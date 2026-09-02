Skateboarding
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Skateboarding
Red Bull Bowl Rippers 2026 delivers surprise winners in Marseille
Back at the legendary Bowl du Prado after a three-year break, Red Bull Bowl Rippers brought together some of the world’s best bowl skaters – and crowned two new champions.
The seventh edition of Red Bull Bowl Rippers, returning to Marseille after a three-year break, saw Olympic silver medalist Tom Schaar triumph in the men’s competition and rising French star Nana Taboulet claim victory in the women’s event.
Held across three days at Marseille's legendary Bowl du Prado, Red Bull Bowl Rippers featured an intriguing mix of established names and up-and-coming talent who competed in a format that favours creativity and style.
The women’s competition featured 25 of the world’s best skaters, but only six advanced to the final. Following the individual runs and the jam session, it was 17-year-old debutant Taboulet who took home the title thanks to her bold lines and full utilisation of the bowl.
Proving that the skate scene is in safe hands for years to come, the podium featured two fellow teenagers as 15-year-old Mizuho Hasegawa of Japan finished in second, while 19-year-old American Ruby Lilly took third.
The men’s field was equally stacked, with 38 skaters starting out in qualifying. That number was whittled down to six for a thrilling final that featured rising star Gavin Bottger and defending champion Danny León.
However, it was American Schar who emerged victorious after throwing a huge 540 tailgrab over the spine. Australian Kieran Woolley took second place and Spain’s León completed the podium, while local favourite Tom Martin (who won the amateur competition in 2023) finished in fourth place.
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Red Bull Bowl Rippers 2026: results
Men's final
- Tom Schaar (USA) — 94.7pts
- Kieran Woolley (AUS) — 90.3
- Danny León (ESP) — 89.3
- Tom Martin (FRA) — 86
- Gavin Bottger (USA) — 81.3
- Hampus Winberg (SWE) — 80.3
Women's final
- Nana Taboulet (FRA) — 82.3pts
- Mizuho Hasegawa (JPN) — 80.7
- Ruby Lilley (USA) — 78.7
- Bryce Ava Wettstein (USA) — 77
- Minna Stess (USA) — 75.3
- Emilie Alexandre (FRA) — 73.7
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Everything you need to know about Red Bull Bowl Rippers 2026
Red Bull Bowl Rippers 2026
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Watch a full replay from Red Bull Bowl Rippers 2026
To relive all the best moments from a thrilling contest in Marseille, you can watch a full replay of the final day from Red Bull Bowl Rippers 2026 in the video below on Red Bull's YouTube channel:
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