Teams to watch out for at the Red Bull Campus Clutch World Final

The Red Bull Campus Clutch National Finals are complete and 34 teams are preparing for the intense VALORANT action of the World Final at the Volkswagen Arena in Istanbul, Turkey. Four days of head-to-head encounters will include group stages, the top 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and Grand Final – with the deciding battles live from Turkey beginning on November 23.

Some of the 2023 teams and team members have fought it out at the World Final before. And whether they’re defending the title of best student VALORANT team (we’re looking at you, Team USA), looking to regain it (hello, Egypt), or aiming to prove themselves after a rocky road in previous editions (you know who you are), the memory of those experiences will make them especially hungry. Which also makes them ones to watch.

Defending champions: USA

The United States are once again sending the Timberwolves from Northwood University, a force continually strengthened and sharpened by high-level collegiate play across North America. This Michigan-based team blasted their way to victory at the 2022 World Final and topping a field of 700 U.S. hopefuls in national play this year indicates that they’ll be formidable opponents once again.

But Northwood did show a moment of vulnerability when they suffered a loss in an early round of the U.S. Final 8. While they quickly rebounded, you can be sure that the international teams in Istanbul will be looking to find another chink in their armour.

Northwood University topped 700 teams to represent the USA again in 2023 © Kena Krutsinger / Red Bull Content Pool

Former champions: Egypt

In the very first Red Bull Campus Clutch World Final in 2021, Egypt delivered a Cinderella story for the ages . The team of relative unknowns flew under the radar to defeat one favourite after another, staying strong and resilient in the toughest situations and eventually capturing the crown – and raising the profile of esports throughout their country as a result.

Therefore, ending their campaign in the top 16 last year was a disappointment that has only strengthened their desire for victory this time around. This year’s team features players from both previous World Finals and their focus is set on becoming the first team ever to win two Red Bull Campus Clutch titles.

At Red Bull Campus Clutch 2022, an ace by Egypt won "Moment of Glory" © Blanka / Red Bull Content Pool

Previous runners-up: Portugal

Watch out for the team from Portugal. Their inspiring captain Bati has served in that role since 2021, when the team stood in second place on the very first World Final podium. Portugal’s effort in 2022 saw them knocked out in the top 16 and Bati will now be leveraging his deep experience to bring his teammates back up to the heights once again.

Bati fires up Team Portugal at the 2021 World Final in Madrid © Gianfranco Tripodo / Red Bull Content Pool

Previous semi-finalists: Poland

So near and yet so far. Poland were one of the most fearsome contenders in the 2022 World Final, despite being new to the lineup. Their training schedule – 10 to 12 hours a day – was intimidating enough. However, the way they leveraged the benefits of that training in competition was simply stunning.

The team mowed down everyone in their path, only to finally be stopped in the semi-finals by an audacious Wildcard team from Canada. This year, with their discipline intact and with the hands-on World Final experience they previously lacked, they'll be desperate to go all the way.

Team Poland celebrates during the 2022 Red Bull Campus Clutch World Final © Fabio Piva / Red Bull Content Pool

Would-be spoilers: South Africa, Germany, Belgium and Turkey

You can never underestimate a team that has something to prove, and that’s the case with these contenders, who boast members with previous World Final experience and are set on making their initial jump out of the group stage.

Socks Up, the team from South Africa , are back for a second consecutive World Final and will be looking to pull those socks right up to the top 16 – or even higher – for the first time.

With two members of their 2022 team back at the World Final this year, Germany will be aiming to reach the latter stages of the tournament.

The team from Belgium , meanwhile, are returning for a third World Final campaign, although some of their roster has changed over time. Can they find success this time around?

Among the most motivated of all will be the Werder Weremen team from Turkey , who will be competing in their second-ever Red Bull Campus Clutch World Final. Not only will they have the goal of trying to break through to the top 16 for the first time, but as the home team, they’ll enjoy wild support from the Turkish fans.

You can stay up to date with all the action at the Red Bull Campus Clutch World Final right here , and be sure to catch the final stages live from Istanbul on the Red Bull Twitch channel and the Red Bull Gaming YouTube channel !