Red Bull AMPOL Racing’s Mustang Supercar is off on a European adventure

Aussie Supercar is heading to Europe with Red Bull AMPOL Racing

Red Bull AMPOL Racing is taking its Ford Mustang Supercar on a European tour, bringing the excitement of the Supercars Championship to some of the world's biggest motorsport events across Ireland, Austria, England and Latvia.

The Original Red Bull Red Bull Energy Drink Learn more

For international fans, it's a rare chance to experience the speed, sound and spectacle of a Ford Mustang Supercar outside Australia. For Red Bull AMPOL Racing, it's an opportunity to introduce new audiences to the Supercars Championship, one of the world's most competitive touring car categories, while celebrating the growing global interest in Australian motorsport.

Quotation We see so many people commenting on Supercars race highlights, and they're commenting from overseas. They're loving what we're doing here when we race! It's another way to connect with them and get them into the sport-how many people have heard an Aussie V8 screaming around the Red Bull Ring? That is going to sound cool. Will Brown

The unmistakable roar of a Supercar is about to travel a long way from home.

The tour will include:

Red Bull Drift Masters, Ireland

Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring

Goodwood Festival of Speed, England

Red Bull Showrun Latvia

More to be announced...

Will Brown with Fisher during stop 2 of the Supercars Championship © Mark Horsburgh

Taking Aussie Motorsport Abroad

For many European fans, this will be their first time hearing a Supercar in person.

The same V8 thunder that echoes through Bathurst and the Gold Coast is about to roar across Ireland, Austria, England and Latvia, showcasing what makes Australian motorsport unlike anything else in the world.

From Championship Battles to Global Stages

One week Will Brown is fighting for championship points in the Supercars Championship. The next he's firing up a Ford Mustang Supercar at the Austrian Grand Prix, surrounded by Formula 1 fans from every corner of the globe.

It's a rare opportunity to take Australian motorsport beyond its traditional borders and share it with a new generation of racing fans.

Broc Feeney races during stop 2 of the Supercars Championship © Mark Horsburgh

The Goodwood Bucket List Moment

Few events sit higher on a motorsport fan's bucket list than the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

This year, Red Bull AMPOL Racing gets its chance to tackle the famous hill climb, threading the Mustang between hay bales and historic machinery at one of the most celebrated motorsport festivals on the planet.

Bringing Fans Along For The Ride

From paddock access and road trips between events to behind-the-scenes moments with the team, fans will get a front-row seat to the journey as Red Bull AMPOL Racing takes Australian Supercars across Europe.

By the end of the tour, the Ford Mustang Supercar will have travelled across four countries, appeared at some of Europe's biggest motorsport events and introduced thousands of new fans to the Supercars Championship.

Not bad for a race car that's usually found chasing victories on the other side of the world.

Fans can also get their hands on a limited-edition Red Bull Ampol Racing can, available in stores across Australia now. Featuring championship contenders Will Brown and Broc Feeney, the collectible design celebrates one of the most exciting teammates, and rivalries in Supercars as the teammates continue their fight at the front of the 2026 Supercars Championship.

Watch as local hero Daniel Riccardo takes on the Red Bull AMPOL Racing Sandman special on Red Bull TV.

2 min Daniel Ricciardo drives the Triple Eight Sandman Daniel Ricciardo drives the Triple Eight Sandman