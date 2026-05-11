Microsoft’s Jessica Hawk on “magic” opportunities for first-time founders

Keep the faith. As a former founder myself, I know that there will be pressures, and it will feel like there are a million reasons to stop and go do something that feels more expected; but when you can connect your personal passion to your work, you’ve won. If this is something you feel in your gut is a need that is being unmet in the world, and you have the vision, and especially if you can leverage the support available from opportunities like Red Bull Basement, all you need is the faith to just keep going.

Also, from my lived experience having taken a company to merger and acquisition, I would say to remain persistent in the execution. Stay agile. Listen and be willing to adjust. Many of us have seen examples where the initial concept hits barriers, and sometimes it’s just about keeping your mind focused on execution, continuing to make progress. Just put one foot in front of the other every single day. Many don’t and give up, but those who persist will find success.