026 © Red Bull AMPOL Racing Indigenous Darwin Livery 2026 Red Bull AMPOL Racing Indigenous Darwin Livery 2026 © Red Bull AMPOL Racing Indigenous Darwin Livery 2026 Red Bull AMPOL Racing Indigenous Darwin Livery 2026 © Red Bull AMPOL Racing Indigenous Darwin Livery 2026 Red Bull AMPOL Racing Indigenous Darwin Livery 2026 © Red Bull AMPOL Racing Indigenous Darwin Livery 2026

A collaboration that tells a bigger story

The artwork was developed through the Clontarf Foundation's Wyong Academy as part of the Foundation's work supporting young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander men through education, employment and life opportunities. With AMPOL celebrating 15 years of partnership with the Foundation, the project gave the artists the opportunity to see their work showcased on one of Australian motorsport's biggest stages.

The design also featured across Red Bull AMPOL Racing's Indigenous Round team apparel worn throughout the Darwin weekend.

AMPOL Chief Brand and Customer Officer Jenny O'Regan said the whale totem reflected values shared by both the artwork and the team.

Quotation The whale totem represents strength, guidance and resilience. We're proud to showcase the creativity of the Wyong Academy through this exceptional design. Jenny O'Regan