Danny Leon launches through the bowl at Red Bull Bowl Ripper in Marseille, France.
© Tim Aguilar/Red Bull Content Pool
Skateboarding

Red Bull Bowl Rippers 2026 delivers surprise winners in Marseille

Back at the legendary Bowl du Prado after a three-year break, Red Bull Bowl Rippers brought together some of the world’s best bowl skaters – and crowned two new champions.
By Kai Wright
2 min readPublished on

Part of this story

Red Bull Bowl Rippers

Known for its high-energy jam format that captures the style and spontaneity of bowl skating, Red Bull Bowl Rippers returned for the seventh edition in Marseille, France.

France

Danny León

Danny León came up at Spain's legendary Móstoles skatepark to take his place among the international concrete skating elite.

SpainSpain

Gavin Bottger

A 2023 park world champion and back-to-back X Games Park gold medallist, Gavin Bottger blends huge transition skating with a street game to match.

United StatesUnited States

Summary

  1. 1
    Red Bull Bowl Rippers 2026: results
  2. 2
    Everything you need to know about Red Bull Bowl Rippers 2026
  3. 3
    Watch a full replay from Red Bull Bowl Rippers 2026
The seventh edition of Red Bull Bowl Rippers, returning to Marseille after a three-year break, saw Olympic silver medalist Tom Schaar triumph in the men’s competition and rising French star Nana Taboulet claim victory in the women’s event.
Held across three days at Marseille's legendary Bowl du Prado, Red Bull Bowl Rippers featured an intriguing mix of established names and up-and-coming talent who competed in a format that favours creativity and style.

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The women’s competition featured 25 of the world’s best skaters, but only six advanced to the final. Following the individual runs and the jam session, it was 17-year-old debutant Taboulet who took home the title thanks to her bold lines and full utilisation of the bowl.
Louise-Aïna Taboulet launches a powerful skateboarding move at Red Bull Bowl Rippers in Marseille, France, on 28 August 2026

Nana Taboulet proved the future of bowl skating is in safe hands

© Pierre-Antoine Lalaude/Red Bull Content Pool

Proving that the skate scene is in safe hands for years to come, the podium featured two fellow teenagers as 15-year-old Mizuho Hasegawa of Japan finished in second, while 19-year-old American Ruby Lilly took third.
The men’s field was equally stacked, with 38 skaters starting out in qualifying. That number was whittled down to six for a thrilling final that featured rising star Gavin Bottger and defending champion Danny León.
However, it was American Schar who emerged victorious after throwing a huge 540 tailgrab over the spine. Australian Kieran Woolley took second place and Spain’s León completed the podium, while local favourite Tom Martin (who won the amateur competition in 2023) finished in fourth place.
Tom Schaar launches above the bowl during Red Bull Bowl Rippers 2026 in Marseille, France.

Tom Schaar soars at Red Bull Bowl Rippers 2026

© Pierre-Antoine Lalaude/Red Bull Content Pool

01

Red Bull Bowl Rippers 2026: results

Men's final

  • Tom Schaar (USA) — 94.7pts
  • Kieran Woolley (AUS) — 90.3
  • Danny León (ESP) — 89.3
  • Tom Martin (FRA) — 86
  • Gavin Bottger (USA) — 81.3
  • Hampus Winberg (SWE) — 80.3

Women's final

  • Nana Taboulet (FRA) — 82.3pts
  • Mizuho Hasegawa (JPN) — 80.7
  • Ruby Lilley (USA) — 78.7
  • Bryce Ava Wettstein (USA) — 77
  • Minna Stess (USA) — 75.3
  • Emilie Alexandre (FRA) — 73.7
02

Everything you need to know about Red Bull Bowl Rippers 2026

Gavin Bottger launches a stylish frontside move at Red Bull Bowl Ripper 2026 in Marseille, France.

Gavin Bottger impressed as he made it through to the men's final

© Tim Aguilar/Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Bowl Rippers 2026

03

Watch a full replay from Red Bull Bowl Rippers 2026

To relive all the best moments from a thrilling contest in Marseille, you can watch a full replay of the final day from Red Bull Bowl Rippers 2026 in the video below on Red Bull's YouTube channel:

Part of this story

Red Bull Bowl Rippers

Known for its high-energy jam format that captures the style and spontaneity of bowl skating, Red Bull Bowl Rippers returned for the seventh edition in Marseille, France.

France

Danny León

Danny León came up at Spain's legendary Móstoles skatepark to take his place among the international concrete skating elite.

SpainSpain

Gavin Bottger

A 2023 park world champion and back-to-back X Games Park gold medallist, Gavin Bottger blends huge transition skating with a street game to match.

United StatesUnited States
Skateboarding