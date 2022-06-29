Red Bull Billy Cart Race may have originated in Germany as Red Bull Soapbox Race in 2000, but Australia may actually have been the birthplace of the so-called “gravity racer”, from a design or functionality perspective, which we’ve affectionately called the “billy cart” over the journey. This is due to its origins stemming from carts actually being pulled by billy goats in the late 1800s. It’s not actually known which country has genesis bragging rights for the contraptions, though, which have been predominantly made by, and raced with, kids throughout their storied (actually very global) history. But in Australia we certainly lay claim to the “billy cart” title.

That one’s on us.

And this year in December, we’re bringing back Red Bull Billy Cart -- a celebration of all things crazy about Australian car culture, fun dressups, one-upmanship, competition, defying (very real) gravity and just putting ourselves out there. You can sign up to be involved right here, but in case you need more convincing, here are 10 reasons to be excited for the event’s return, and your potential to be in it!

I'm a lumberjack and I'm okay... © Mark Dadswell / Red Bull Content Pool

1. Call it vehicle cosplay...

If we had to use one aspect of the whole affair as its lynchpin, it’s the creativity that can go into effectively designing any sort of cart you want. Whether it deeply represents you, is a celebration of what’s popular at the moment or just ties to the event itself in a fun and contextual way, you’re really only limited by your imagination.

2. Of a vehicle you make, so it’s also a car construction fantasy...

So you’ve got your cosplay, and its story which we’re sure is super cool, but now the thing needs to GO! (It's the "Go" in Go-Kart.) And on this front you can rope in engineers, mechanics or that uncle everyone has who apparently built billy carts back in the day that were so fast, the police would have to pull over for breaking the speed limit.

On ya, Bob !

Whatever and whoever your team consists of, your cart needs to at least be able to roll forward with a driver in it.

3. Only that transcends to a racing car driver fantasy...

But that’s not enough, it needs to go fast. “Gravity-friendly” is what we’re rolling with here in terms of design mandates, but an equal part of going forward and being functional is having some form of control. Straight lines are good, until you hit a turn, so now all of that engineering needs to coalesce into a build with a sense of racing dynamism. I mean, we’re not asking you to have Shane van Gisbergen give you his blessing, but we kind of are.

I feel the need, the need for... © Andy Green / Red Bull Content Pool

We’re not suggesting you build a billy cart with easily explodable parts of it, but we might tell you slow-mo technology has come a really long way...

4. Which can go one of two ways when you’re actually racing...

Right, so your vehicle is all gussied up and is “gravity-friendly” and if he turned up in your garage, you’re SURE SVG would give you his blessing. Now you need to put your helmet on, your racing goggles and actually steer this thing to something… anything. We’re after effort and a red hot crack, of course, but trying to be friends with gravity doesn’t always see gravity returning your outstretched, wobbly hand in friendship, in kind.

5. Which is spectacularly off the rails...

So you’re gonna have to be ready to crash and burn. Only you’re hoping it’s more of a gentle offline roll into the grass. Not us, though. Half the fun of this entire exercise is if you win or stack, it’s all done spectacularly . We’re not suggesting you build a billy cart with easily explodable parts of it, but we might tell you slow-mo technology has come a really long way over the past number of years.

Resisting the urge to use "monkeying around" as a caption is... difficult © Red Bull Content Pool

6. Or you wow the judges, the audience and yourself...

But if you don’t crash or stall, the only other alternative is that you finish! And this part is always the most rewarding. We want you to have fun and bite and claw your way to the finish as best you can, because a good win comes with bragging rights, and then some. Ask any one of our racing athletes who probably haven’t had to pay for coffee ever again after first crossing that finish line.

7. And now it’s a winning fantasy...

You’ve seen the big celebrations in the F1 , the V8 s, the MotoGP, the Downhills and more of the racing world and what it looks like to be a winner on a course or of an event of such enormous magnitude. This is it. This is your opportunity. Your inner cup. This is your chance to channel your best Verstappen and Perez , SVG and Feeney , your best Jack Miller -- all of them!

8. And we’re all going to have a party...

But as the old sayings go: “winning isn’t everything”, and “it’s not whether you win or lose, it’s how you play the game or race”, and as hokey as they might sound, they ring true here. Win or lose, the ideation, creation, reveal and race aspect of Red Bull Billy Cart is its personal podium to all participants (say that quickly 10 times). Just being involved and following through on all aspects of entry really is the most rewarding part.

Are you a light or dark toast person? © Andy Green / Red Bull Content Pool

Grass roots and global, only with a distinctly Aussie spin on it here whenever we put it on, Red Bull Billy Cart is an awesome escape...

9. Because we did something different and fun...

And after almost six years on ice, being able to say you competed in 2022’s Red Bull Billy Cart is a pretty decent story to tell. We’ve all had a rough run of it, and we’re just so forever stoked to be able to give something like this back to the punters. Grass roots and global, only with a distinctly Aussie spin on it here whenever we put it on, Red Bull Billy Cart is an awesome escape in the most fun and wholesome of ways, while also bringing everyone together -- what’s not to love?

10. And because the world, and you, needed this right now!

And really, there’s no need to elaborate on that last point. It’s a vibe, and we’ve felt it too. And so we present to you Red Bull Billy Cart -- a racing event for everyone where just being involved is its own reward. Sign up here .