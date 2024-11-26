Meet the Aussie winners of Red Bull Basement heading to Tokyo

Red Bull Basement is an annual global competition that empowers innovative thinkers to develop and launch ideas. People around the world have submitted their ideas, and winners from each country have been selected.

Winners from each country will gain mentorship and a chance to network with industry leaders at the World Final in Tokyo in December.

The Australian leg of Red Bull Basement has wrapped up, and we have our winners: Sophie Greiner and Bella Filacuridi from Sydney, with their idea Dome.

Both are brimming with talent. Sophie studied law, communications, and Chinese at the University of Technology Sydney, while Bella is currently a product strategist at Accenture Song, specialising in customer experience design and digital products.

To get into the minds of these two brilliant thinkers we sat down for a chat to find out why they entered Red Bull Basement, their idea, the involvement of AI and dreams for their idea!

Red Bull: Why did you enter Red Bull Basement?

We entered Red Bull Basement because we are deeply passionate about our idea and eager to share it with the world. This competition offers more than just a platform — it provides access to a community of ambitious, like-minded innovators who inspire and challenge each other.

We saw it as an opportunity to gain valuable feedback on our concept, guidance as we build our MVP, and connections with a network of individuals who can help bring Dome to life.

Most importantly, we believe in Dome and know that the resources and opportunities from Red Bull Basement could be transformative in taking our next steps as founders.

Red Bull: Describe your idea in one to three sentences.

Dome is a podcast analytics and community platform, providing hosts with exclusive listener data and AI-powered insights.

These insights, drawn from unique engagement within our app, enable hosts to make data-driven content decisions to grow and retain listenership.

For listeners, we provide a dedicated space to connect with fellow fans through listener-driven discussion features that spark meaningful conversation and responsive feedback loops.

Dome Product Concept © Red Bull

Red Bull: What makes your idea unique?

While the industry soars to a $130 billion valuation, it has seen exponential growth and investment in the production and distribution of podcasts, yet the most critical factor for success—the listeners—remains underserved.

This is where the industry falls short; poor engagement analytics, tedious feedback loops and limited discoverability - leaving listeners scattered across a whole range of social media platforms.

Dome changes that, and we’re the first to do it. We bring community to the core of the podcasting ecosystem, providing hosts with unparalleled audience intelligence to guarantee relevant and cut-through content.

Red Bull: Can you share how AI contributed to developing your national winning idea?

AI is at the core of our platform, because in today’s world, it’s not a question of if a startup leverages AI, but how—it’s essential to maximising impact.

We've embraced this philosophy by conducting extensive research and testing with AI tools to determine what’s both feasible and transformative for our platform.

Our AI, uniquely trained on Dome’s community data, delivers unmatched insights by analysing listener interactions, discussions, and feedback—unlocking perspectives and trends that were previously unattainable.

Red Bull: How could your idea help to change the world?

Dome is where listeners go to be heard.

We connect voices who are waiting to be connected. As avid podcast listeners, we’ve experienced firsthand the deeper connections that arise from discussions about our favourite podcasts—whether debriefing with friends, finding common ground with a loved one, or striking up a conversation with a stranger. Why? Because listening to the same podcast signals an alignment of interests and values, making it an ideal foundation for shared understandings and meaningful discussions.

In a time where authentic connection is increasingly rare, we transform podcasts into powerful vessels for richer conversations, where people find comfort and support in a community of shared passions.

Sophie and Bell Red Bull Office Tour © Red Bull

Red Bull: What is your dream goal for your idea?

Our vision is to grow Dome into a leading force in the podcasting industry and beyond. Podcasts are no longer just a medium for entertainment—they are shaping elections, driving cultural movements, and sparking meaningful conversations that carry profound weight in our world. As one of the most powerful tools for fostering dialogue and healthy debate, podcasts have the potential to unite and inspire, and Dome seeks to amplify that potential.

We aim to become more than a platform - by unlocking the power of niche micro-communities, we envision Dome as the cornerstone for meaningful connection in an increasingly digital world.

Red Bull: Now that you have been named the national winner, what will you be focusing on to get ready for the World Final?

We will continue to develop our pitch and facilitate product feedback sessions with podcasters to ensure that we’re ready for conversations with industry experts and fellow founders… whilst finding the best karaoke bar in Tokyo.

Sophie and Bell Red Bull Office Tour © Red Bull

Red Bull: What are you looking forward to at the World Final?

At the World Final, we’re excited to gain laser-focused advice to refine our approach as we transition from research and validation into MVP design and build.

We’re looking forward to connecting with like-minded founders facing similar challenges and building a global network of innovators. We’re so excited to sink our teeth in and be in a room full of people who are just as passionate about making waves and driving meaningful change.

Want to follow Domes' journey from idea to game-changing app? Follow it on LinkedIn , TikTok, and the official website .