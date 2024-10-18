How a Red Bull Basement winner went from startup to success

The first angel investor we had was very knowledgeable, very cool. We were also talking to other angel investors, but they were waiting for someone to make the first move. So I was brutally frank with her, saying, “I’m just waiting for someone to make the first move, but it could still take a while. And to be honest, I don’t know yet how I’m going to pay salaries in two weeks, but I’ll find a solution for that.”

And she was like, “I don’t need to wait for anyone else. I’m saying yes now. When do you need the money and where can I sign?”

I burst into tears! We ended up bringing on three angel investors in that first round, and having someone who is giving you €150K because they believe so much in your idea and your ability was a big step.