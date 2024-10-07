Breaking
Everything you need to know about the Red Bull BC One World Final
Want to know where the Red Bull BC One World Final is taking place and how to watch it? This comprehensive guide to the breaking competition is a must-read.
The Red Bull BC One World Final is a global one-on-one competition featuring the world's best breakers.
The breakers who will battle at this year’s event in Rio de Janeiro will qualify via wildcard invites and a series of worldwide events called Red Bull BC One Cyphers.
This competition is unmissable, so we've put together a guide to everything that's happening at the Red Bull BC One World Final – scroll down to check it all out.
01
When and where is the Red Bull BC One World Final 2024?
The Red Bull BC One World Final 2024 is happening on December 7, 2024, at Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
02
Who will compete at the Red Bull BC One World Final 2024?
The line-up for the Red Bull BC One World Final consists of invited wildcard dancers and the champions of the Red Bull BC One Cyphers. The wildcards go directly to the top 16, while the national champions from the Cyphers will compete in the Last Chance Cypher to earn a spot in the top 16.
03
How to watch the Red Bull BC One World Final?
The Red Bull BC One World Final will be available to stream live on Red Bull TV, via the Red Bull BC One Facebook page and on the Red Bull BC One YouTube account.
Red Bull TV will provide a unique viewing experience through exclusive live commentary audio streams in multiple languages. A no-commentary stream is also available on the platform.
You can use the Red Bull TV app on most major platforms. If you've already installed the app, be sure to have it updated to enjoy the best viewing experience.
04
Where can I buy tickets?
Tickets for the Red Bull BC One World Final 2024 are available here.
05
What's happening at the Red Bull BC One World Final Camp?
The Red Bull BC One 2024 Camp Rio de Janeiro is going down from December 4-6 at at Fundição Progresso (Rua dos Arcos, 24).
More information about registration for the camp battles and workshops is available here.
Download the free Red Bull TV app to watch the Red Bull BC One World Final – plus other brilliant dance content – on all your devices!
